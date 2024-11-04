Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Louisville vs. Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's string of night games will come to an end when they travel out west to face ACC newcomer Stanford.
The matchup between the Cardinals and the Cardinal on Saturday, Nov. 16 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif., the ACC announced Monday. It was also announced that the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Louisville (6-3, 4-2 ACC) is coming off of a monumental victory on the road over No. 11 Clemson, escaping Death Valley with a 33-21 victory. Not only did the Cardinals earn their first ever victory over the Tigers, the upset also snapped Clemson's 22-game winning streak in night games at Memorial Stadium.
As for Stanford (2-7, 1-5 ACC), year two of the Troy Taylor has not gone the way many have hoped it would. The Cardinal took down Syracuse in their first ever conference game as a member of the ACC, but have lost six consecutive games since. The average margin of defeat in Stanford's losing streak has been 26.0 points.
Next Saturday will be the first ever meeting between the two programs, though the Cardinals do have some experience vs. former members of the Pac-12 with 10 prior matchups. They're 2-1 vs. Arizona State, 1-1 vs. Oregon State, 0-4 vs. Utah and 0-1 vs. USC.
Louisville heads into their second and final bye week this weekend, while Stanford also heads into their bye week.
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X