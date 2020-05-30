Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Scott Satterfield Tweets Statement Following George Floyd & Breonna Taylor Protests

Matthew McGavic

On Saturday, Louisville Football head coach Scott Satterfield issued a statement via Twitter following the nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd, and the local protests in response to the death of Breonna Taylor.

His statement reads as follows:

I am saddened to see so much hate and injustice so close to home. My prayers are with those who are hurting right now, who feel helpless, who are dealing with loss, specifically people of color. I will never understand what goes on in this world filled with so much hate.

I do know that we love our players and we are committed to stand against any form of racism. We will continue to listen and support our team and treat everyone in our program with love and respect, players, coaches and staff alike.

We are all created in God's image and He intends for us to thrive in unity!

1st John 2:9

"Anyone who claims to be in the light but hates a brother or sister is still in the darkness"

Floyd was an unarmed black man who died while being arrested by white police officers in Minneapolis, MN. Taylor was a black woman who was shot and killed inside her home by the Louisville Metro Police Department following a "no-knock" search warrant.

Satterfield is the latest in a line of Louisville Cardinals players and coaches who have taken to social media to express their feelings about the ongoing events at home and around the nation.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class of 2021 OLB Jaraye Williams commits to Louisville

The four-star prospect and Louisville legacy becomes the eleventh commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Brayden Wood

The three-star prospect from Colorado includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 CB Javon Bullard

The three-star prospect from Georgia includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Athletes & Coaches React to George Floyd & Breonna Taylor's Death

Here is a sampling of reactions from former & current Louisville athletes and coaches to the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd and the local protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.

Matthew McGavic

Ranking Louisville's Micale Cunningham's games in 2019

Louisville quarterback threw for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore

samdraut

Micale Cunningham Continuing to Work As a Passer

Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham was one of the most efficient passers in college football a season ago, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to get better at his craft.

Matthew McGavic

Micale Cunningham says "offense was clicking" in spring practices

Louisville quarterback ready for the offense to get back together to prepare for 2020 season

samdraut

Louisville's Micale Cunningham learning from Lamar Jackson

Redshirt junior quarterback speaks with former Louisville Heisman Trophy winner

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 WR Theodore Knox

The four-star wide receiver from Texas includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Micale Cunningham Ready To Get Back To Campus

Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham is among the 30 football student-athletes that will be returning to campus next week for voluntary workouts, and he can't wait to get back to work.

Matthew McGavic