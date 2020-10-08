Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) is set to resume their three-game road trip by traveling down to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 1-1 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the visiting Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:

- Rankings:

Georgia Tech Louisville Associated Press NR NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 34th 20th SP+ 56th 35th FPI 78th 35th

- Offensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech Louisville Total Offense 22nd (454.0) 43rd (408.7) Passing Yards 41st (233.0) 35th (252.3) Yards Per Completion 37th (12.48) 13th (14.02) Rushing Yards 15th (221.0) 41st (156.3) First Downs Gained 25th (70) 34th (61) 3rd Down Con. % 42nd (42.9%) 61st (34.1%) 4th Down Con. % 38th (50.0%) 36th (55.6%) Red Zone Con. % 72nd (53.8%) 22nd (91.7%) Turnovers Lost 73rd (12) 69th (8) Interceptions Thrown 73rd (8) 66th (5) Fumbles Lost 71st (4) 58th (3) Tackles For Loss Allowed 30th (5.33) 73rd (10.67) Sacks Allowed 8th (0.67) 65th (3.67) Avg. Time of Possession 33rd (30:44) 25th (31:46)

Key: National Rank out of 74 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Defensive Statistics:

Georgia Tech Louisville Total Defense 55th (441.3) 25th (369.7) Passing Yards Allowed 47th (269.7) 26th (224.7) Rushing Yards Allowed 51st (171.7) 38th (145.0) 3rd Down Defensive % 45th (43.8%) 44th (43.2%) 4th Down Defensive % 24th (45.5%) 16th (40.0%) First Downs Allowed 52nd (66) 35th (51) Red Zone Defensive % 18th (75.0%) 29th (80.0%) Turnovers Gained 15th (6) 41st (3) Interceptions Caught 23rd (3) 51st (1) Fumbles Recovered 7th (3) 20st (2) Sacks Per Game 37th (2.00) 34th (2.33) TFL Per Game 37th (6.3) 8th (9.0) Defensive Touchdowns N/A N/A

Key: National Rank out of 74 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Special Teams Statistics:

Georgia Tech Louisville Net Punting 4th (46.14) 69th (31.62) Avg. Kickoff Return 29th (21.89) 65th (14.00) Avg. Punt Return 25th (9.00) 31st (7.00) Blocked Kicks 6th (1) N/A Blocked Kicks Allowed 74th (5) 57th (1) Blocked Punts N/A N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 65th (1) Field Goal Percentage 1-5 4-4 PAT Percentage 6-7 11-11

Key: National Rank out of 74 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 72.2% chance to win against Georgia Tech. Louisville has an FPI rank of 7.3 (35th overall) and Georgia Tech's FPI of -2.3 ranks is the second-lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining opponents (Syracuse: -3.4)

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 58.61% chance to take down the Yellow Jackets. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in five of the remaining three games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 34, Georgia Tech 21 - The Yellow Jackets have a couple young play makers on offense that could get things going, but the Louisville offense should be able to handle Georgia Tech's defense with relative ease.

(Photo of Tutu Atwell: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

