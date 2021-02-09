Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield Talks Start of Spring Practice

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Almost as soon as the previous season concluded, the Louisville football program is already making strides towards the next one. On Monday, the Cardinals conducted their first of 15 spring practice sessions, officially kicking off the start of spring ball for Louisville.

Following their first practice of spring ball, head coach Scott Satterfield took time to meet with the media. He discussed the pros and cons of holding spring practice so early, what it has been like replacing so many coaches, what his goals for the spring are, who will assume the role of offensive coordinator, and more.

Below is the transcript from Satterfield's press conference as well as the video:

(Opening Statement)



First of all, just great to be back out on the field. Since our game against Wake Forest, we come back out and practice, we have several new newcomers out. 13 scholarship players that we brought in midterm, that are all really good people, number one, but number two, gonna be really good players for us as well. It's evident, and can see that in practice. We got some new coaches that are out now. We've announced some of those guys, and excited for those guys to join us here, with De'Rail Sims and Pete Thomas and then coach (Jack) Bicknell, who's kind of the old man of the bunch. but a great guy and a great coach and he brings a ton of experience. he kind of hit the ground running today, because he hadn't been here very long. It was a very spirited practice, and a lot of good work just being in helmets. So we're glad to be back out on the field for that and then, like I said, all those newcomers - it's fun to see them fly around today. We've had a real productive full week since we got back here after Christmas. The things we've been doing back in the weight room, and watching these guys run around a little bit. Great attitudes, great effort - the things we talk about all the time. The chemistry and the cohesiveness from this bunch is very heavy. You can tell, really throughout the building, when you ask anybody as far as the strength staff or the equipment room or the training room it's just, we have a really good air about everybody I think in this building right now. It makes it fun. It's fun to come to work, and fun to work with these guys. Today was the same thing that we've been dealing with as far as that goes. Just great attitudes and just another good day to day to start our spring season for us this early. It's been great.



(On if this has been the most assistant coaches he's had to replace in an offseason, and what he is looking for in those assistants)

I don't know if it's the most I've had to hire you. That's not something I keep track of, really quite honestly, over the years. The one thing I've always said is we always want to build coaches and elevate coaches, and I think that's healthy to be that kind of program. We had three guys the left for coordinator positions and then one left for for an NFL position. I think, in all instances, these guys got promotions, got elevated into something that they obviously wanted to do. I think, in some ways, it can be healthy for program when you bring in new blood, new ideas and those type of things. The thing that I look for when I'm hiring coaches, number one, is good people. I want to bring in the same kind of integrity that we have in the building, and the same kind of heart, desire, to want to continue to improve and to get better. I think we did that. Pete (Thomas) has been with me for a while now, kind of been groomed really for this position that he's in now. The last two years working with our offensive line, he's got a great understanding, maybe as good as anybody on our offensive staff, about our whole offense. He brings a lot to the table in that regard. De'Rail Sims, I've been following his career for quite some time now, and know how he works, what he brings to the table as well. I really think a lot of him as a person, but I also think he's an excellent coach, and how he teaches. Obviously, with (Jack) Bicknell, you're talking about an offensive mind. To me, that's one of the more important hires on offense. You got five guys up front, so I wanted to get a more experienced guy with that. He's got a ton of experience, won a Super Bowl with the (New York) Giants, spent the last three or four years coaching in the SEC. He's used to recruiting at a high level, and coaching at a high level as well. We're bringing these guys in - every year we've had a GA or QC, or a recruiting position, all those types of things. Really, I look for the same thing - the fit, great people thats going to fit with our staff.



(On if he thought about moving spring practice back due to COVID, and what is the injury status of the team)

There's obviously pros and cons to starting early or starting later, and then you can look at it both ways. We've had really good success going early. I like coming off the field of your last game. The guys are ready to work. They're in the building right now. It's actually probably good for us, because there's not a whole lot else going on except for school and football for these young people. So, in order for them to be here, to start meetings and start practice, I think it's a good thing. I also think it's something - if they do have an injury early in spring, you have time to get that fixed and be back for the summer time. We also have half the spring with training, we can get into the weight room, and try to build muscle and that sort of thing. There are some guys that had end of season surgery that are a little bit limited right now as we come back. (Tight end) Marshon Ford is one, he got his shoulder repaired. He's back out and he's doing a few things, but is limited in that regard. Robbie Bell's another guy that's out there, but not really participating right now. CJ Avery is another guy. Some of these guys have helped us coach, which I love. They're able to get in there and do what they can do, depending on what their interest is. I think for the most part, besides those guys we mentioned, (Maurice) Burkley's another one that's out right now. Starting to get better and better. But I think, even with some of those guys, if we had pushed (practice) back another few weeks, they still probably wouldn't be able to go full anyways. I think we're in pretty good shape as far as that goes. I think for us, it's just the philosophy of the program to go early and and knock it out. Because we, still at the end of spring, we still have opportunity to get with our guys and continue to develop.

(On his goals for spring practice)

Obviously, to continue to develop our older guys, but I think also the big goals are to really develop the young guys that are here now. I mentioned those 13 that came in January, to really throw them into the fire, and they're going to make some mistakes - we all know that. Just try to get them coached up, and I want them to get as many reps as they can get. We talked about CJ Avery, CJ, he probably can go at linebacker, but we already know what CJ can do. We need to get those young guys in there. KJ Cloyd and Dorian Jones, get some of these young guys at linebacker and let them get reps. The other spot is at safety, we got a lot of young players at safety. We want to get those guys and get a ton of reps for those guys at that position. I think that's probably one of the main goals. The other thing that, obviously that hindered us last year from the wins and losses aspect, was the turnovers. That's kind of a huge aspect during spring on both sides of the ball. Creating turnovers by the defense and then taking care of the football offensively. Those are the things we emphasize every day in meetings, and every day in practice. We got some new drills that we're introducing this year. Just trying to really put a big emphasis on that, because we all know that was a huge part of our season last year. We obviously got to get a lot better at that.



(On who will assume the role of offensive coordinator)

What we've done in the past, ever since I've been calling plays really going back a long ways but even since I've been a head coach, we've had years when we didn't have a coordinator. We've had years where we've had a coordinator, I've had co-coordinators. But I think at the end of the day, we just define roles and that's what we've done within our offensive staff. We all have defined roles. I'm calling the plays, but everybody's got a ton of input in what we do. We're all involved heavily. Really, there's nothing changed in between what we did last year and this year, in that regard. I'm kind of overseeing the offense, as well as the whole program. But our guys have different roles within that. (Wide receiver coach Gunter) Brewer's got a huge role in the pass game with along with Pete Thomas. As you start looking at the run game, De'Rail (Sims) and (Jack) Bicknell, which are new guys so they're still kind of learning it. Stu (Holt) has been around a long time, so he's got great input in both run and pass, obviously, coaching the tight ends. The way we're working man, we just got a great work relationship with our staff. We still script and practice, and everybody has certain aspects they script and practice. It's just a great working relationship. We're obviously trying to get the best plays into our system, but at the end of the day, I'm calling the plays during games. So, really nothing has changed with that.



(On what he is doing in spring practice to fill the voids lost from wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick)

We're certainly not going to be able to replace those guys when you talk about Tutu and Fitzpatrick, and Hawkins for that matter. All three of those guys, they'll all be playing at the next level next year. It's virtually impossible to replace them. We've got some good young talent, some good young receivers. You work through all these practices right now, and you try and develop them as fast as you possibly can, and see who's gonna be the guys that go out and make plays. We think we got a good young nucleus there at the wide receiver position. Probably not anybody like a Tutu that can just knock the top off of things, and as fast as he is. But we'll see. We'll see how those guys come around. Again, we're going to try to find the best spots for those guys. Are they going to play inside the slot? Are they gonna play outside? How are we going to get the ball to them? How can we get them free and loose within coverages? We'll see how that goes throughout spring practice. We'll see - I think the running back position, we obviously got some guys that can come in. (Jalen) Mitchell had a great day today, kind of picked up where he left off against Wake Forest. He had a couple big nice runs out there today, so I think he's a big strong back that's going to get better and better as we move along with this. Like I said, it's young guys. Somebody's got to rise up and be the next Fitzpatrick, can be the next Atwell, those kind of guys. That's kind of what we're looking for right now. I think (Ahmari) Huggins-Bruce was another guy, young freshman that just came in January, man's he's got extreme quickness. He showed some of that today as well. Shai Werts was another guy, he made a big play down the middle of field today. So we got some guys. Those guys are learning, so it's sort of a work in progress.



(On the advantages of starting spring practice early)

Again, I mentioned earlier, there's pros and cons to it. But I do think, by going early, we've had enough time these four weeks right here to get their bodies back geared up, ready to go, and they've done that. We've been here now two years, these guys have a good sense and a feel for what we want, and how we want to practice, and what we're doing scheme-wise, and you're ready to jump right into it, and get going with it. It's gonna be five weeks here, so we kind of spread it out over five weeks. We usually have done it in four, so now we're gonna do it in five, so you're kind of spacing it out. I mentioned the fact of injuries. If you do have injuries in spring practice, you're able to have surgeries and even get back by spring. I think the biggest thing for us, though, is going early, getting these practices in, finding out what you got to get better at. You have the second half of the semester. We're able still to continue to work with them, albeit not practicing, not with a ball. But you can go out and still do some fundamental work. They also can get stronger in the weight room, and in any kind of technique they need to get better at, we're able to really hone in on that on the back half of the semester. They go home in May for about three and a half weeks, and then they're gonna come back, then they're gonna have the whole summer for two months. Essentially, we're looking at about three and a half months there to where they're getting stronger, working on skill development on the back half of it. As opposed to - a lot of programs, they'll go first half of the semester where they're trying to build strength and all that. I feel like you lose a lot of that those five weeks you go spring practice. If I gained a bunch of strength and muscle in those first two months, sometimes it goes away for five weeks of practice, because you're not lifting as much during spring practice. That's what we found over the last few years, and we think it's pretty good formula for success as you head into the summer.



(On how the running back room is adjusting to new RB coach De'Rail Sims)

I think they've adjusted well over the last few weeks here with him. Today they had some nice big runs. I think Hassan Hall had some nice looks at it today. Aidan Robbins did as well. You look at that, you've got some good size backs and you put Hall as a good speed back. I think we do have some good depth there, and a good young player that just got here as well. Those guys over time, as you start looking at practice - because right now we're kind of staying up, we're not tackling. Obviously, a big part of running backs is breaking tackles and running through those tackles, I do think that's a strength of our running back room though. I do think they are able to run through tackles, or big strong backs, that have decent speed so, particularly with Hall. So as we move through this, I feel good about the running back room. I really do. Now, there's not anybody like Hawkins. A 185-pound scatback that can fly like that. But I think what our guys bringing to the table, do they do present problems to defenses, and I feel good about it. I feel good about that room. We'll see how it goes as we continue throughout the spring, but they've adjusted well with coach Sims, and looking forward to you guys spending a little bit of time with him. He brings a lot of energy to that room.

