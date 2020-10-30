SI.com
Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville (2-4, 1-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (3-2, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

- Rankings:

Virginia Tech
Louisville

Associated Press Top 25

NR

NR

USA TODAT Coaches Poll

RV

NR

SOS

26th

37th

SP+

21st

39th

FPI

19th

40th

- Offensive Statistics:

Virginia Tech
Louisville

Total Offense

21st (474.2)

43rd (416.5)

Passing Yards

80th (182.6)

49th (233.5)

Yards Per Completion

14th (14.49)

32nd (13.22)

Rushing Yards

4th (291.6)

35th (183.0)

First Downs Gained

24th (123)

27th (121)

3rd Down Con. %

77th (36.5%)

53rd (40.8%)

4th Down Con. %

15th (80.0%)

42nd (61.5%)

Red Zone Con. %

62nd (81.8%)

18th (95.5%)

Turnovers Lost

47th (6)

94th (12)

Interceptions Thrown

57th (4)

74th (5)

Fumbles Lost

40th (2)

97th (7)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

21st (4.80)

93rd (8.83)

Sacks Allowed

34th (1.80)

63rd (2.50)

Avg. Time of Possession

36th (31:16)

49th (30:15)

Key: National Rank out of 101 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Virginia Tech
Louisville

Total Defense

74th (448.2)

44th (383.8)

Passing Yards Allowed

61st (247.6)

30th (196.5)

Rushing Yards Allowed

78th (200.6)

68th (187.3)

3rd Down Defensive %

46th (38.9%)

72nd (44.9%)

4th Down Defensive %

83rd (76.9%)

15th (33.3%)

First Downs Allowed

69th (111)

72nd (113)

Red Zone Defensive %

55th (84.2%)

21st (75.0%)

Turnovers Gained

29th (8)

65th (4)

Interceptions Caught

25th (5)

60th (2)

Fumbles Recovered

28th (3)

48th (2)

Sacks Per Game

7th (3.60)

50th (2.33)

TFL Per Game

25th (7.40)

31st (7.0)

Defensive Touchdowns

N/A

N/A

Key: National Rank out of 101 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Virginia Tech
Louisville

Net Punting

36th (40.37)

83rd (34.67)

Avg. Kickoff Return

9th (30.25)

52nd (19.75)

Avg. Punt Return

86th (0.25)

71st (3.75)

Blocked Kicks

N/A

15th (1)

Blocked Kicks Allowed

1st (0)

62nd (1)

Blocked Punts

N/A

N/A

Blocked Punts Allowed

1st (0)

82nd (1)

Field Goal Percentage

10-13

6-8

PAT Percentage

18-18

21-21

Key: National Rank out of 101 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 39.0% chance to win against Virginia Tech. Louisville has an FPI rank of 6.7 (40th overall) and Virginia Tech's FPI of 12.2 is the highest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents.

- SP+ Prediction:

ElVeM0wWkAUB2P8

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 42.30% chance to take down the Seminoles. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in four of the remaining five games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 31, Virginia Tech 21.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference)

