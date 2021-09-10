Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

The Cardinals return home from Atlanta for their home-opener against the Colonels.

Louisville (0-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to host Eastern Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Colonels:

- Rankings:

Eastern Kentucky Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS N/A 13th SP+ N/A 74th FPI N/A 68th

- Offensive Statistics:

Eastern Kentucky Louisville Total Offense 53rd (361.0) 85th (355.0) Passing Yards 38th (238.0) 76th (200.0) Yards Per Completion 52nd (11.90) 110th (8.70) Rushing Yards 53rd (123.0) 66th (155.0) First Downs Gained 21st (24) 56th (22) 3rd Down Con. % 52nd (33.3%) 58th (40.0%) 4th Down Con. % 62nd (0.00%) 50th (60.0%) Red Zone Con. % 1st (100%) 81st (80.0%) Turnovers Lost 26th (1) 73rd (2) Interceptions Thrown 48th (1) 59th (1) Fumbles Lost 1st (0) 75th (1) Tackles For Loss Allowed 46th (6.00) 80th (7.00) Sacks Allowed 1st (0.00) 52nd (2.00) Avg. Time of Possession 50th (30:46) 8th (35:52)

Key: Louisville - National Rank out of 126 FBS Teams (Value); EKU - National Rank out of 105 FCS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Eastern Kentucky Louisville Total Defense 85th (501.0) 121st (569.0) Passing Yards Allowed 68th (275.0) 125th (381.0) Rushing Yards Allowed 80th (226.0) 94th (188.0) 3rd Down Defensive % 43rd (33.3%) 20th (22.2%) 4th Down Defensive % 54th (50.0%) 97th (100%) First Downs Allowed 99th (31) 117th (31) Red Zone Defensive % 43rd (83.3%) 60th (87.5%) Turnovers Gained 24th (2) N/A Interceptions Caught 9th (2) N/A Fumbles Recovered N/A N/A Sacks Per Games 54th (1.00) 50th (2.00) TFL Per Game 92nd (2.00) 93rd (4.00)

Key: Louisville - National Rank out of 126 FBS Teams (Value); EKU - National Rank out of 105 FCS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Eastern Kentucky Louisville Net Punting 74th (33.50) 23rd (44.33) Avg. Kickoff Return 31st (21.50) 31st (22.38) Avg. Punt Return 50th (0.00) 73rd (1.00) Blocked Kicks N/A N/A Blocked Kicks Allowed 1st (0) 1st (0) Blocked Punts N/A N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 1st (0) Field Goal Attempts 1-1 1-1 PAT 4-4 3-3

Key: Louisville - National Rank out of 126 FBS Teams (Value); EKU - National Rank out of 105 FCS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 97.6 percent chance to win against the Colonels. Louisville has an FPI of 0.6 (68th overall), and EKU is not ranked due to being an FCS opponent.

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 90.42 percent chance to take down the Colonels. Louisville has an SP+ rating of -0.3 (74th overall), and like with FPI, EKU is not ranked due to being an FCS opponent. Following the loss to Ole Miss, Louisville is now favored in just three remaining games on the schedule (EKU, Syracuse, Duke)

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 52, Eastern Kentucky 7.

(Photo of Connor Blount, Yasir Abdullah: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

