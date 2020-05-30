Louisville Athletes & Coaches React to George Floyd & Breonna Taylor's Death

Protests have erupted all across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man being arrested by white police officers in Minneapolis, MN.

Additionally, the same has occurred here in Louisville, KY following the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed inside her home by the Louisville Metro Police Department following a "no-knock" search warrant.

Both are events that have brought the subject of race relations in America out into the open and sparked a wide range of emotions -- from fear to sadness to outrage -- among people of all walks of life.

That includes current and former Louisville Cardinals athletes & coaches, some of whom have taken to social media to express their feelings about the volatile situation.

Here's a sampling of what they had to say:

Men's basketball forward/center Malik Williams

Football quarterback Evan Conley

Football safety Russ Yeast

Football safeties coach Shadon Brown

Football inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson

Former men's basketball guard Donovan Mitchell

Multiple current & former athletes retweeted and replied to this tweet from Mitchell

Former men's basketball guard Trey Lewis

Former men's basketball forward Luke Hancock

Former men's basketball guard Russ Smith

Both men's basketball head coach Chris Mack & football head coach Scott Satterfield retweeted this tweet from Hall of Fame NFL head coach Tony Dungy

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp