Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. UCF
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to host UCF (2-0, 0-0 American) on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:
- Rankings:
|UCF
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
RV
NR
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
RV
NR
SOS
35th
91st
SP+
25th
58th
FPI
35th
71st
- Offensive Statistics:
|UCF
|Louisville
Total Offense
2nd (622.0)
65th (398.0)
Passing Yards
10th (349.5)
59th (241.5)
Yards Per Completion
41st (13.19)
64th (12.38)
Rushing Yards
11th (272.5)
74th (156.5)
First Downs Gained
4th (66)
80th (40)
3rd Down Con. %
11th (57.1%)
94th (34.5%)
4th Down Con. %
32nd (80.0%)
49th (71.4%)
Red Zone Con. %
84th (81.8%)
55th (87.5%)
Turnovers Lost
33rd (2)
73rd (3)
Interceptions Thrown
69th (2)
34th (1)
Fumbles Lost
T-1st (0)
94th (2)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
23rd (4.00)
49th (5.00)
Sacks Allowed
64th (2.00)
40th (1.50)
Avg. Time of Possession
27th (32:56)
19th (33:43)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|UCF
|Louisville
Total Defense
28th (281.0)
93rd (402.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
100th (259.0)
101st (265.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
2nd (22.0)
70th (137.0)
3rd Down Defensive %
74th (37.9%)
23rd (28.6%)
4th Down Defensive %
86th (66.7%)
110th (100%)
First Downs Allowed
54th (36)
96th (45)
Red Zone Defensive %
89th (100%)
76th (87.5%)
Turnovers Gained
55th (3)
55th (3)
Interceptions Caught
41st (2)
41st (2)
Fumbles Recovered
42nd (1)
42nd (1)
Sacks Per Game
N/A
86th (1.50)
TFL Per Game
65th (6.0)
99th (4.5)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|UCF
|Louisville
Net Punting
73rd (38.57)
63rd (39.67)
Avg. Kickoff Return
52nd (21.50)
47th (22.00)
Avg. Kickoff Ret. Defense
27th (14.83)
98th (23.50)
Avg. Punt Return
55th (7.71)
17th (16.67)
Avg. Punt Ret. Defense
13th (0.00)
57th (2.67)
Blocked Kicks
N/A
N/A
Blocked Kicks Allowed
1st (0)
1st (0)
Blocked Punts
N/A
N/A
Blocked Punts Allowed
1st (0)
1st (0)
Field Goal Attempts
0-0
2-2
PAT
13-13
6-7
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 39.5 percent chance to win against the Knights. Louisville has an FPI of -0.4 (71st overall), whereas UCF has a rating of 6.3 (35th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 35.77 percent chance to take down the Knights. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.3 (58th overall), whereas UCF has a rating of 13.0 (25th overall. Following the win over Ole Miss, Louisville is favored in four three remaining games on the schedule (Boston College, Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).
- Personal Prediction: UCF 35, Louisville 20.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)
