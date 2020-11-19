SI.com
Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Marlon Character: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Louisville (2-6, 1-6 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (1-7, 1-6 ACC) on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

Syracuse
Louisville

Associated Press Top 25

NR

NR

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

NR

NR

SOS

21st

39th

SP+

106th

38th

FPI

94th

46th

- Offensive Statistics:

Syracuse
Louisville

Total Offense

123rd (263.8)

38th (440.6)

Passing Yards

106th (177.8)

59th (239.0)

Yards Per Completion

87th (11.29)

34th (13.46)

Rushing Yards

120th (86.0)

33rd (201.6)

First Downs Gained

70th (107)

28th (162)

3rd Down Con. %

122nd (23.9%)

60th (41.6%)

4th Down Con. %

118th (30.8%)

15th (35.7%)

Red Zone Con. %

121st (64.7%)

33rd (89.7%)

Turnovers Lost

111th (14)

123rd (18)

Interceptions Thrown

117th (10)

109th (9)

Fumbles Lost

73rd (4)

121st (9)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

115th (8.25)

115th (8.25)

Sacks Allowed

118th (4.00)

92nd (2.75)

Avg. Time of Possession

123rd (24:36)

64th (29:51)

Key: National Rank out of 126 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Syracuse
Louisville

Total Defense

103rd (464.3)

52nd (392.1)

Passing Yards Allowed

70th (240.8)

28th (195.6)

Rushing Yards Allowed

110th (223.5)

95th (196.5)

3rd Down Defensive %

96th (45.7%)

86th (43.1%)

4th Down Defensive %

78th (61.5%)

15th (35.7%)

First Downs Allowed

124th (203)

92nd (155)

Red Zone Defensive %

32nd (78.4%)

51st (81.8%)

Turnovers Gained

2nd (17)

75th (6)

Interceptions Caught

11th (9)

68th (3)

Fumbles Recovered

3rd (8)

61st (3)

Sacks Per Game

89th (1.63)

55th (2.25)

TFL Per Game

94th (5.0)

48th (6.6)

Defensive Touchdowns

2nd (3)

N/A

Key: National Rank out of 126 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Syracuse
Louisville

Net Punting

16th (41.85)

107th (35.24)

Avg. Kickoff Return

38th (21.87)

61st (20.00)

Avg. Punt Return

18th (13.17)

95th (3.75)

Blocked Kicks

9th (2)

22nd (1)

Blocked Kicks Allowed

72nd (1)

72nd (1)

Blocked Punts

10th (1)

N/A

Blocked Punts Allowed

1st (0)

100th (1)

Field Goal Attempts

7-9

7-9

PAT

17-18

28-28

Key: National Rank out of 126 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 83.8% chance to win against Syracuse. Louisville has an FPI rank of 4.8 (46th overall) and Syracuse's FPI of -7.8 is the lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents.

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2020-11-17 at 12.13.19 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 86.56% chance to take down the Orange. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in every one of their three remaining games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Syracuse 17

