‘23 DB Shawn Russ Jr. Includes Louisville in Trimmed Top Schools List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football’s 2023 recruiting class is well on pace to be the best in school history, and the program could be close to landing another top target of theirs.

Shawn Russ Jr., a two-way player for Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar who plays mainly at cornerback, trimmed his list of top schools from five to three on Monday, with Louisville still in the running. Michigan and Florida State also made the cut, with South Carolina and Kentucky getting removed. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Miami, Michigan State, Tennessee and others.

Russ was formerly a longtime Florida commit, pulling the trigger early in his recruitment back in April of 2020 before backing off of his verbal pledge in February of 2021. Louisville inserted themselves into the mix last summer, offering him in mid-June. He dropped his top five schools, which included the Cardinals, back in early June.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back/wide receiver ranks as the No. 74 player in the state of talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 389 player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

On the defensive side of the ball, Russ logged 32 tackles and snagged three interceptions as a junior, while also hauling in 20 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns on offense. He helped Dunbar go 9-1 with a Class 6A district title, and also plays basketball for the Tigers.

Louisville currently holds 12 commits in their 2023 recruiting class, one that ranks as the No. 20 class in the nation according to 247Sports.

(Photo of Shawn Russ Jr.: Andrea Melendez - The News-Press)

