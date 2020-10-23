Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Florida State

Louisville (1-4, 0-4 ACC) returns home to face Florida State (2-3, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida State Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 12th 23rd SP+ 64th 45th FPI 68th 50th

- Offensive Statistics:

Florida State Louisville Total Offense 45th (401.0) 52nd (386.0) Passing Yards 49th (217.6) 44th (224.6) Yards Per Completion 42nd (12.09) 37th (12.48) Rushing Yards 30th (183.4) 43rd (161.4) First Downs Gained 15th (109) 28th (99) 3rd Down Con. % 55th (38.4%) 52nd (38.8%) 4th Down Con. % 26th (63.6%) 28th (61.5%) Red Zone Con. % 54th (78.9%) 15th (93.8%) Turnovers Lost 64th (9) 72nd (11) Interceptions Thrown 71st (7) 59th (5) Fumbles Lost 25th (2) 74th (6) Tackles For Loss Allowed 49th (7.00) 75th (9.60) Sacks Allowed 65th (3.20) 60th (2.80) Avg. Time of Possession 37th (30:20) 29th (31:08)

Key: National Rank out of 77 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Defensive Statistics:

Florida State Louisville Total Defense 66th (474.8) 32nd (379.4) Passing Yards Allowed 59th (282.6) 24th (207.6) Rushing Yards Allowed 59th (192.2) 49th (171.8) 3rd Down Defensive % 43rd (42.6%) 60th (46.5%) 4th Down Defensive % 16th (40.0%) 19th (42.9%) First Downs Allowed 71st (128) 48th (94) Red Zone Defensive % 28th (81.0%) 23rd (80.0%) Turnovers Gained 28th (7) 60th (3) Interceptions Caught 28th (4) 65th (1) Fumbles Recovered 20th (3) 37th (2) Sacks Per Game 59th (1.40) 38th (2.4) TFL Per Game 59th (5.0) 24th (7.2) Defensive Touchdowns 11th (1) N/A

Key: National Rank out of 77 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- Special Teams Statistics:

Florida State Louisville Net Punting 16th (41.29) 64th (35.05) Avg. Kickoff Return 25th (22.58) 46th (19.36) Avg. Punt Return 43rd (7.00) 26th (10.00) Blocked Kicks 1st (3) 13th (1) Blocked Kicks Allowed 1st (0) 44th (1) Blocked Punts 2nd (2) N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 62nd (1) Field Goal Percentage 6-10 4-5 PAT Percentage 13-14 15-15

Key: National Rank out of 77 Active FBS Teams (Value).

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 68.9% chance to win against Florida State. Louisville has an FPI rank of 4.3 (50th overall) and Florida State's FPI of -0.2 is the second-lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents (Syracuse: -9.0).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 64.45% chance to take down the Seminoles. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in four of the remaining six games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Florida State 28.

(Photo of Dorian Etheridge: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

