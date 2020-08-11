Satterfield says Louisville has had 4 positive COVID-19 cases since return to campus

The University of Louisville football program has pulled out all the stops in an attempt to keep the student-athletes safe from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it appears to have been relatively successful.

In an interview with the Today Show on Tuesday morning, head coach Scott Satterfield said that the program has had “around four” positive cases for COVID-19 since June 8.

This is the date that voluntary physical activity began for the first grouping of student-athletes to make their way back to campus as part of Athletic Director Vince Tyra's phased plan to return them back after the pandemic shut down campus in mid March.

Louisville has not been reporting their testing numbers like most across college football have, and this is our first concrete number of positive cases reported by anyone within the program.

Four may seem like a decent amount of cases, but Satterfield noted during his interview that this is across 115 players (scholarship & walk-on) currently on the Cardinals' roster. He even said that in advance of their practice this morning that more testing had taken place.

He's not the only one in the program who isn't sweating the cases within the program. Both players and coaches alike have strictly adhered to protocols and guidelines to quell the spread of the virus, to the point where many feel safer at within the program than outside living normal lives.

“I feel more safe in the stadium with all the precautions we are taking than outside in the real world,” wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick said last week. “In the stadium, everyone has a mask on, the custodians have masks on, the food workers, the coaches, the trainers.”

Louisville is conducting their seventh practice of fall camp on Tuesday, which started at 9:30am. The Cards are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

