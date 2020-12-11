Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

The Cardinals host the Demon Deacons at Cardinal Stadium for their 2020 regular season finale.

Louisville (3-7, 2-7 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake Forest Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 84th 56th SP+ 67th 30th FPI 34th 45th

- Offensive Statistics:

Wake Forest Louisville Total Offense 25th (447.3) 27th (443.3) Passing Yards 32nd (271.7) 46th (248.7) Yards Per Completion 17th (14.19) 31st (13.44) Rushing Yards 57th (175.6) 36th (194.6) First Downs Gained 56th (167) 27th (211) 3rd Down Con. % 68th (40.4%) 40th (44.2%) 4th Down Con. % 69th (53.3%) 49th (59.1%) Red Zone Con. % 8th (94.4%) 27th (89.7%) Turnovers Lost 1st (1) 126th (24) Interceptions Thrown 1st (0) 119th (12) Fumbles Lost 3rd (1) 125th (12) Tackles For Loss Allowed 117th (8.14) 120th (8.30) Sacks Allowed 118th (3.57) 100th (2.80) Avg. Time of Possession 89th (28:48) 45th (30:58)

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Wake Forest Louisville Total Defense 108th (457.4) 46th (370.9) Passing Yards Allowed 113th (275.4) 18th (185.7) Rushing Yards Allowed 84th (182.0) 88th (185.2) 3rd Down Defensive % 80th (42.0%) 61st (39.7%) 4th Down Defensive % 110th (71.4%) 19th (38.9%) First Downs Allowed 79th (171) 85th (183) Red Zone Defensive % 59th (83.3%) 54th (82.1%) Turnovers Gained 21st (16) 71st (10) Interceptions Caught 9th (12) 77th (4) Fumbles Recovered 69th (4) 31st (6) Sacks Per Game 64th (2.14) 71st (2.10) TFL Per Game 43rd (6.7) 73rd (5.9) Defensive Touchdowns 3rd (3) N/A

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Wake Forest Louisville Net Punting 75th (38.13) 104th (35.76) Avg. Kickoff Return 1st (34.00) 54th (20.26) Avg. Punt Return 41st (9.67) 113th (3.14) Blocked Kicks N/A 30th (1) Blocked Kicks Allowed 62nd (1) 62nd (1) Blocked Punts N/A N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 91st (1) Field Goal Attempts 12-15 12-14 PAT 33-33 34-34

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, Louisville has a 48.9% chance to win against Wake Forest. Louisville has an FPI rating of 5.3 and Wake Forest's FPI of 6.9 is the fourth-highest out of the Cardinals' 2020 opponents.

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 72.18% chance to take down the Demon Deacons. According to SP+ ratings, Wake Forest has the sixth-lowest rating of any Louisville opponents this season.

- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Louisville 28.

