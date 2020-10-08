Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
MatthewMcGavic
Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) is set to resume their three-game road trip by traveling down to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 1-1 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the visiting Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:
- Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Associated Press
NR
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
34th
20th
SP+
56th
35th
FPI
78th
35th
- Offensive Statistics:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Total Offense
22nd (454.0)
43rd (408.7)
Passing Yards
41st (233.0)
35th (252.3)
Yards Per Completion
37th (12.48)
13th (14.02)
Rushing Yards
15th (221.0)
41st (156.3)
First Downs Gained
25th (70)
34th (61)
3rd Down Con. %
42nd (42.9%)
61st (34.1%)
4th Down Con. %
38th (50.0%)
36th (55.6%)
Red Zone Con. %
72nd (53.8%)
22nd (91.7%)
Turnovers Lost
73rd (12)
69th (8)
Interceptions Thrown
73rd (8)
66th (5)
Fumbles Lost
71st (4)
58th (3)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
30th (5.33)
73rd (10.67)
Sacks Allowed
8th (0.67)
65th (3.67)
Avg. Time of Possession
33rd (30:44)
25th (31:46)
Key: National Rank out of 74 Active FBS Teams (Value).
- Defensive Statistics:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Total Defense
55th (441.3)
25th (369.7)
Passing Yards Allowed
47th (269.7)
26th (224.7)
Rushing Yards Allowed
51st (171.7)
38th (145.0)
3rd Down Defensive %
45th (43.8%)
44th (43.2%)
4th Down Defensive %
24th (45.5%)
16th (40.0%)
First Downs Allowed
52nd (66)
35th (51)
Red Zone Defensive %
18th (75.0%)
29th (80.0%)
Turnovers Gained
15th (6)
41st (3)
Interceptions Caught
23rd (3)
51st (1)
Fumbles Recovered
7th (3)
20st (2)
Sacks Per Game
37th (2.00)
34th (2.33)
TFL Per Game
37th (6.3)
8th (9.0)
Defensive Touchdowns
N/A
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 74 Active FBS Teams (Value).
- Special Teams Statistics:
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Net Punting
4th (46.14)
69th (31.62)
Avg. Kickoff Return
29th (21.89)
65th (14.00)
Avg. Punt Return
25th (9.00)
31st (7.00)
Blocked Kicks
6th (1)
N/A
Blocked Kicks Allowed
74th (5)
57th (1)
Blocked Punts
N/A
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
65th (1)
Field Goal Percentage
1-5
4-4
PAT Percentage
6-7
11-11
Key: National Rank out of 74 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 72.2% chance to win against Georgia Tech. Louisville has an FPI rank of 7.3 (35th overall) and Georgia Tech's FPI of -2.3 ranks is the second-lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining opponents (Syracuse: -3.4)
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 58.61% chance to take down the Yellow Jackets. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in five of the remaining three games of the season.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 34, Georgia Tech 21 - The Yellow Jackets have a couple young play makers on offense that could get things going, but the Louisville offense should be able to handle Georgia Tech's defense with relative ease.
(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)
