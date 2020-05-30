Louisville Athletes & Coaches React to George Floyd & Breonna Taylor's Death
Matthew McGavic
Protests have erupted all across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man being arrested by white police officers in Minneapolis, MN.
Additionally, the same has occurred here in Louisville, KY following the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed inside her home by the Louisville Metro Police Department following a "no-knock" search warrant.
Both are events that have brought the subject of race relations in America out into the open and sparked a wide range of emotions -- from fear to sadness to outrage -- among people of all walks of life.
That includes current and former Louisville Cardinals athletes & coaches, some of whom have taken to social media to express their feelings about the volatile situation.
Here's a sampling of what they had to say:
Men's basketball forward/center Malik Williams
Football quarterback Evan Conley
Football safety Russ Yeast
Football safeties coach Shadon Brown
Football inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson
Former men's basketball guard Donovan Mitchell
Multiple current & former athletes retweeted and replied to this tweet from Mitchell
Former men's basketball guard Trey Lewis
Former men's basketball forward Luke Hancock
Former men's basketball guard Russ Smith
Both men's basketball head coach Chris Mack & football head coach Scott Satterfield retweeted this tweet from Hall of Fame NFL head coach Tony Dungy
