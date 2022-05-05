The former Cardinals speedster committed to Alabama not long after entering the transfer portal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In the current landscape of collegiate athletics, a byproduct of the one-time transfer rule has been the prevalence of tampering. Coaches can easily go behind the backs of other coaches, and lure away any player they so chose to play for their program.

You can count Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield as one such person who thinks tampering has happened to his program, specifically with wide receiver Tyler Harrell.

Speaking to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, the fourth-year head coach of the Cardinals said that he "believes (tampering) occurred" when Harrell entered the portal and committed to Alabama last month. Although he admits that there's "little he can prove".

“I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here,” Satterfield told 247Sports. “Last year we had a few guys that jumped into the portal and the next day they’re announcing where they’re going. You can look at that and know that something went on before they were in the portal.”

The speedster entered the portal back on Apr. 12, but rumors of his next destination had been floating around social media in the few days prior. When Harrell entered the portal, a source told Louisville Report that it was widely anticipated he would transfer to Alabama, and 10 days later, he was a member of the Crimson Tide.

Louisville and Satterfield are far from the only suspected victims of tampering. Before Pitt wide receiver and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison officially entered the portal earlier this week, it had been reported the week before that USC was already the frontrunner to land him, and that Pat Narduzzi had even called Lincoln Riley regarding the situation.

After playing in just three total games over the course of his first three years on campus, including none in 2020, Harrell had a breakout redshirt sophomore season. On just 18 total receptions, the 6-foot, 197-pound receiver logged 523 yards and a team-best six touchdowns.

A native of Miami, Fla., Harrell regularly beat safeties and other defensive backs over the top with his elite speed. During a Pro Day style event last offseason, head coach Scott Satterfield said that he ran a hand-timed 4.19 40-yard dash.

Louisville finished last season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Tyler Harrell: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

