Elite '23 DL Rueben Bain Jr. Includes Louisville in Top Schools

The edge rusher from Miami has visited Louisville multiple times, and two high school teammates are current Cardinals commits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2023 recruiting class is already on pace to be the best in school history, and they could be close to landing another high-caliber piece to the puzzle.

Rueben Bain Jr., a top-100 defensive end hailing from Miami (Fla.) Central, announced his list of top six schools Wednesday with the Cardinals making the cut. Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma and Florida State are also still in the running.

Bain has been a priority target of Louisville's for quite some time now, and has already made two unofficial visits to campus, most recently for the Cardinals' home-opener vs. Florida State. He is also teammates with not one, but two Miami Central teammates who are 2023 commitments to Louisville: linebacker Stanquan Clark and wide receiver Cataurus Hicks.

“Anybody from South FL who goes to Louisville succeeds in some type of way,” Bain told On3. “It’s a rich pipeline from South FL to Louisville. They have a great defensive scheme that always has their D-linemen in the position to make plays. I’ve never seen that before, at least 1-2 D-linemen in the position to make a play every play.”

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound edge rusher ranks as the No. 19 player in the state of talent-rich state of Florida, the No. 10 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 89 player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. Should he commit to Louisville, he would be the third-highest ranked prospect in their 2023 class, and the seventh-highest prospect to ever commit to the Cardinals.

Bain's stat line from his junior season at Miami Central is something from straight out of a video game. Of the 60 tackles he totaled that season, 48.5 of them were for a loss, and 29.5 of them were sacks. Unsurprisingly, he was named the Miami Herald's 5A Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and helped lead the Rockets to a 12-2 record and 5A state championship.

So far for his senior season, Bain has tallied 19 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and seven sacks in four games.

Louisville currently sports 15 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, one that ranks as high as No. 19 in the nation according to 247Sports.

(Photo of Rueben Bain via On3)

