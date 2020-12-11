FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

The Cardinals host the Demon Deacons at Cardinal Stadium for their 2020 regular season finale.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

Louisville (3-7, 2-7 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake ForestLouisville

Associated Press Top 25

NR

NR

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

NR

NR

SOS

84th

56th

SP+

67th

30th

FPI

34th

45th

- Offensive Statistics:

Wake ForestLouisville

Total Offense

25th (447.3)

27th (443.3)

Passing Yards

32nd (271.7)

46th (248.7)

Yards Per Completion

17th (14.19)

31st (13.44)

Rushing Yards

57th (175.6)

36th (194.6)

First Downs Gained

56th (167)

27th (211)

3rd Down Con. %

68th (40.4%)

40th (44.2%)

4th Down Con. %

69th (53.3%)

49th (59.1%)

Red Zone Con. %

8th (94.4%)

27th (89.7%)

Turnovers Lost

1st (1)

126th (24)

Interceptions Thrown

1st (0)

119th (12)

Fumbles Lost

3rd (1)

125th (12)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

117th (8.14)

120th (8.30)

Sacks Allowed

118th (3.57)

100th (2.80)

Avg. Time of Possession

89th (28:48)

45th (30:58)

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Wake ForestLouisville

Total Defense

108th (457.4)

46th (370.9)

Passing Yards Allowed

113th (275.4)

18th (185.7)

Rushing Yards Allowed

84th (182.0)

88th (185.2)

3rd Down Defensive %

80th (42.0%)

61st (39.7%)

4th Down Defensive %

110th (71.4%)

19th (38.9%)

First Downs Allowed

79th (171)

85th (183)

Red Zone Defensive %

59th (83.3%)

54th (82.1%)

Turnovers Gained

21st (16)

71st (10)

Interceptions Caught

9th (12)

77th (4)

Fumbles Recovered

69th (4)

31st (6)

Sacks Per Game

64th (2.14)

71st (2.10)

TFL Per Game

43rd (6.7)

73rd (5.9)

Defensive Touchdowns

3rd (3)

N/A

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Wake ForestLouisville

Net Punting

75th (38.13)

104th (35.76)

Avg. Kickoff Return

1st (34.00)

54th (20.26)

Avg. Punt Return

41st (9.67)

113th (3.14)

Blocked Kicks

N/A

30th (1)

Blocked Kicks Allowed

62nd (1)

62nd (1)

Blocked Punts

N/A

N/A

Blocked Punts Allowed

1st (0)

91st (1)

Field Goal Attempts

12-15

12-14

PAT

33-33

34-34

Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, Louisville has a 48.9% chance to win against Wake Forest. Louisville has an FPI rating of 5.3 and Wake Forest's FPI of 6.9 is the fourth-highest out of the Cardinals' 2020 opponents.

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2020-12-09 at 11.20.39 AM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 72.18% chance to take down the Demon Deacons. According to SP+ ratings, Wake Forest has the sixth-lowest rating of any Louisville opponents this season.

- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Louisville 28.

