Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Air Force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-6, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Air Force (9-3, 6-1 MW) in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Tex. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Falcons:
- Rankings:
|Air Force
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
108th
20th
SP+
53rd
48th
FPI
65th
45th
Sagarin
42nd
49th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Air Force
|Louisville
Total Offense
51st (423.3)
20th (450.2)
Scoring Offense
47th (31.0)
40th (31.9)
Passing Yards
129th (82.5)
62nd (238.8)
Yards Per Completion
1st (21.52)
21st (13.78)
Rushing Yards
1st (340.8)
20th (211.3)
First Downs Gained
53rd (264)
68th (254)
3rd Down Con. %
30th (44.0%)
74th (38.9%)
4th Down Con. %
3rd (77.5%)
68th (50.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
83rd (81.8%)
17th (90.5%)
Turnovers Lost
6th (9)
33rd (13)
Interceptions Thrown
7th (4)
18th (6)
Fumbles Lost
26th (5)
66th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
4th (3.33)
34th (4.75)
Sacks Allowed
2nd (0.75)
24th (1.50)
Avg. Time of Possession
1st (36:41)
34th (30:55)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Air Force
|Louisville
Total Defense
5th (288.0)
84th (401.8)
Scoring Defense
13th (19.1)
77th (27.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
20th (193.3)
94th (245.1)
Rushing Yards Allowed
7th (94.7)
75th (156.7)
3rd Down Defensive %
72nd (39.0%)
37th (36.0%)
4th Down Defensive %
14th (36.4%)
55th (50.0%)
First Downs Allowed
2nd (178)
98th (271)
Red Zone Defensive %
36th (78.1%)
107th (89.1%)
Turnovers Gained
75th (15)
88th (14)
Interceptions Caught
88th (8)
54th (10)
Fumbles Recovered
50th (7)
104th (4)
Sacks Per Game
25th (2.92)
49th (2.50)
TFL Per Game
71st (5.5)
38th (6.4)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Air Force
|Louisville
Net Punting
68th (39.03)
71st (38.90)
Avg. Kickoff Return
129th (12.80)
49th (22.04)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
61st (20.67)
75th (21.50)
Avg. Punt Return
82nd (7.20)
18th (11.77)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
6th (2.43)
37th (5.58)
Field Goal Attempts
10-15
14-21
PAT
44-45
46-48
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 60.4 percent chance to win against the Falcons. Louisville has an FPI of 5.2 (45th overall), whereas Air Force has a rating of 0.5 (65th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 57.7 percent chance to take down the Falcons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 8.4 (48th overall), whereas Air Force has a rating of 7.7 (35th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.97
- Post-Week 1: 4.63
- Post-Week 2: 5.71
- Post-Week 3: 6.49
- Post-Week 4: 6.14
- Post-Week 5: 6.19
- Post-Week 6: 5.47
- Post-Week 7: 5.74
- Post-Week 8: 6.56
- Post-Week 9: 6.20
- Post-Week 10: 5.93
- Post-Week 11: 6.40
- Post-Week 12: 6.56
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Air Force 24.
(Photo of Yasir Abdullah: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
