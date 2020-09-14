SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Scott Satterfield "has faith" in punter Logan Lupo

MatthewMcGavic

During their 35-21 season-opening win over Western Kentucky, Louisville performed well in two of the three phases of the game.

The Cardinals' (1-0, 0-0 ACC) offense accumulated 487 total yards of offense, while the defense held the Hilltoppers (0-1, 0-0 C-USA) to 248 yard - the lowest by a UofL FBS opponent since Kent State had 150 on Sept. 23, 2017.

The third phase, however, left much to be desired.

The special teams aspect, and specifically punter Logan Lupo, is what was primarily responsible for keeping the Hilltoppers in the game against the Cardinals.

In his collegiate debut, the sophomore had a pair of gaffes that gave Western Kentucky prime red zone real estate. He dropped the snap on his first ever punt and had a third quarter attempt blocked, both resulting in WKU taking over within the five-yard line and punching it in for the score.

Understandably, head coach Scott Satterfield was disappointed in how his new punter performed. However, he's not ready to conduct a roster shakeup at that position based on one bad performance.

"No, I don't think so," Satterfield said in his weekly press conference when asked if he was considering inserting a different punter. "That was his first college play and it was raining out there. It just so happened that we were backed up at the goal like, it was kind of an unlucky deal out there on that play."

The second year head coach noted that Lupo had not had any issues of the sort during practice and preseason, and that Louisville's season opening special teams woes were not all his fault.

"I know that we have faith in him and that there were other issues with some protection issues that were not his fault," Satterfield said. "We have to look at some things that we are doing out there, fix some mistakes, and we will be fine in those aspects."

Heading into game week against the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (1-0, 0-0), Satterfield stated that they would be putting a lot more time into the punting game during practice this week to get it corrected so that it would not develop into a season-long issue

"We just got to go out and execute better. That's the bottom line" he said. "If you don't get those things corrected, it's gonna be something that's gonna be haunting you every week."

Louisville is set to host Miami on Saturday, Sept. 19 for their ACC opener, with College GameDay also tagging along for the ride. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hilltoppers @ Cardinals | Game 1

Follow for live updates and analysis from the season-opener vs. Western Kentucky.

MatthewMcGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville WR Braden Smith named ACC Receiver of the Week

The sophomore logged over 100 receiving yards in his debut as a Cardinal

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield previews Miami

The Hurricanes visit the Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 19 for both teams' first conference game of the season

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 1

Here's how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

MatthewMcGavic

Braden Smith shines in Louisville debut

The sophomore wide receiver & JUCO transfer finished with over 100 yards receiving in his first game as a Cardinal.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville vaults into USA TODAY Coaches Poll & AP Top 25

The Cardinals are ranked for the first time since the 2017 season.

MatthewMcGavic

Micale Cunningham has career night vs. Hilltoppers

The redshirt junior quarterback set a career-high in pass yardage in Louisville's win over Western Kentucky

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Defense Takes Step Forward in Win vs. WKU

The Cardinals defense tallied 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble against the Hilltoppers.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville downs WKU, 35-21 in Season Opener

The Cardinals kicked off the 2020 season with a victory over in-state rival Western Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium.

MatthewMcGavic

Rapid Reaction: Louisville tops WKU in season opener

Cardinals control in-state opponent, Micale Cunningham finishes with four touchdowns

samdraut