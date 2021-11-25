Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (8-3, 5-3 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

    - Rankings:

    KentuckyLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    RV/25th

    NR/NR

    SOS

    67th

    23rd

    SP+

    35th

    31st

    FPI

    37th

    33rd

    Sagarin

    33rd

    39th

    - Offensive Statistics:

    KentuckyLouisville

    Total Offense

    51st (423.8)

    17th (459.1)

    Scoring Offense

    45th (31.6)

    34th (32.9)

    Passing Yards

    68th (231.9)

    60th (241.6)

    Yards Per Completion

    74th (12.15)

    15th (14.06)

    Rushing Yards

    39th (191.9)

    16th (217.5)

    First Downs Gained

    46th (244)

    67th (233)

    3rd Down Con. %

    6th (50.4%)

    68th (39.5%)

    4th Down Con. %

    112th (38.5%)

    60th (54.5%)

    Red Zone Con. %

    79th (82.2%)

    22nd (89.7%)

    Turnovers Lost

    126th (22)

    39th (12)

    Interceptions Thrown

    101st (12)

    16th (5)

    Fumbles Lost

    118th (10)

    85th (7)

    Tackles For Loss Allowed

    16th (3.82)

    35th (4.64)

    Sacks Allowed

    34th (1.64)

    30th (1.55)

    Avg. Time of Possession

    19th (31:54)

    28th (31:28)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Defensive Statistics:

    KentuckyLouisville

    Total Defense

    28th (334.8)

    77th (391.8

    Scoring Defense

    38th (22.2)

    54th (24.7)

    Passing Yards Allowed

    53rd (220.3)

    101st (253.8)

    Rushing Yards Allowed

    18th (114.5)

    48th (138.0)

    3rd Down Defensive %

    74th (39.3%)

    27th (34.4%)

    4th Down Defensive %

    7th (33.3%)

    55th (47.6%)

    First Downs Allowed

    33rd (201)

    89th (242)

    Red Zone Defensive %

    116th (90.6%)

    102nd (87.8%)

    Turnovers Gained

    120th (9)

    75th (14)

    Interceptions Caught

    100th (6)

    44th (10)

    Fumbles Recovered

    111th (3)

    97th (4)

    Sacks Per Game

    45th (2.55)

    29th (2.73)

    TFL Per Game

    33rd (6.4)

    33rd (6.4)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Special Teams Statistics:

    KentuckyLouisville

    Net Punting

    36th (41.00)

    64th (39.16)

    Avg. Kickoff Return

    113th (17.00)

    52nd (21.58)

    Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

    73rd (21.22)

    80th (21.83)

    Avg. Punt Return

    32nd (10.67)

    21st (11.77)

    Avg. Punt Return Def.

    39th (5.88)

    38th (5.64)

    Field Goal Attempts

    7-10

    14-20

    PAT

    45-47

    43-45

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 60.5 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI of 7.5 (33rd overall), whereas Kentucky has a rating of 6.9 (37th overall).

    - SP+ Prediction:

    Screen Shot 2021-11-25 at 11.04.55 AM

    Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 56.08 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.0 (31st overall), whereas Kentucky has a rating of 10.9 (35th overall).

    Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

    • Preseason: 6.97
    • Post-Week 1: 4.63
    • Post-Week 2: 5.71
    • Post-Week 3: 6.49
    • Post-Week 4: 6.14
    • Post-Week 5: 6.19
    • Post-Week 6: 5.47
    • Post-Week 7: 5.74
    • Post-Week 8: 6.56
    • Post-Week 9: 6.20
    • Post-Week 10: 5.93
    • Post-Week 11: 6.40
    • Post-Week 12: 6.56

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Kentucky 27.

    (Photo of Louie, Kyle Bolin, Eli Rogers: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

