Louisville HC Scott Satterfield previews Miami

Scott Satterfield's second year as the head coach of the Louisville football program got started on a positive note, as his team was able to capture a 35-21 victory over in-state rival Western Kentucky in the season opener last Saturday.

But the Cardinals' (1-0, 0-0 ACC) celebration was short-lived, as his eyes are now fixated on their next challenge: the Miami Hurricanes.

Like Louisville, the Canes (1-0, 0-0 ACC) are also coming off a season opening victory: a 31-14 win over the UAB Blazers that was fueled mainly by three high-caliber transfers.

Quarterback D'Eriq King (Houston) had 224 yards of total offense with both a rushing & passing touchdown, while defensive ends Quincy Roche (Temple) & Jaelan Phillips (UCLA) helped Miami hold UAB to just 80 yards on the ground and 205 yard through the air.

"King is a player that was really hyped up at Houston, and deservedly so," Satterfield said in his weekly press conference. "We know he can run, he's got a good arm as well. He's a playmaker.

"The two defensive ends that transferred in are very athletic, strong, they have all the attributes you want to have in a defensive end. They put pressure on the passer but they're also good in the run game."

He was also complementary of UM's running game and secondary after watching their tape against the Blazers, and for good reason. RB Cam'Ron Harris rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries while cornerback Al Blades had a pair of pass breakups.

After dealing with WKU quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome in week one, another dual threat quarterback, Satterfield believes it helps with their preparation against King but notes it's a bit of an unfair comparison.

"King's obviously, I think, faster, quicker, more dynamic in that aspect. We certainly have our work cut out for us," he said. "This team overall is going to be a faster team. So we're gonna have to play really fast and be smart, be in our gaps and not be out out position because he'll make you pay."

Satterfield isn't far off the mark with how fast Miami likes to play. In offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee's Orange & Green debut, the Canes ran 78 offensive plays - well over their 64.9 average in 2019. However he believes his defense is well equipped to handle Miami's pace.

"We've practiced and worked on tempo during camp," he said. "We'll obviously work on it this week. We know they're gonna go fast in their approach. It's something, I think, if you put the time into and work on it in practice, that you're not going to be caught off guard by it."

Kickoff for Louisville's ACC opener against Miami is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

