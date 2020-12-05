SI.com
Louisville Report
Report: Head Coach Scott Satterfield to Stay at Louisville

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Less than a day after his name was brought up for a second time regarding the vacant head coaching position at South Carolina, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield again reiterated his commitment to the program.

In an exclusive interview with Cameron Teague Robinson of the Courier-Journal, the second year coach of the Cardinals stated that he has "no intention of leaving the university".

Late Friday evening, 247Sports reported that South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner conducted an in-person interview with Satterfield, with additional reports stating it took place in Bowling Green, Ky.

Satterfield admits this took place, but categorized it as more of a "conversation" and less of an "interview". He added that the meeting with the Gamecocks only happened because of the proximity to his parents, who reside in North Carolina, just two hours away from South Carolina's campus in Columbia.

"I think, again, my intentions were never to leave or go anywhere else, but I thought I owed an obligation just to listen because of where it’s at. That’s it," Satterfield told Robinson. "Nothing else to read into that. I had no intention of entertaining it, I just wanted to listen to see what they had to say. That’s the bottom line. I don’t want it to offend anyone. We are committed to this program."

This comes roughly two weeks after The Athletic reported that Satterfield was scheduled to have an in-person interview over the South Carolina head coaching job. Hours later, Satterfield released a statement denying the report.

"While I am flattered my name was associated with another job I haven't pursued or sought out any offers", he said back on Nov. 24. "I am the head coach at the University of Louisville. We are building a strong foundation and culture. I love our players and the dedication they have shown to me and my staff. It’s important that we continue the development of this program. We have an outstanding recruiting class coming in December and I’m excited for the future of this program. L's Up!!"

Satterfield was hired as the head coach of the Cardinals in December 2018, after going 51-24 and winning three consecutive Sun Belt titles at his alma mater of Appalachian State. The Hillsborough, N.C. native guided Louisville to an 8-5 campaign including a Music City Bowl win in his first year at the helm, and was named the 2019 ACC Coach of the Year.

Louisville currently sports a 3-7 record with one game left in Satterfield's second year, with the Cardinals set to host Wake Forest for Senior Day next weekend. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Dec. 12 with a time yet to be determined.

