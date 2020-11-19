Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse

(Photo of Marlon Character: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Louisville (2-6, 1-6 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (1-7, 1-6 ACC) on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

- Rankings:

Syracuse Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 21st 39th SP+ 106th 38th FPI 94th 46th

- Offensive Statistics:

Syracuse Louisville Total Offense 123rd (263.8) 38th (440.6) Passing Yards 106th (177.8) 59th (239.0) Yards Per Completion 87th (11.29) 34th (13.46) Rushing Yards 120th (86.0) 33rd (201.6) First Downs Gained 70th (107) 28th (162) 3rd Down Con. % 122nd (23.9%) 60th (41.6%) 4th Down Con. % 118th (30.8%) 15th (35.7%) Red Zone Con. % 121st (64.7%) 33rd (89.7%) Turnovers Lost 111th (14) 123rd (18) Interceptions Thrown 117th (10) 109th (9) Fumbles Lost 73rd (4) 121st (9) Tackles For Loss Allowed 115th (8.25) 115th (8.25) Sacks Allowed 118th (4.00) 92nd (2.75) Avg. Time of Possession 123rd (24:36) 64th (29:51)

Key: National Rank out of 126 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Syracuse Louisville Total Defense 103rd (464.3) 52nd (392.1) Passing Yards Allowed 70th (240.8) 28th (195.6) Rushing Yards Allowed 110th (223.5) 95th (196.5) 3rd Down Defensive % 96th (45.7%) 86th (43.1%) 4th Down Defensive % 78th (61.5%) 15th (35.7%) First Downs Allowed 124th (203) 92nd (155) Red Zone Defensive % 32nd (78.4%) 51st (81.8%) Turnovers Gained 2nd (17) 75th (6) Interceptions Caught 11th (9) 68th (3) Fumbles Recovered 3rd (8) 61st (3) Sacks Per Game 89th (1.63) 55th (2.25) TFL Per Game 94th (5.0) 48th (6.6) Defensive Touchdowns 2nd (3) N/A

Key: National Rank out of 126 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Syracuse Louisville Net Punting 16th (41.85) 107th (35.24) Avg. Kickoff Return 38th (21.87) 61st (20.00) Avg. Punt Return 18th (13.17) 95th (3.75) Blocked Kicks 9th (2) 22nd (1) Blocked Kicks Allowed 72nd (1) 72nd (1) Blocked Punts 10th (1) N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 100th (1) Field Goal Attempts 7-9 7-9 PAT 17-18 28-28

Key: National Rank out of 126 Active FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 83.8% chance to win against Syracuse. Louisville has an FPI rank of 4.8 (46th overall) and Syracuse's FPI of -7.8 is the lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents.

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 86.56% chance to take down the Orange. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in every one of their three remaining games of the season.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Syracuse 17

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp