Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky
Louisville (0-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to host Eastern Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Colonels:
- Rankings:
|Eastern Kentucky
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
N/A
13th
SP+
N/A
74th
FPI
N/A
68th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Eastern Kentucky
|Louisville
Total Offense
53rd (361.0)
85th (355.0)
Passing Yards
38th (238.0)
76th (200.0)
Yards Per Completion
52nd (11.90)
110th (8.70)
Rushing Yards
53rd (123.0)
66th (155.0)
First Downs Gained
21st (24)
56th (22)
3rd Down Con. %
52nd (33.3%)
58th (40.0%)
4th Down Con. %
62nd (0.00%)
50th (60.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
1st (100%)
81st (80.0%)
Turnovers Lost
26th (1)
73rd (2)
Interceptions Thrown
48th (1)
59th (1)
Fumbles Lost
1st (0)
75th (1)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
46th (6.00)
80th (7.00)
Sacks Allowed
1st (0.00)
52nd (2.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
50th (30:46)
8th (35:52)
Key: Louisville - National Rank out of 126 FBS Teams (Value); EKU - National Rank out of 105 FCS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Eastern Kentucky
|Louisville
Total Defense
85th (501.0)
121st (569.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
68th (275.0)
125th (381.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
80th (226.0)
94th (188.0)
3rd Down Defensive %
43rd (33.3%)
20th (22.2%)
4th Down Defensive %
54th (50.0%)
97th (100%)
First Downs Allowed
99th (31)
117th (31)
Red Zone Defensive %
43rd (83.3%)
60th (87.5%)
Turnovers Gained
24th (2)
N/A
Interceptions Caught
9th (2)
N/A
Fumbles Recovered
N/A
N/A
Sacks Per Games
54th (1.00)
50th (2.00)
TFL Per Game
92nd (2.00)
93rd (4.00)
Key: Louisville - National Rank out of 126 FBS Teams (Value); EKU - National Rank out of 105 FCS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Eastern Kentucky
|Louisville
Net Punting
74th (33.50)
23rd (44.33)
Avg. Kickoff Return
31st (21.50)
31st (22.38)
Avg. Punt Return
50th (0.00)
73rd (1.00)
Blocked Kicks
N/A
N/A
Blocked Kicks Allowed
1st (0)
1st (0)
Blocked Punts
N/A
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
1st (0)
Field Goal Attempts
1-1
1-1
PAT
4-4
3-3
Key: Louisville - National Rank out of 126 FBS Teams (Value); EKU - National Rank out of 105 FCS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 97.6 percent chance to win against the Colonels. Louisville has an FPI of 0.6 (68th overall), and EKU is not ranked due to being an FCS opponent.
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 90.42 percent chance to take down the Colonels. Louisville has an SP+ rating of -0.3 (74th overall), and like with FPI, EKU is not ranked due to being an FCS opponent. Following the loss to Ole Miss, Louisville is now favored in just three remaining games on the schedule (EKU, Syracuse, Duke)
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 52, Eastern Kentucky 7.
