Louisville Secures Commitment From '23 LB Stanquan Clark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even with all the recruiting momentum that the Louisville football program has had over the past few months, one of their bigger areas of need in the Class of 2023 is at the linebacker spot. On Sunday, the Cardinals addressed this need in a big way.

Stanquan Clark, a linebacker who will play his senior season at Miami (Fla.) Central, announced that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over offers from Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State, Kentucky and others.

Compared to most of the other Louisville commits, Clark's recruitment progressed relatively quickly. He was only extended an offer back in March, but then proceeded to go on two unofficial visits to campus in the time since, including one to the 502 BBQ last month.

The Sunshine State native is an elite addition to an already impressive class. He ranks as high as the No. 12 outside linebacker in the class (although he plays mainly on the inside), the No. 26 player in the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 141 prospect in the nation according to Rivals.

Before transferring to Central, Clark was all over the field for Miami (Fla.) Killian as a junior. He amassed 131 total tackles, including 24.0 for loss and 4.0 sacks, along with two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He helped Killian go 12-3 with Class 5A district title.

Clark is the 14th commitment in Louisville's star-studded 2023 recruiting class - one that is a consensus top-20 class. With a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9009 - which would put him at No. 318 overall - he is the third-highest ranked defensive commit in the class for the Cardinals, behind only cornerback Aaron Williams and defensive end Adonijah Green.

(Photo of Stanquan Clark via University of Louisville Athletics)

