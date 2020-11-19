Tale of the Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Syracuse
MatthewMcGavic
(Photo of Marlon Character: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
Louisville (2-6, 1-6 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (1-7, 1-6 ACC) on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:
- Rankings:
Syracuse
Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
21st
39th
SP+
106th
38th
FPI
94th
46th
- Offensive Statistics:
Syracuse
Louisville
Total Offense
123rd (263.8)
38th (440.6)
Passing Yards
106th (177.8)
59th (239.0)
Yards Per Completion
87th (11.29)
34th (13.46)
Rushing Yards
120th (86.0)
33rd (201.6)
First Downs Gained
70th (107)
28th (162)
3rd Down Con. %
122nd (23.9%)
60th (41.6%)
4th Down Con. %
118th (30.8%)
15th (35.7%)
Red Zone Con. %
121st (64.7%)
33rd (89.7%)
Turnovers Lost
111th (14)
123rd (18)
Interceptions Thrown
117th (10)
109th (9)
Fumbles Lost
73rd (4)
121st (9)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
115th (8.25)
115th (8.25)
Sacks Allowed
118th (4.00)
92nd (2.75)
Avg. Time of Possession
123rd (24:36)
64th (29:51)
Key: National Rank out of 126 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
Syracuse
Louisville
Total Defense
103rd (464.3)
52nd (392.1)
Passing Yards Allowed
70th (240.8)
28th (195.6)
Rushing Yards Allowed
110th (223.5)
95th (196.5)
3rd Down Defensive %
96th (45.7%)
86th (43.1%)
4th Down Defensive %
78th (61.5%)
15th (35.7%)
First Downs Allowed
124th (203)
92nd (155)
Red Zone Defensive %
32nd (78.4%)
51st (81.8%)
Turnovers Gained
2nd (17)
75th (6)
Interceptions Caught
11th (9)
68th (3)
Fumbles Recovered
3rd (8)
61st (3)
Sacks Per Game
89th (1.63)
55th (2.25)
TFL Per Game
94th (5.0)
48th (6.6)
Defensive Touchdowns
2nd (3)
N/A
Key: National Rank out of 126 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
Syracuse
Louisville
Net Punting
16th (41.85)
107th (35.24)
Avg. Kickoff Return
38th (21.87)
61st (20.00)
Avg. Punt Return
18th (13.17)
95th (3.75)
Blocked Kicks
9th (2)
22nd (1)
Blocked Kicks Allowed
72nd (1)
72nd (1)
Blocked Punts
10th (1)
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
100th (1)
Field Goal Attempts
7-9
7-9
PAT
17-18
28-28
Key: National Rank out of 126 Active FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 83.8% chance to win against Syracuse. Louisville has an FPI rank of 4.8 (46th overall) and Syracuse's FPI of -7.8 is the lowest out of the Cardinals' remaining 2020 opponents.
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 86.56% chance to take down the Orange. According to SP+ ratings, Louisville is favored in every one of their three remaining games of the season.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Syracuse 17
