Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Florida State
MatthewMcGavic
Louisville (1-4, 0-4 ACC) returns home to face Florida State (2-3, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:
- Rankings:
Florida State
Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
12th
23rd
SP+
64th
45th
FPI
68th
50th
- Offensive Statistics:
Florida State
Louisville
Total Offense
45th (401.0)
52nd (386.0)
Passing Yards
49th (217.6)
44th (224.6)
Yards Per Completion
42nd (12.09)
37th (12.48)
Rushing Yards
30th (183.4)
43rd (161.4)
First Downs Gained
15th (109)
28th (99)
3rd Down Con. %
55th (38.4%)
52nd (38.8%)
4th Down Con. %
26th (63.6%)
28th (61.5%)
Red Zone Con. %
54th (78.9%)
15th (93.8%)
Turnovers Lost
64th (9)
72nd (11)
Interceptions Thrown
71st (7)
59th (5)
Fumbles Lost
25th (2)
74th (6)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
49th (7.00)
75th (9.60)
Sacks Allowed
65th (3.20)
60th (2.80)
Avg. Time of Possession
37th (30:20)
29th (31:08)
Key: National Rank out of 77 Active FBS Teams (Value).
- Defensive Statistics:
Florida State
Louisville
Total Defense
66th (474.8)
32nd (379.4)
Passing Yards Allowed
59th (282.6)
24th (207.6)
Rushing Yards Allowed
59th (192.2)
49th (171.8)
3rd Down Defensive %
43rd (42.6%)
60th (46.5%)
4th Down Defensive %
16th (40.0%)
19th (42.9%)
First Downs Allowed
71st (128)
48th (94)
Red Zone Defensive %
28th (81.0%)
23rd (80.0%)
Turnovers Gained
28th (7)
60th (3)
Interceptions Caught
28th (4)
65th (1)
Fumbles Recovered
20th (3)
37th (2)
Sacks Per Game
59th (1.40)
38th (2.4)
TFL Per Game
59th (5.0)
24th (7.2)
Defensive Touchdowns
11th (1)
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 77 Active FBS Teams (Value).
- Special Teams Statistics:
Florida State
Louisville
Net Punting
16th (41.29)
64th (35.05)
Avg. Kickoff Return
25th (22.58)
46th (19.36)
Avg. Punt Return
43rd (7.00)
26th (10.00)
Blocked Kicks
1st (3)
13th (1)
Blocked Kicks Allowed
1st (0)
44th (1)
Blocked Punts
2nd (2)
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
62nd (1)
Field Goal Percentage
6-10
4-5
PAT Percentage
13-14
15-15
Key: National Rank out of 77 Active FBS Teams (Value).
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 68.9% chance to win against Florida State. Louisville has an FPI rank of 4.3 (50th overall) and Florida State's FPI of -0.2 is the second-lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents (Syracuse: -9.0).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 64.45% chance to take down the Seminoles. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in four of the remaining six games of the season.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Florida State 28.
(Photo of Dorian Etheridge: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)
