Transition to Wide Receiver Going 'Smooth' for Louisville's Shai Werts

The former four-year starter at quarterback is making to switch to wide receiver for his final year of college.

(Photo of Shai Werts: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Shai Werts decided that he would be transferring to Louisville football, he brought a wealth of experience with him. A four year starter at quarterback for Georgia Southern, he amassed 6,860 total yards of offense and 68 total touchdowns as a passer and rusher. He lead the Eagles to three bowl games, two wins, and was named the MVP of the 2018 Camellia Bowl.

But for his final year in college, 5-foot-11, 205-pound signal caller will not be lining up under center for the Cardinals. Instead, he will be lining up out wide, as he is making the transition from dual threat quarterback to wide receiver.

He started training in the offseason for the position change, and Werts joined Louisville in time to be able to participate during spring practice and take his first live reps at receiver with his new home. While the early stages of the transition have not been perfect, Werts says it has been smooth.

"I think overall, it's been going good," he said Saturday. "I have my days where I made plays, and there's some things I got to work on. The trick to the transition overall has been smooth. It feels natural, it hasn't been some big adjustment I had to make, because at the end of day, I'm an athlete. It's been smooth overall."

The Clinton, S.C. native was recruited by several Power Five programs out of high school to play at receiver, but he was adamant on playing at quarterback, landing in Statesboro after Georgia Southern promised him that he could be a day one starter.

One the coaches who was recruiting him at that time was Louisville wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer, who held the same position with North Carolina when Werts was in high school. He even cites Brewer as one of the biggest factors he is currently a Cardinal.

"He's a great dude," Werts said. "One of the big reasons why I decided to come to Louisville and play, is just his passion for the game. His knowledge of the game, and just the places he's been, I know he can give you right for the next level, which is the ultimate goal."

Getting to the NFL was also the reasoning behind switching to receiver, as he and those around him believed it gave him the best shot at going pro. Position switches are not uncommon around college football, but doing so this late in your career is not easy, and Brewer thinks it says a lot about Werts' character and what he wants to accomplish.

"He's definitely got high character, Brewer said. "He could have played at that same position a lot of places, not just at Georgia Southern. He wanted to live the dream playing quarterback, and I don't blame. He went to a place that really fit him well, but to come in a new spot and really make the friends that he's done, he's very unselfish. We're just glad to have him. It speaks volume for who he is."

Brewer also believes that despite the late position change, Werts can still be an immediate impact in the receiver room. His quickness and speed makes him a viable option at slot receiver, and he's already knowledgeable in the route tree due to his experience at wideout in high school.

In fact, according to Werts, that speed and quickness is the hardest part about the transition to receiver, because sometimes he catches himself being too fast and playing out of control.

"I'm so quick and so fast, and I just want to move too fast. Sometimes I gotta slow it down a little bit, and just be more under control," he said. "Like I'm not all over the place, but I just feel like a lot of things I do could be a little smoother."

While he still has a while to go before he considers himself to be the complete package, he has already made great first steps in his short time on campus at Louisville.

