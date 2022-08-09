Louisville Commit Rueben Owens II Named to Preseason SI99

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2022 high school football season on the horizon, SI All-American released their preseason SI99 on Tuesday, which ranks the top 99 college basketball prospects in the Class of 2023.

Among those listed is Louisville football's most high-profile commit in the cycle, El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II, who ranks as the No. 33 prospect in the class.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound all-purpose back was a force to be reckoned with as a junior for El Campo, putting up absurd numbers on a weekly basis.

In 13 games for the Ricebirds, he rushed for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns on 248 carries, averaging 12.1 yards per carry and 229.9 yards per game. He also had 15 receptions for 252 yards and two scores.

Owens committed to Louisville in late June, choosing them primarily over hometown schools Texas, Texas A&M and TCU, although he held over 40 Division I scholarship offers. Not only was this single-handedly head coach Scott Satterfield’s biggest recruiting win from a rankings standpoint during his tenure, it was the biggest for Louisville as a whole in 20 years.

With a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9890, he is the second-highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era to ever commit to Louisville, trailing only Michael Bush’s 0.9942 rating in the Class of 2003.

Louisville currently holds 12 commits in their 2023 recruiting class, one that ranks as high as the No. 20 class in the nation according to 247Sports.

(Photo of Rueben Owens II: Juan DeLeon - Houston Chronicle

