Louisville Football Adds to Recruiting Staff

The Cardinals have made a pair of additions to bolster their recruiting staff.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – John Herron has been named Recruiting Coordinator and Clay Colvin has been elevated to Recruiting Coordinator for Creative Media at the University of Louisville, head football coach Scott Satterfield announced on Friday.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to bolster our recruiting efforts,” Satterfield said. “John did some tremendous things at Florida and has ACC experience working at Florida State. John is highly organized, knowledgeable and is an outstanding person. We are thrilled to welcome John to our Louisville staff. Clay has done excellent work since joining our staff last season and has picked up a lot of the slack while we continue to fill the needs in our recruiting department.

Herron joins the Louisville staff from Florida, where he has served in the recruiting department for the last seven years. Most recently, Herron functioned as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel and the Director of Recruiting for the last four seasons before working as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting from 2016-18.

While on the Gators’ staff, Herron organized recruiting events for prospective student-athletes and worked closely with the social media team to enhance social media outreach.

During his time at UF, Herron was influential in adding significant recruits to the roster. During his first season on staff, Herron helped ink the No. 9 ranked recruiting class in the nation, which catapulted the Gators to three New Year’s Six Bowl appearances. Herron also had a hand in signing NFL draft picks: CJ Henderson, Marco Wilson, TJ Slaton, Shaw Davis, KT Toney, James Houston, and Zach Carter.

While with the Gators, he was able to secure the signings of five-star prospects: Jason Marshall, Corey Collier, Lorenzo Lingard, and Justin Shorter.

Prior to serving at Florida, Herron served as the Director of Recruiting and High School Relations at Florida State from 2018-19, where he helped ink the nation’s No. 19 recruiting class.

Colvin joined the University of Louisville athletics department as a graphic designer in May of 2021 before being elevated to a recruiting coordinator position in April.

Last season, Colvin served as the department’s main graphic designer, putting out all the football program’s social media graphics.

Prior to Louisville, Colvin spent a year as a Football Creative Coordinator for Eastern Michigan University. In this role, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of graphics and other multimedia content with the purpose of informing and engaging fans and prospective recruits over various social media platforms. Colvin started his career at the Division I level with a graphic design internship in West Point with the Army football program.



The Springfield, Ohio native played offensive line for the University of Findlay, where he graduated with a degree in Digital Marketing and a minor in Graphic Design in 2019.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

