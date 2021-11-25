Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-3, 5-3 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:
- Rankings:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
RV/25th
NR/NR
SOS
67th
23rd
SP+
35th
31st
FPI
37th
33rd
Sagarin
33rd
39th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Total Offense
51st (423.8)
17th (459.1)
Scoring Offense
45th (31.6)
34th (32.9)
Passing Yards
68th (231.9)
60th (241.6)
Yards Per Completion
74th (12.15)
15th (14.06)
Rushing Yards
39th (191.9)
16th (217.5)
First Downs Gained
46th (244)
67th (233)
3rd Down Con. %
6th (50.4%)
68th (39.5%)
4th Down Con. %
112th (38.5%)
60th (54.5%)
Red Zone Con. %
79th (82.2%)
22nd (89.7%)
Turnovers Lost
126th (22)
39th (12)
Interceptions Thrown
101st (12)
16th (5)
Fumbles Lost
118th (10)
85th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
16th (3.82)
35th (4.64)
Sacks Allowed
34th (1.64)
30th (1.55)
Avg. Time of Possession
19th (31:54)
28th (31:28)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Total Defense
28th (334.8)
77th (391.8
Scoring Defense
38th (22.2)
54th (24.7)
Passing Yards Allowed
53rd (220.3)
101st (253.8)
Rushing Yards Allowed
18th (114.5)
48th (138.0)
3rd Down Defensive %
74th (39.3%)
27th (34.4%)
4th Down Defensive %
7th (33.3%)
55th (47.6%)
First Downs Allowed
33rd (201)
89th (242)
Red Zone Defensive %
116th (90.6%)
102nd (87.8%)
Turnovers Gained
120th (9)
75th (14)
Interceptions Caught
100th (6)
44th (10)
Fumbles Recovered
111th (3)
97th (4)
Sacks Per Game
45th (2.55)
29th (2.73)
TFL Per Game
33rd (6.4)
33rd (6.4)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Net Punting
36th (41.00)
64th (39.16)
Avg. Kickoff Return
113th (17.00)
52nd (21.58)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
73rd (21.22)
80th (21.83)
Avg. Punt Return
32nd (10.67)
21st (11.77)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
39th (5.88)
38th (5.64)
Field Goal Attempts
7-10
14-20
PAT
45-47
43-45
Read More
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 60.5 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI of 7.5 (33rd overall), whereas Kentucky has a rating of 6.9 (37th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 56.08 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.0 (31st overall), whereas Kentucky has a rating of 10.9 (35th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.97
- Post-Week 1: 4.63
- Post-Week 2: 5.71
- Post-Week 3: 6.49
- Post-Week 4: 6.14
- Post-Week 5: 6.19
- Post-Week 6: 5.47
- Post-Week 7: 5.74
- Post-Week 8: 6.56
- Post-Week 9: 6.20
- Post-Week 10: 5.93
- Post-Week 11: 6.40
- Post-Week 12: 6.56
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Kentucky 27.
(Photo of Louie, Kyle Bolin, Eli Rogers: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
