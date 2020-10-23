SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Florida State

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville (1-4, 0-4 ACC) returns home to face Florida State (2-3, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida State
Louisville

Associated Press Top 25

NR

NR

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

NR

NR

SOS

12th

23rd

SP+

64th

45th

FPI

68th

50th

- Offensive Statistics:

Florida State
Louisville

Total Offense

45th (401.0)

52nd (386.0)

Passing Yards

49th (217.6)

44th (224.6)

Yards Per Completion

42nd (12.09)

37th (12.48)

Rushing Yards

30th (183.4)

43rd (161.4)

First Downs Gained

15th (109)

28th (99)

3rd Down Con. %

55th (38.4%)

52nd (38.8%)

4th Down Con. %

26th (63.6%)

28th (61.5%)

Red Zone Con. %

54th (78.9%)

15th (93.8%)

Turnovers Lost

64th (9)

72nd (11)

Interceptions Thrown

71st (7)

59th (5)

Fumbles Lost

25th (2)

74th (6)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

49th (7.00)

75th (9.60)

Sacks Allowed

65th (3.20)

60th (2.80)

Avg. Time of Possession

37th (30:20)

29th (31:08)

Key: National Rank out of 77 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Defensive Statistics:

Florida State
Louisville

Total Defense

66th (474.8)

32nd (379.4)

Passing Yards Allowed

59th (282.6)

24th (207.6)

Rushing Yards Allowed

59th (192.2)

49th (171.8)

3rd Down Defensive %

43rd (42.6%)

60th (46.5%)

4th Down Defensive %

16th (40.0%)

19th (42.9%)

First Downs Allowed

71st (128)

48th (94)

Red Zone Defensive %

28th (81.0%)

23rd (80.0%)

Turnovers Gained

28th (7)

60th (3)

Interceptions Caught

28th (4)

65th (1)

Fumbles Recovered

20th (3)

37th (2)

Sacks Per Game

59th (1.40)

38th (2.4)

TFL Per Game

59th (5.0)

24th (7.2)

Defensive Touchdowns

11th (1)

N/A

Key: National Rank out of 77 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Special Teams Statistics:

Florida State
Louisville

Net Punting

16th (41.29)

64th (35.05)

Avg. Kickoff Return

25th (22.58)

46th (19.36)

Avg. Punt Return

43rd (7.00)

26th (10.00)

Blocked Kicks

1st (3)

13th (1)

Blocked Kicks Allowed

1st (0)

44th (1)

Blocked Punts

2nd (2)

N/A

Blocked Punts Allowed

1st (0)

62nd (1)

Field Goal Percentage

6-10

4-5

PAT Percentage

13-14

15-15

Key: National Rank out of 77 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 68.9% chance to win against Florida State. Louisville has an FPI rank of 4.3 (50th overall) and Florida State's FPI of -0.2 is the second-lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents (Syracuse: -9.0).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2020-10-22 at 10.51.58 AM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 64.45% chance to take down the Seminoles. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in four of the remaining six games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Florida State 28.

(Photo of Dorian Etheridge: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Florida State

The Cardinals return home for the first time in over a month to face the Seminoles.

MatthewMcGavic

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Florida State

The Cardinals return home for the first time in over a month to face the Seminoles.

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Bryan Brown, Kei'Trel Clark Talk Notre Dame & Florida State

Louisville offensive coordinator Bryan Brown & cornerback Kei'Trel Clark met with the media to discuss their recent loss to No. 4 Notre Dame as well as their upcoming matchup with Florida State.

MatthewMcGavic

Notebook: Louisville Baseball Concludes 2020 Fall Season

Head coach Dan McDonnell took time to speak with the media regarding Louisville Baseball's 2020 fall season as well as former catcher Will Smith, who is playing in the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Dwayne Ledford, Dez Fitzpatrick Talk Notre Dame & Florida State

Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford & wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick met with the media to discuss their recent loss to No. 4 Notre Dame as well as their upcoming matchup with Florida State.

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 6

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Baseball: Snider's Dodgers Win 2020 Pizza Bowl

Snider's Dodgers win Louisville Baseball's annual intrasquad Pizza Bowl series three games to two over Vrable's Braves.

MatthewMcGavic

Transcript & Video: Scott Satterfield Recaps Notre Dame, Previews Florida State

Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield met with the media to discuss their recent loss to Notre Dame as well as their upcoming matchup with Florida State.

MatthewMcGavic

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Louisville concludes their three-game road trip this weekend with a visit to face the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

MatthewMcGavic

What Head Coach Scott Satterfield & Louisville Players Said After 12-7 Loss vs. Notre Dame

Louisville Football suffered their fourth-straight loss on the season

MatthewMcGavic