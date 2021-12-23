Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Air Force

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Falcons for their bowl matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-6, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Air Force (9-3, 6-1 MW) in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Falcons:

    - Rankings:

    Air ForceLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    NR/NR

    SOS

    108th

    20th

    SP+

    53rd

    48th

    FPI

    65th

    45th

    Sagarin

    42nd

    49th

    - Offensive Statistics:

    Air ForceLouisville

    Total Offense

    51st (423.3)

    20th (450.2)

    Scoring Offense

    47th (31.0)

    40th (31.9)

    Passing Yards

    129th (82.5)

    62nd (238.8)

    Yards Per Completion

    1st (21.52)

    21st (13.78)

    Rushing Yards

    1st (340.8)

    20th (211.3)

    First Downs Gained

    53rd (264)

    68th (254)

    3rd Down Con. %

    30th (44.0%)

    74th (38.9%)

    4th Down Con. %

    3rd (77.5%)

    68th (50.0%)

    Red Zone Con. %

    83rd (81.8%)

    17th (90.5%)

    Turnovers Lost

    6th (9)

    33rd (13)

    Interceptions Thrown

    7th (4)

    18th (6)

    Fumbles Lost

    26th (5)

    66th (7)

    Tackles For Loss Allowed

    4th (3.33)

    34th (4.75)

    Sacks Allowed

    2nd (0.75)

    24th (1.50)

    Avg. Time of Possession

    1st (36:41)

    34th (30:55)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Defensive Statistics:

    Air ForceLouisville

    Total Defense

    5th (288.0)

    84th (401.8)

    Scoring Defense

    13th (19.1)

    77th (27.0)

    Passing Yards Allowed

    20th (193.3)

    94th (245.1)

    Rushing Yards Allowed

    7th (94.7)

    75th (156.7)

    3rd Down Defensive %

    72nd (39.0%)

    37th (36.0%)

    4th Down Defensive %

    14th (36.4%)

    55th (50.0%)

    First Downs Allowed

    2nd (178)

    98th (271)

    Red Zone Defensive %

    36th (78.1%)

    107th (89.1%)

    Turnovers Gained

    75th (15)

    88th (14)

    Interceptions Caught

    88th (8)

    54th (10)

    Fumbles Recovered

    50th (7)

    104th (4)

    Sacks Per Game

    25th (2.92)

    49th (2.50)

    TFL Per Game

    71st (5.5)

    38th (6.4)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Special Teams Statistics:

    Air ForceLouisville

    Net Punting

    68th (39.03)

    71st (38.90)

    Avg. Kickoff Return

    129th (12.80)

    49th (22.04)

    Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

    61st (20.67)

    75th (21.50)

    Avg. Punt Return

    82nd (7.20)

    18th (11.77)

    Avg. Punt Return Def.

    6th (2.43)

    37th (5.58)

    Field Goal Attempts

    10-15

    14-21

    PAT

    44-45

    46-48

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 60.4 percent chance to win against the Falcons. Louisville has an FPI of 5.2 (45th overall), whereas Air Force has a rating of 0.5 (65th overall).

    - SP+ Prediction:

    Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 57.7 percent chance to take down the Falcons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.4 (48th overall), whereas Air Force has a rating of 7.7 (35th overall).

    Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

    • Preseason: 6.97
    • Post-Week 1: 4.63
    • Post-Week 2: 5.71
    • Post-Week 3: 6.49
    • Post-Week 4: 6.14
    • Post-Week 5: 6.19
    • Post-Week 6: 5.47
    • Post-Week 7: 5.74
    • Post-Week 8: 6.56
    • Post-Week 9: 6.20
    • Post-Week 10: 5.93
    • Post-Week 11: 6.40
    • Post-Week 12: 6.56

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Air Force 24.

    (Photo of Yasir Abdullah: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

