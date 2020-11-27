Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Boston College

(Photo of Jalen Mitchell: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

Louisville (3-6, 2-6 ACC) is set to face Boston College (5-4, 4-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. EST at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

- Rankings:

Boston College Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA Today Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 52nd 68th SP+ 65th 31st FPI 53rd 43rd

- Offensive Statistics

Boston College Louisville Total Offense 89th (366.3) 38th (437.6) Passing Yards 42nd (262.1) 55th (243.4) Yards Per Completion 69th (12.35) 40th (13.20) Rushing Yards 116th (104.2) 39th (194.1) First Downs Gained 18th (196) 21st (188) 3rd Down Con. % 33rd (45.5%) 53rd (42.7%) 4th Down Con. % 120th (80.0%) 57th (57.1%) Red Zone Con. % 50th (85.4%) 35th (88.6%) Turnovers Lost 75th (10) 126th (21) Interceptions Thrown 68th (5) 119th (11) Fumbles Lost 85th (5) 124th (10) Tackles For Loss Allowed 88th (6.89) 121st (8.67) Sacks Allowed 89th (2.67) 98th (2.89) Avg. Time of Possession 39th (31:22) 47th (31:11)

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics

Boston College Louisville Total Defense 54th (393.4) 37th (363.8) Passing Yards Allowed 63rd (235.2) 9th (178.9) Rushing Yards Allowed 58th (158.2) 87th (184.9) 3rd Down Defensive % 55th (39.3%) 64th (40.3%) 4th Down Defensive % 120th (80.0%) 16th (31.2%) First Downs Allowed 117th (199) 90th (162) Red Zone Defensive % 51st (81.8%) 51st (81.8%) Turnovers Gained 3rd (17) 61st (9) Interceptions Caught 32nd (7) 62nd (4) Fumbles Recovered 2nd (10) 31st (5) Sacks Per Game 53rd (2.44) 57th (2.33) TFL Per Game 93rd (5.2) 53rd (6.3) Defensive Touchdowns 12th (2) N/A

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics

Boston College Louisville Net Punting 53rd (39.14) 103rd (35.94) Avg. Kickoff Return 105th (16.71) 67th (19.83) Avg. Punt Return 100th (3.80) 109th (3.14) Blocked Kicks N/A 24th (1) Blocked Kicks Allowed 68th (1) 68th (1) Blocked Punts N/A N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 97th (1) Field Goal Attempts 15-19 10-12 PAT 25-26 31-31

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, Louisville has a 47.5% chance to win against Boston College. Louisville has an FPI rating of 5.5 (43rd overall) and Boston College's FPI of 3.7 is the lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents.

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 62.02% chance to take down the Eagles. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in both of their remaining games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Syracuse 17

