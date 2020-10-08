SI.com
Louisville Report
Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) is set to resume their three-game road trip by traveling down to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 1-1 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the visiting Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:

- Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Associated Press

NR

NR

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

NR

NR

SOS

34th

20th

SP+

56th

35th

FPI

78th

35th

- Offensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Total Offense

22nd (454.0)

43rd (408.7)

Passing Yards

41st (233.0)

35th (252.3)

Yards Per Completion

37th (12.48)

13th (14.02)

Rushing Yards

15th (221.0)

41st (156.3)

First Downs Gained

25th (70)

34th (61)

3rd Down Con. %

42nd (42.9%)

61st (34.1%)

4th Down Con. %

38th (50.0%)

36th (55.6%)

Red Zone Con. %

72nd (53.8%)

22nd (91.7%)

Turnovers Lost

73rd (12)

69th (8)

Interceptions Thrown

73rd (8)

66th (5)

Fumbles Lost

71st (4)

58th (3)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

30th (5.33)

73rd (10.67)

Sacks Allowed

8th (0.67)

65th (3.67)

Avg. Time of Possession

33rd (30:44)

25th (31:46)

Key: National Rank out of 74 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Defensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Total Defense

55th (441.3)

25th (369.7)

Passing Yards Allowed

47th (269.7)

26th (224.7)

Rushing Yards Allowed

51st (171.7)

38th (145.0)

3rd Down Defensive %

45th (43.8%)

44th (43.2%)

4th Down Defensive %

24th (45.5%)

16th (40.0%)

First Downs Allowed

52nd (66)

35th (51)

Red Zone Defensive %

18th (75.0%)

29th (80.0%)

Turnovers Gained

15th (6)

41st (3)

Interceptions Caught

23rd  (3)

51st (1)

Fumbles Recovered

7th (3)

20st (2)

Sacks Per Game

37th (2.00)

34th (2.33)

TFL Per Game

37th (6.3)

8th (9.0)

Defensive Touchdowns

N/A

N/A

Key: National Rank out of 74 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Special Teams Statistics:

Georgia Tech
Louisville

Net Punting

4th (46.14)

69th (31.62)

Avg. Kickoff Return

29th (21.89)

65th (14.00)

Avg. Punt Return

25th (9.00)

31st (7.00)

Blocked Kicks

6th (1)

N/A

Blocked Kicks Allowed

74th (5)

57th (1)

Blocked Punts

N/A

N/A

Blocked Punts Allowed

1st (0)

65th (1)

Field Goal Percentage

1-5

4-4

PAT Percentage

6-7

11-11

Key: National Rank out of 74 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 72.2% chance to win against Georgia Tech. Louisville has an FPI rank of 7.3 (35th overall) and Georgia Tech's FPI of -2.3 ranks is the second-lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining opponents (Syracuse: -3.4)

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2020-10-04 at 2.47.34 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 58.61% chance to take down the Yellow Jackets. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in five of the remaining three games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 34, Georgia Tech 21 - The Yellow Jackets have a couple young play makers on offense that could get things going, but the Louisville offense should be able to handle Georgia Tech's defense with relative ease.

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

Football

