Louisville Makes Top Three for '22 DL Selah Brown

The Male (Ky.) HS product includes the hometown Cardinals in his most recent list of top schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is one step closer to landing one of the top in-state prospects in the Class of 2022.

Defensive lineman Selah Brown, who plays less than five miles away from Cardinal Stadium at Louisville Male (Ky.) HS, announced his top three schools on Sunday night, with the hometown Cardinals making the cut. Northwestern and Illinois are also still in the running.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound prospect, who plays both defensive tackle and defensive end, is a consensus top five prospect in the state of Kentucky, ranking as high as No. 2 according to Rivals. He ranks as the No. 326 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

During his junior campaign, Brown was an integral piece to one of the top high school teams in the Commonwealth. He logged 38 tackles, a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss, as well as 3.0 sacks. He helped the Bulldogs to an 8-2 record, as well as a berth in the Kentucky Class 6A State Championship game.

Since establishing an initial list of top schools back in May, the Cardinals, Wildcats and Illini quickly became the clear cut leaders for Brown. He took an unofficial visit to Louisville in June soon after the end of the mandatory dead period, then went on official visits to Northwestern and Illinois that same month.

"My favorite aspect about the program is the players," Brown told Louisville Report after his unofficial visit. "Getting feedback from them on the program is important, because they are the current people experiencing it right now. The coaches caring for life after ball will make them a good fit.

Louisville currently sports six commitments in the Class of 2022: quarterback Khalib Johnson, defensive end Popeye Williams, offensive linemen Max Cabana and Izaiah Reed, wide receiver Chance Morrow and running back Maurice Turner.

You can view Selah Brown's junior year highlights here.

(Photo of Selah Brown via University of Louisville Athletics)

