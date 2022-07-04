Skip to main content

Louisville Commit Rueben Owens II to Play in All-American Bowl

Owens is one of five Cardinals commits to play in this year’s iteration of the high school all-star exhibition.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football commit El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II has committed to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl, he announced Monday.

The exhibition features 100 of the top prospects in the nation, and is one of two of the premier high school football all-star games alongside the Under Armour All-American Game.

Owens is the fifth Cardinals recruit in the Class of 2023 to participate in this year’s iteration of the exhibition. He joins quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., tight end Jamari Johnson and cornerback Aaron Williams.

Related: Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville RB Commit Rueben Owens II

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound all-purpose back is Louisville's top commit in the cycle, ranking as the No. 1 running back in the nation and No. 16 prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. With a Composite rating of 0.9902, he is Louisville's second-highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era, trailing only Michael Bush’s 0.9942 rating in the Class of 2003.

Owens was a force to be reckoned with as a junior for El Campo, putting up absurd numbers on a weekly basis. In 13 games, he rushed for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns on 248 carries, averaging 12.1 yards per carry and 229.9 yards per game. He also had 15 receptions for 252 yards and two scores.

The 2023 All-American Bowl will take place on January 7, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST on NBC.

(Photo of Rueben Owens II: Juan DeLeon - Houston Chronicle)

