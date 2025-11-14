Louisville Report

ACC Releases Updated Injury Report for Louisville vs. Clemson

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Tigers is less than 24 hours away.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; A Louisville Cardinals football helmet is seen before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The sting of their previous game might still be lingering, but for the Louisville football program, they have less than 24 hours to flush that out of their system.

On the heels of suffering a disappointing 29-26 overtime loss to Cal, the Cardinals have a short turnaround in store for them, as Clemson is coming to town for a weeknight showdown. Kickoff between UofL and CU is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

As expected, both teams are dealing with a handful of injuries. On Wednesday night, we gained a little bit of clarity as to how banged up both sides are, with the ACC releasing their first availability report for tomorrow's Louisville-Clemson showdown.

Cardinals star running back Isaac Brown was not listed on the initial injury report, although it was later clarified that this was an error, and he will indeed miss the game against Clemson. However, standout linebacker Stanquan Clark, who has been out since week two, was listed as "probable" on the first injury report. Last week, he had been questionable vs. Cal, and wound up not playing.

As for the Tigers, they will once again be without leading receiver Bryant Wesco Jr., who suffered a season-ending back injury vs. SMU back on Oct. 18. Additionally, on the initial report, starting defensive tackle Stephiylan Green was "questionable," while starting safety Ricardo Jones and rotational defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart were both "probable."

With kickoff less than 24 hours outs, what do the injury designations look like now? On Friday night, the ACC released the second availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Clemson.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Second Availability Report for Louisville vs. Clemson

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • RB #1 Isaac Brown
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • LB #43 Trent Carter
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

QUESTIONABLE

  • DL #17 AJ Green
  • DB #25 Tayon Holloway

PROBABLE

  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark

Clemson Tigers

OUT

  • WR #12 Bryant Wesco Jr.
  • RB #21 Jarvis Green
  • RB #26 Jay Haynes
  • DE #34 Armon Mason
  • LB #37 Logan Anderson
  • LB #43 Billy Wilkes
  • OL #52 Elyjah Thurmon
  • DT #55 Makhi Williams Lee
  • OL #63 Easton Ware
  • DT #90 Stephiylan Green

QUESTIONABLE

  • N/A

PROBABLE

  • S #6 Ricardo Jones
  • DT #19 DeMonte Capehart

