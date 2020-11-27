SI.com
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Boston College

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

Louisville (3-6, 2-6 ACC) is set to face Boston College (5-4, 4-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. EST at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

- Rankings:

Boston College
Louisville

Associated Press Top 25

NR

NR

USA Today Coaches Poll

NR

NR

SOS

52nd

68th

SP+

65th

31st

FPI

53rd

43rd

- Offensive Statistics

Boston College
Louisville

Total Offense

89th (366.3)

38th (437.6)

Passing Yards

42nd (262.1)

55th (243.4)

Yards Per Completion

69th (12.35)

40th (13.20)

Rushing Yards

116th (104.2)

39th (194.1)

First Downs Gained

18th (196)

21st (188)

3rd Down Con. %

33rd (45.5%)

53rd (42.7%)

4th Down Con. %

120th (80.0%)

57th (57.1%)

Red Zone Con. %

50th (85.4%)

35th (88.6%)

Turnovers Lost

75th (10)

126th (21)

Interceptions Thrown

68th (5)

119th (11)

Fumbles Lost

85th (5)

124th (10)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

88th (6.89)

121st (8.67)

Sacks Allowed

89th (2.67)

98th (2.89)

Avg. Time of Possession

39th (31:22)

47th (31:11)

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics

Boston College
Louisville

Total Defense

54th (393.4)

37th (363.8)

Passing Yards Allowed

63rd (235.2)

9th (178.9)

Rushing Yards Allowed

58th (158.2)

87th (184.9)

3rd Down Defensive %

55th (39.3%)

64th (40.3%)

4th Down Defensive %

120th (80.0%)

16th (31.2%)

First Downs Allowed

117th (199)

90th (162)

Red Zone Defensive %

51st (81.8%)

51st (81.8%)

Turnovers Gained

3rd (17)

61st (9)

Interceptions Caught

32nd (7)

62nd (4)

Fumbles Recovered

2nd (10)

31st (5)

Sacks Per Game

53rd (2.44)

57th (2.33)

TFL Per Game

93rd (5.2)

53rd (6.3)

Defensive Touchdowns

12th (2)

N/A

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics

Boston College
Louisville

Net Punting

53rd (39.14)

103rd (35.94)

Avg. Kickoff Return

105th (16.71)

67th (19.83)

Avg. Punt Return

100th (3.80)

109th (3.14)

Blocked Kicks

N/A

24th (1)

Blocked Kicks Allowed

68th (1)

68th (1)

Blocked Punts

N/A

N/A

Blocked Punts Allowed

1st (0)

97th (1)

Field Goal Attempts

15-19

10-12

PAT

25-26

31-31

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, Louisville has a 47.5% chance to win against Boston College. Louisville has an FPI rating of 5.5 (43rd overall) and Boston College's FPI of 3.7 is the lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents.

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2020-11-24 at 11.32.51 AM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 62.02% chance to take down the Eagles. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in both of their remaining games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Syracuse 17

