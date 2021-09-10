September 10, 2021
Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

The Cardinals return home from Atlanta for their home-opener against the Colonels.
Louisville (0-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to host Eastern Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Colonels:

- Rankings:

Eastern KentuckyLouisville

Associated Press Top 25

NR

NR

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

NR

NR

SOS

N/A

13th

SP+

N/A

74th

FPI

N/A

68th

- Offensive Statistics:

Eastern KentuckyLouisville

Total Offense

53rd (361.0)

85th (355.0)

Passing Yards

38th (238.0)

76th (200.0)

Yards Per Completion

52nd (11.90)

110th (8.70)

Rushing Yards

53rd (123.0)

66th (155.0)

First Downs Gained

21st (24)

56th (22)

3rd Down Con. %

52nd (33.3%)

58th (40.0%)

4th Down Con. %

62nd (0.00%)

50th (60.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

1st (100%)

81st (80.0%)

Turnovers Lost

26th (1)

73rd (2)

Interceptions Thrown

48th (1)

59th (1)

Fumbles Lost

1st (0)

75th (1)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

46th (6.00)

80th (7.00)

Sacks Allowed

1st (0.00)

52nd (2.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

50th (30:46)

8th (35:52)

Key: Louisville - National Rank out of 126 FBS Teams (Value); EKU - National Rank out of 105 FCS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Eastern KentuckyLouisville

Total Defense

85th (501.0)

121st (569.0)

Passing Yards Allowed

68th (275.0)

125th (381.0)

Rushing Yards Allowed

80th (226.0)

94th (188.0)

3rd Down Defensive %

43rd (33.3%)

20th (22.2%)

4th Down Defensive %

54th (50.0%)

97th (100%)

First Downs Allowed

99th (31)

117th (31)

Red Zone Defensive %

43rd (83.3%)

60th (87.5%)

Turnovers Gained

24th (2)

N/A

Interceptions Caught

9th (2)

N/A

Fumbles Recovered

N/A

N/A

Sacks Per Games

54th (1.00)

50th (2.00)

TFL Per Game

92nd (2.00)

93rd (4.00)

Key: Louisville - National Rank out of 126 FBS Teams (Value); EKU - National Rank out of 105 FCS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Eastern KentuckyLouisville

Net Punting

74th (33.50)

23rd (44.33)

Avg. Kickoff Return

31st (21.50)

31st (22.38)

Avg. Punt Return

50th (0.00)

73rd (1.00)

Blocked Kicks

N/A

N/A

Blocked Kicks Allowed

1st (0)

1st (0)

Blocked Punts

N/A

N/A

Blocked Punts Allowed

1st (0)

1st (0)

Field Goal Attempts

1-1

1-1

PAT

4-4

3-3

Key: Louisville - National Rank out of 126 FBS Teams (Value); EKU - National Rank out of 105 FCS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 97.6 percent chance to win against the Colonels. Louisville has an FPI of 0.6 (68th overall), and EKU is not ranked due to being an FCS opponent.

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2021-09-09 at 2.43.03 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 90.42 percent chance to take down the Colonels. Louisville has an SP+ rating of -0.3 (74th overall), and like with FPI, EKU is not ranked due to being an FCS opponent. Following the loss to Ole Miss, Louisville is now favored in just three remaining games on the schedule (EKU, Syracuse, Duke)

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 52, Eastern Kentucky 7.

(Photo of Connor Blount, Yasir Abdullah: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

