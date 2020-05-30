Scott Satterfield Tweets Statement Following George Floyd & Breonna Taylor Protests

On Saturday, Louisville Football head coach Scott Satterfield issued a statement via Twitter following the nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd, and the local protests in response to the death of Breonna Taylor.

His statement reads as follows:

I am saddened to see so much hate and injustice so close to home. My prayers are with those who are hurting right now, who feel helpless, who are dealing with loss, specifically people of color. I will never understand what goes on in this world filled with so much hate. I do know that we love our players and we are committed to stand against any form of racism. We will continue to listen and support our team and treat everyone in our program with love and respect, players, coaches and staff alike. We are all created in God's image and He intends for us to thrive in unity! 1st John 2:9 "Anyone who claims to be in the light but hates a brother or sister is still in the darkness"

Floyd was an unarmed black man who died while being arrested by white police officers in Minneapolis, MN. Taylor was a black woman who was shot and killed inside her home by the Louisville Metro Police Department following a "no-knock" search warrant.

Satterfield is the latest in a line of Louisville Cardinals players and coaches who have taken to social media to express their feelings about the ongoing events at home and around the nation.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp