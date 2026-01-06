Duke vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 6
The Duke Blue Devils are the No. 6-ranked team in the country and have already gotten off to a 2-0 start to their ACC schedule. They now hit the road to take on the No. 20-ranked Louisville Cardinals, one of the few teams in the conference that people believe can beat the Blue Devils.
As a result, Duke is set as a slight road underdog. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet.
Duke vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Duke +1.5 (-128)
- Louisville -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline
- Duke -105
- Louisville -114
Total
- OVER 161.5 (-110)
- UNDER 161.5 (-110)
Duke vs. Louisville How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke Record: 13-1 (2-0 in ACC)
- Louisville Record: 11-3 (1-1 in ACC)
Duke vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Duke is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games
- The OVER is 4-1 in Duke's last five games
- Duke is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Louisville
- Duke is 12-0 straight up in its last 12 ACC games
- Louisville is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games
- Louisville has won 19 straight home games
Duke vs. Louisville Key Player to Watch
- Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils
Cameron Boozer enters this week as the odds-on favorite to win the Wooden Award at -165, but AJ Dybantsa from BYU has begun to close the gap. Boozer is averaging an eye-popping 23 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while shooting 56.4% from the field. Whenever he's on the court, Duke is must-watch television.
Duke vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
I'm going to jump at the opportunity to bet on Duke as a slight underdog. Louisville is good, but in my opinion, Duke is a top-five team in the country. The Blue Devils outrank the Cardinals in effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency. They also have the best player on the court, Cameron Boozer, who might be the best player in the entire country.
Louisville leads the country in three-point field goal percentage, but now the Cardinals take on a Blue Devils team that has kept their opponents to shooting just 30.3% from beyond the arc.
I'll back Duke is this spot.
Pick: Duke -105 via FanDuel
