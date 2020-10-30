Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Louisville (2-4, 1-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (3-2, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

- Rankings:

Virginia Tech Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA TODAT Coaches Poll RV NR SOS 26th 37th SP+ 21st 39th FPI 19th 40th

- Offensive Statistics:

Virginia Tech Louisville Total Offense 21st (474.2) 43rd (416.5) Passing Yards 80th (182.6) 49th (233.5) Yards Per Completion 14th (14.49) 32nd (13.22) Rushing Yards 4th (291.6) 35th (183.0) First Downs Gained 24th (123) 27th (121) 3rd Down Con. % 77th (36.5%) 53rd (40.8%) 4th Down Con. % 15th (80.0%) 42nd (61.5%) Red Zone Con. % 62nd (81.8%) 18th (95.5%) Turnovers Lost 47th (6) 94th (12) Interceptions Thrown 57th (4) 74th (5) Fumbles Lost 40th (2) 97th (7) Tackles For Loss Allowed 21st (4.80) 93rd (8.83) Sacks Allowed 34th (1.80) 63rd (2.50) Avg. Time of Possession 36th (31:16) 49th (30:15)

Key: National Rank out of 101 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Virginia Tech Louisville Total Defense 74th (448.2) 44th (383.8) Passing Yards Allowed 61st (247.6) 30th (196.5) Rushing Yards Allowed 78th (200.6) 68th (187.3) 3rd Down Defensive % 46th (38.9%) 72nd (44.9%) 4th Down Defensive % 83rd (76.9%) 15th (33.3%) First Downs Allowed 69th (111) 72nd (113) Red Zone Defensive % 55th (84.2%) 21st (75.0%) Turnovers Gained 29th (8) 65th (4) Interceptions Caught 25th (5) 60th (2) Fumbles Recovered 28th (3) 48th (2) Sacks Per Game 7th (3.60) 50th (2.33) TFL Per Game 25th (7.40) 31st (7.0) Defensive Touchdowns N/A N/A

Key: National Rank out of 101 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Virginia Tech Louisville Net Punting 36th (40.37) 83rd (34.67) Avg. Kickoff Return 9th (30.25) 52nd (19.75) Avg. Punt Return 86th (0.25) 71st (3.75) Blocked Kicks N/A 15th (1) Blocked Kicks Allowed 1st (0) 62nd (1) Blocked Punts N/A N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 82nd (1) Field Goal Percentage 10-13 6-8 PAT Percentage 18-18 21-21

Key: National Rank out of 101 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 39.0% chance to win against Virginia Tech. Louisville has an FPI rank of 6.7 (40th overall) and Virginia Tech's FPI of 12.2 is the highest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents.

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 42.30% chance to take down the Seminoles. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in four of the remaining five games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Virginia Tech 21.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference)

