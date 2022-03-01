Watch: Scott Satterfield Talks Start of Spring Practice

The Cardinals held their first practice of spring ball on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back in action.

On Monday, the Cardinals officially kicked off their 2022 spring practice, holding their first practice session inside Cardinal Stadium.

"It was fun to be out here on the field today with our guys flying around," head coach Scott Satterfield said.

The program is holding 15 total practice sessions, culminating in the first ever spring game under Satterfield, which is set to take place on Sunday, Apr. 3 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

With Monday being the first organized practice since the end of the 2021 season, the start to spring ball was kept relatively simple and relegated to mainly day one scheme installs and things of that nature.

"Number one, we're just trying to be consistent, Satterfield said. "Our offense, we got a lot of veterans that are back. ... Defensively, guys were flying around. We're a little thin at some spots over there just because of injuries, but still was great energy. ... We're trying for us to be consistent for 15 days, and to come out and get better each and every day. That's gonna be the goal."

Following their first practice the preseason, Satterfield took time to meet with the media. He discussed what he say in the first day of spring ball, how the new coaches have adjusted, the progression of Malik Cunningham, depth in the secondary, and more.

Below is the video from his press conference:

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Video still via Matthew McGavic)

