Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-3, 5-3 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

- Rankings:

Kentucky Louisville AP/USA TODAY RV/25th NR/NR SOS 67th 23rd SP+ 35th 31st FPI 37th 33rd Sagarin 33rd 39th

- Offensive Statistics:

Kentucky Louisville Total Offense 51st (423.8) 17th (459.1) Scoring Offense 45th (31.6) 34th (32.9) Passing Yards 68th (231.9) 60th (241.6) Yards Per Completion 74th (12.15) 15th (14.06) Rushing Yards 39th (191.9) 16th (217.5) First Downs Gained 46th (244) 67th (233) 3rd Down Con. % 6th (50.4%) 68th (39.5%) 4th Down Con. % 112th (38.5%) 60th (54.5%) Red Zone Con. % 79th (82.2%) 22nd (89.7%) Turnovers Lost 126th (22) 39th (12) Interceptions Thrown 101st (12) 16th (5) Fumbles Lost 118th (10) 85th (7) Tackles For Loss Allowed 16th (3.82) 35th (4.64) Sacks Allowed 34th (1.64) 30th (1.55) Avg. Time of Possession 19th (31:54) 28th (31:28)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Kentucky Louisville Total Defense 28th (334.8) 77th (391.8 Scoring Defense 38th (22.2) 54th (24.7) Passing Yards Allowed 53rd (220.3) 101st (253.8) Rushing Yards Allowed 18th (114.5) 48th (138.0) 3rd Down Defensive % 74th (39.3%) 27th (34.4%) 4th Down Defensive % 7th (33.3%) 55th (47.6%) First Downs Allowed 33rd (201) 89th (242) Red Zone Defensive % 116th (90.6%) 102nd (87.8%) Turnovers Gained 120th (9) 75th (14) Interceptions Caught 100th (6) 44th (10) Fumbles Recovered 111th (3) 97th (4) Sacks Per Game 45th (2.55) 29th (2.73) TFL Per Game 33rd (6.4) 33rd (6.4)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Kentucky Louisville Net Punting 36th (41.00) 64th (39.16) Avg. Kickoff Return 113th (17.00) 52nd (21.58) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 73rd (21.22) 80th (21.83) Avg. Punt Return 32nd (10.67) 21st (11.77) Avg. Punt Return Def. 39th (5.88) 38th (5.64) Field Goal Attempts 7-10 14-20 PAT 45-47 43-45

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 60.5 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI of 7.5 (33rd overall), whereas Kentucky has a rating of 6.9 (37th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 56.08 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.0 (31st overall), whereas Kentucky has a rating of 10.9 (35th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.97

Post-Week 1: 4.63

Post-Week 2: 5.71

Post-Week 3: 6.49

Post-Week 4: 6.14

Post-Week 5: 6.19

Post-Week 6: 5.47

Post-Week 7: 5.74

Post-Week 8: 6.56

Post-Week 9: 6.20

Post-Week 10: 5.93

Post-Week 11: 6.40



Post-Week 12: 6.56

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Kentucky 27.

