Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
Louisville (2-4, 1-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (3-2, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:
- Rankings:
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA TODAT Coaches Poll
RV
NR
SOS
26th
37th
SP+
21st
39th
FPI
19th
40th
- Offensive Statistics:
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Total Offense
21st (474.2)
43rd (416.5)
Passing Yards
80th (182.6)
49th (233.5)
Yards Per Completion
14th (14.49)
32nd (13.22)
Rushing Yards
4th (291.6)
35th (183.0)
First Downs Gained
24th (123)
27th (121)
3rd Down Con. %
77th (36.5%)
53rd (40.8%)
4th Down Con. %
15th (80.0%)
42nd (61.5%)
Red Zone Con. %
62nd (81.8%)
18th (95.5%)
Turnovers Lost
47th (6)
94th (12)
Interceptions Thrown
57th (4)
74th (5)
Fumbles Lost
40th (2)
97th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
21st (4.80)
93rd (8.83)
Sacks Allowed
34th (1.80)
63rd (2.50)
Avg. Time of Possession
36th (31:16)
49th (30:15)
Key: National Rank out of 101 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Total Defense
74th (448.2)
44th (383.8)
Passing Yards Allowed
61st (247.6)
30th (196.5)
Rushing Yards Allowed
78th (200.6)
68th (187.3)
3rd Down Defensive %
46th (38.9%)
72nd (44.9%)
4th Down Defensive %
83rd (76.9%)
15th (33.3%)
First Downs Allowed
69th (111)
72nd (113)
Red Zone Defensive %
55th (84.2%)
21st (75.0%)
Turnovers Gained
29th (8)
65th (4)
Interceptions Caught
25th (5)
60th (2)
Fumbles Recovered
28th (3)
48th (2)
Sacks Per Game
7th (3.60)
50th (2.33)
TFL Per Game
25th (7.40)
31st (7.0)
Defensive Touchdowns
N/A
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 101 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Net Punting
36th (40.37)
83rd (34.67)
Avg. Kickoff Return
9th (30.25)
52nd (19.75)
Avg. Punt Return
86th (0.25)
71st (3.75)
Blocked Kicks
N/A
15th (1)
Blocked Kicks Allowed
1st (0)
62nd (1)
Blocked Punts
N/A
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
82nd (1)
Field Goal Percentage
10-13
6-8
PAT Percentage
18-18
21-21
Key: National Rank out of 101 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 39.0% chance to win against Virginia Tech. Louisville has an FPI rank of 6.7 (40th overall) and Virginia Tech's FPI of 12.2 is the highest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents.
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 42.30% chance to take down the Seminoles. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in four of the remaining five games of the season.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Virginia Tech 21.
(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference)
