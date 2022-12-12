Louisville Flips In-State '23 DL Saadiq Clements From Purdue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the second time in as many days, newly-hired Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm has flipped an in-state prospect from his previous stop at Purdue.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Saadiq Clements, who plays roughly two hours west of Louisville at Henderson (Ky.) HS, announced Sunday night that he has flipped his verbal pledge from the Boilermakers to the Cardinals.

"Purdue boilermakers I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football and showing me love," he said on Twitter. "After saying that I would like to announce that I have decided to decommit from Purdue and going to be committed to the University of Louisville. #GoCards."

Brohm was officially tabbed as Louisville's next head coach this past Thursday after six years at Purdue, then two days later landed defensive end Micah Carter, who plays just down the road from UofL at Saint Xavier and had also been previously committed to the Boilermakers.

Like Carter, Clements had also been committed to Purdue since mid-June. He holds eight total DIvision I scholarship offers, including ones from Michigan, Florida State, Kentucky and Indiana.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end ranks as the No. 4 prospect in the state of the Kentucky, the No. 72 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 663 prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Clements had an extremely productive senior season season for Henderson County, logging 62 tackles, 21 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and three fumbles recoveries. He helped guide the Colonels to a 10-3 record, including a berth in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

With Clements' commitment, Louisville is back up to a 14-man 2023 recruiting class, and has made up for the two decommitments that occurred in the wake of former head coach Scott Satterfield's departure for Cincinnati last Monday. The Cardinals lost verbal pledges from both El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens II and Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis.

(Photo of Saadiq Clements: Stan Sussinal - The Gleaner)

