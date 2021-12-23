Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Air Force

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Falcons for their bowl matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-6, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Air Force (9-3, 6-1 MW) in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Falcons:

- Rankings:

Air Force Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR SOS 108th 20th SP+ 53rd 48th FPI 65th 45th Sagarin 42nd 49th

- Offensive Statistics:

Air Force Louisville Total Offense 51st (423.3) 20th (450.2) Scoring Offense 47th (31.0) 40th (31.9) Passing Yards 129th (82.5) 62nd (238.8) Yards Per Completion 1st (21.52) 21st (13.78) Rushing Yards 1st (340.8) 20th (211.3) First Downs Gained 53rd (264) 68th (254) 3rd Down Con. % 30th (44.0%) 74th (38.9%) 4th Down Con. % 3rd (77.5%) 68th (50.0%) Red Zone Con. % 83rd (81.8%) 17th (90.5%) Turnovers Lost 6th (9) 33rd (13) Interceptions Thrown 7th (4) 18th (6) Fumbles Lost 26th (5) 66th (7) Tackles For Loss Allowed 4th (3.33) 34th (4.75) Sacks Allowed 2nd (0.75) 24th (1.50) Avg. Time of Possession 1st (36:41) 34th (30:55)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Air Force Louisville Total Defense 5th (288.0) 84th (401.8) Scoring Defense 13th (19.1) 77th (27.0) Passing Yards Allowed 20th (193.3) 94th (245.1) Rushing Yards Allowed 7th (94.7) 75th (156.7) 3rd Down Defensive % 72nd (39.0%) 37th (36.0%) 4th Down Defensive % 14th (36.4%) 55th (50.0%) First Downs Allowed 2nd (178) 98th (271) Red Zone Defensive % 36th (78.1%) 107th (89.1%) Turnovers Gained 75th (15) 88th (14) Interceptions Caught 88th (8) 54th (10) Fumbles Recovered 50th (7) 104th (4) Sacks Per Game 25th (2.92) 49th (2.50) TFL Per Game 71st (5.5) 38th (6.4)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Air Force Louisville Net Punting 68th (39.03) 71st (38.90) Avg. Kickoff Return 129th (12.80) 49th (22.04) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 61st (20.67) 75th (21.50) Avg. Punt Return 82nd (7.20) 18th (11.77) Avg. Punt Return Def. 6th (2.43) 37th (5.58) Field Goal Attempts 10-15 14-21 PAT 44-45 46-48

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 60.4 percent chance to win against the Falcons. Louisville has an FPI of 5.2 (45th overall), whereas Air Force has a rating of 0.5 (65th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 57.7 percent chance to take down the Falcons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.4 (48th overall), whereas Air Force has a rating of 7.7 (35th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.97

Post-Week 1: 4.63

Post-Week 2: 5.71

Post-Week 3: 6.49

Post-Week 4: 6.14

Post-Week 5: 6.19

Post-Week 6: 5.47

Post-Week 7: 5.74

Post-Week 8: 6.56

Post-Week 9: 6.20

Post-Week 10: 5.93

Post-Week 11: 6.40



Post-Week 12: 6.56

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Air Force 24.

(Photo of Yasir Abdullah: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

