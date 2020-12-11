Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)
Louisville (3-7, 2-7 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:
- Rankings:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
84th
56th
SP+
67th
30th
FPI
34th
45th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Total Offense
25th (447.3)
27th (443.3)
Passing Yards
32nd (271.7)
46th (248.7)
Yards Per Completion
17th (14.19)
31st (13.44)
Rushing Yards
57th (175.6)
36th (194.6)
First Downs Gained
56th (167)
27th (211)
3rd Down Con. %
68th (40.4%)
40th (44.2%)
4th Down Con. %
69th (53.3%)
49th (59.1%)
Red Zone Con. %
8th (94.4%)
27th (89.7%)
Turnovers Lost
1st (1)
126th (24)
Interceptions Thrown
1st (0)
119th (12)
Fumbles Lost
3rd (1)
125th (12)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
117th (8.14)
120th (8.30)
Sacks Allowed
118th (3.57)
100th (2.80)
Avg. Time of Possession
89th (28:48)
45th (30:58)
Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Total Defense
108th (457.4)
46th (370.9)
Passing Yards Allowed
113th (275.4)
18th (185.7)
Rushing Yards Allowed
84th (182.0)
88th (185.2)
3rd Down Defensive %
80th (42.0%)
61st (39.7%)
4th Down Defensive %
110th (71.4%)
19th (38.9%)
First Downs Allowed
79th (171)
85th (183)
Red Zone Defensive %
59th (83.3%)
54th (82.1%)
Turnovers Gained
21st (16)
71st (10)
Interceptions Caught
9th (12)
77th (4)
Fumbles Recovered
69th (4)
31st (6)
Sacks Per Game
64th (2.14)
71st (2.10)
TFL Per Game
43rd (6.7)
73rd (5.9)
Defensive Touchdowns
3rd (3)
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Net Punting
75th (38.13)
104th (35.76)
Avg. Kickoff Return
1st (34.00)
54th (20.26)
Avg. Punt Return
41st (9.67)
113th (3.14)
Blocked Kicks
N/A
30th (1)
Blocked Kicks Allowed
62nd (1)
62nd (1)
Blocked Punts
N/A
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
91st (1)
Field Goal Attempts
12-15
12-14
PAT
33-33
34-34
Key: National Rank out of 127 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, Louisville has a 48.9% chance to win against Wake Forest. Louisville has an FPI rating of 5.3 and Wake Forest's FPI of 6.9 is the fourth-highest out of the Cardinals' 2020 opponents.
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 72.18% chance to take down the Demon Deacons. According to SP+ ratings, Wake Forest has the sixth-lowest rating of any Louisville opponents this season.
- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Louisville 28.
