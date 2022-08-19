Skip to main content

Watch: Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Talks Second Scrimmage of Fall Camp

The Cardinals' 2022 season starts in roughly two weeks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp for the Louisville football program is now in the books.

On Friday, the Cardinals held their final practice of the preseason, culminating in their second scrimmage of fall camp. With the upcoming 2022 season just over two weeks away, many of the veterans were held out, paving a way for much of the younger guys to get reps.

"I thought was a good day," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "I thought overall, we got a lot of good work in, a lot of situations today. Defensively, I thought we did much better today in their fits. Offensively, I thought the guys went out and played hard. We didn't make a ton of plays on offense, but a lot of great film to coach off of for the twos and threes."

Situational improvement, such as on third downs and in the red zone, have been a focal point for Louisville throughout camp. So has improving their overall physicality, which Satterfield seems to be pleased with how that panned out.

"I think it's been a really good camp. It's been a physical camp," he said. "Guys are really been getting after it, whether you're in just in shoulder pads and helmets, or full, there have been physical practices. Particularly O-lIne/D-Line, they've been getting after it. Great, great competition.

Following Friday's scrimmage, Satterfield took time to meet with the media. He discussed the scrimmage itself, improvements over fall camp, how various position groups have performed, Malik Cunningham's progression, and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: John Sommers II - Special to the Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

