Watch: Josh Stepp, Marshon Ford Talk Spring Practice

The Cardinals have less than a week left of spring ball before the spring game.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring practice for the Louisville football program has nearly reached the end.

After kicking things off back in late February, the Cardinals have less than a week of spring ball left. They'll practice on Friday and Saturday, then it will all their spring efforts will culminate with the spring game on on Sunday, April 3th - the first one since head coach Scott Satterfield took over the program.

Like every other program in college football, Louisville was not immune to the coaching carousel. The last piece of Satterfield's staff was finalized two weeks into spring ball, adding tight ends coach Josh Stepp from Georgia State.

"It's been great. When you're surrounded by such great people, it makes your transition a lot easier," Stepp told Louisville Report. "Coach Satterfield and in our offensive staff, from top to bottom, is phenomenal. This group that I get a chance to coach every day has made my transition a lot easier, too."

Going through the motions of spring practice under a new position coach is certainly a learning experience, especially for one that was added halfway through, but All-ACC tight end Marshon Ford likes what Stepp brings to the table.

"He's bringing some change, and that's why we brought him in," Ford said. He's putting us in positions where we can be successful, whether that's where we used to line up, or where we lined up now. He has a great, great plan."

Following Friday's practice, Stepp and Ford took time to meet with the media. They discussed how the tight end room has performed over spring ball, Stepp's transition from Georgia State to Louisville, Marshon Ford's progression and his role, how others in the tight end room have stepped up, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Tight Ends Coach Josh Stepp

Tight End Marshon Ford

(Photo of Marshon Ford: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

