Shaquille O'Neal will cover funeral expenses of Louisville signee Dexter Rentz Jr

Matthew McGavic

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal will cover all the funeral expenses for slain University of Louisville signee Dexter Rentz Jr, he tells ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

"This one hurts my heart. It really does," O'Neal told ESPN on Monday night. "I wish things like this would never go on. It's just so sad, and I want to be able to help his family. I wanted to take care of it."

O'Neal currently resides in Orlando, where Rentz played football for Oceoo High School, and will pay for "whatever his mom wants." This will also include a horse-drawn carriage and custom made casket, ESPN reports.

Rentz was one of four people shot late Saturday night in the Carver Shores neighborhood of Orlando, but the only fatality. Rentz' mother told the Orlando Sentinel that he was about to pull out of the driveway of his grandfather's house following a funeral when he was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting intended for someone else.

His brother Derrick, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car, tried to drive him to the hospital but stopped to perform CPR once he stopped breathing.

One of Louisville signees from the 2019 Early Signing Period, Rentz was set to enroll in the university just next month.

