Watch: Scott Satterfield Provides Spring Practice Update

The Cardinals have just a handful of practices left until the spring game in early April.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it started, spring practice for the Louisville football program is almost in the books.

The Cardinals kicked off spring ball back in late February, and have just one more week of practice sessions left. Spring ball will conclude on Sunday, April 3th with the first spring game since head coach Scott Satterfield took over the program prior to the 2019 season.

"It's been fun," Satterfield said, talking to the media after Saturday's practice. "I think we've had one, I think, what I'd call a bad practice. It was the Monday after getting back from spring break. I thought that was a very average to below average practice. But other than that, every other day has been outstanding."

Satterfield says he has spent most of the practice sessions working on situations that Louisville was subpar in last season, such as third downs and the red zone. He also mentioned that they've tackled "way more in this spring than we ever have." So far, the team has appeared to respond to the challenges set forth by Satterfield and the coaching staff.

"There's been great energy, great competitiveness," he said. "It means something to them. It's not just, "they say you got to get 15 days of practice in the spring, let's just go show up." That's not happening. They're coming out, and they're working really hard and very intentional in their approach, really in all three phases.

Below is Satterfield's full press conference following Saturday's practice. He discussed the improvement of the defense, the team's injury status, the competition at wide receiver and running back, the impact of Nic Cardwell's hiring, and more:

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

