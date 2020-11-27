Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Boston College
Louisville (3-6, 2-6 ACC) is set to face Boston College (5-4, 4-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4:00 p.m. EST at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
- Rankings:
Boston College
Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA Today Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
52nd
68th
SP+
65th
31st
FPI
53rd
43rd
- Offensive Statistics
Boston College
Louisville
Total Offense
89th (366.3)
38th (437.6)
Passing Yards
42nd (262.1)
55th (243.4)
Yards Per Completion
69th (12.35)
40th (13.20)
Rushing Yards
116th (104.2)
39th (194.1)
First Downs Gained
18th (196)
21st (188)
3rd Down Con. %
33rd (45.5%)
53rd (42.7%)
4th Down Con. %
120th (80.0%)
57th (57.1%)
Red Zone Con. %
50th (85.4%)
35th (88.6%)
Turnovers Lost
75th (10)
126th (21)
Interceptions Thrown
68th (5)
119th (11)
Fumbles Lost
85th (5)
124th (10)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
88th (6.89)
121st (8.67)
Sacks Allowed
89th (2.67)
98th (2.89)
Avg. Time of Possession
39th (31:22)
47th (31:11)
Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics
Boston College
Louisville
Total Defense
54th (393.4)
37th (363.8)
Passing Yards Allowed
63rd (235.2)
9th (178.9)
Rushing Yards Allowed
58th (158.2)
87th (184.9)
3rd Down Defensive %
55th (39.3%)
64th (40.3%)
4th Down Defensive %
120th (80.0%)
16th (31.2%)
First Downs Allowed
117th (199)
90th (162)
Red Zone Defensive %
51st (81.8%)
51st (81.8%)
Turnovers Gained
3rd (17)
61st (9)
Interceptions Caught
32nd (7)
62nd (4)
Fumbles Recovered
2nd (10)
31st (5)
Sacks Per Game
53rd (2.44)
57th (2.33)
TFL Per Game
93rd (5.2)
53rd (6.3)
Defensive Touchdowns
12th (2)
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics
Boston College
Louisville
Net Punting
53rd (39.14)
103rd (35.94)
Avg. Kickoff Return
105th (16.71)
67th (19.83)
Avg. Punt Return
100th (3.80)
109th (3.14)
Blocked Kicks
N/A
24th (1)
Blocked Kicks Allowed
68th (1)
68th (1)
Blocked Punts
N/A
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
97th (1)
Field Goal Attempts
15-19
10-12
PAT
25-26
31-31
Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, Louisville has a 47.5% chance to win against Boston College. Louisville has an FPI rating of 5.5 (43rd overall) and Boston College's FPI of 3.7 is the lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents.
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 62.02% chance to take down the Eagles. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in both of their remaining games of the season.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Syracuse 17
