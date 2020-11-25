SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Report: Scott Satterfield to Interview for South Carolina Coaching Job

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Atlantic Coast Conference)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Louisville head football coach is on a short list of candidates for the open position at South Carolina, and is scheduled to have an in-person interview for the position, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Kendall reports that interviews for both Satterfield & Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer won't take place before Thursday, and that the Gamecocks have already met face-to-face with Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell.

After the report had surfaced on Tuesday evening, sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde that Satterfield is "not interested and happy at Louisville". In fact, athletic director Vince Tyra told WDRB's Rick Bozich that not only is Satterfield "committed to being the Louisville football coach", but that the report was "not true".

"I don't have any reaction, we've got a job to do here and I got so much going on here from not only on a daily basis, but an hourly basis that I don't have time to look and worry about anything else going on," Satterfield said last week when asked about his name being mentioned in the search. "My job is to focus on this team and to do everything we can to make them better. We've already talked about, on this on this conference call here, all the things that that we got to fix here and I'm not worried about my named getting brought up.

Satterfield was hired as the head coach of the Cardinals in December 2018, after going 51-24 and winning three consecutive Sun Belt titles at his alma mater of Appalachian State. The Hillsborough, N.C. native guided Louisville to an 8-5 campaign including a Music City Bowl win in his first year at the helm, and was named the 2019 ACC Coach of the Year.

Louisville currently sports a 3-6 record with two games left in Satterfield's second year, with the Cardinals set to take on Boston College at Chestnut Hill, Mass. this week. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Mack Previews Evansville, Talks Bubble Environment

Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack took time to meet with the media to preview the season-opener against the Purple Aces, as well as discuss the environment within the 'bubble' for the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.

MatthewMcGavic

Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Evansville

The Cardinals open up the 2020-21 season by hosting the Purple Aces as part of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 11

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Watch: AD Vince Tyra Gives Arena Tour; Updates on Procedures for 2020-21 Season

Prior to Wednesday's men's basketball season opener, Athletic Director Vince Tyra provided a tour of the KFC Yum! Center to offer insight into the new protocols that have been put in place for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Golden State Warriors Sign Dwayne Sutton

Former Louisville men's basketball forward Dwayne Sutton has signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to Yahoo Sports.

MatthewMcGavic

Scott Satterfield Recaps Syracuse, Previews Boston College

Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield met with the media to discuss their recent win over Syracuse as well as their upcoming matchup with Boston College.

MatthewMcGavic

Kei'Trel Clark Named ACC Co-Defensive Back of the Week

The sophomore cornerback recorded his first collegiate interception in Louisville's game vs. Syracuse

University of Louisville PR

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Evansville

Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's season-opener with the Evansville Purple Aces

MatthewMcGavic

Report: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz Agree to Five-Year, $195 Million Extension

The former Louisville men's basketball shooting guard has signed a lucrative designated rookie max extension with the Utah Jazz, according to ESPN.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville's Final Two Games Altered For Second Time

The dates for Louisville football's games vs. Boston College and Wake Forest have been changed for a second time.

MatthewMcGavic