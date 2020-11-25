Report: Scott Satterfield to Interview for South Carolina Coaching Job

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Atlantic Coast Conference)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Louisville head football coach is on a short list of candidates for the open position at South Carolina, and is scheduled to have an in-person interview for the position, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Kendall reports that interviews for both Satterfield & Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer won't take place before Thursday, and that the Gamecocks have already met face-to-face with Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell.

After the report had surfaced on Tuesday evening, sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde that Satterfield is "not interested and happy at Louisville". In fact, athletic director Vince Tyra told WDRB's Rick Bozich that not only is Satterfield "committed to being the Louisville football coach", but that the report was "not true".

"I don't have any reaction, we've got a job to do here and I got so much going on here from not only on a daily basis, but an hourly basis that I don't have time to look and worry about anything else going on," Satterfield said last week when asked about his name being mentioned in the search. "My job is to focus on this team and to do everything we can to make them better. We've already talked about, on this on this conference call here, all the things that that we got to fix here and I'm not worried about my named getting brought up.

Satterfield was hired as the head coach of the Cardinals in December 2018, after going 51-24 and winning three consecutive Sun Belt titles at his alma mater of Appalachian State. The Hillsborough, N.C. native guided Louisville to an 8-5 campaign including a Music City Bowl win in his first year at the helm, and was named the 2019 ACC Coach of the Year.

Louisville currently sports a 3-6 record with two games left in Satterfield's second year, with the Cardinals set to take on Boston College at Chestnut Hill, Mass. this week. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

