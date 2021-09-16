Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. UCF

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights for their Friday night matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to host UCF (2-0, 0-0 American) on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:

- Rankings:

UCF Louisville Associated Press Top 25 RV NR USA TODAY Coaches Poll RV NR SOS 35th 91st SP+ 25th 58th FPI 35th 71st

- Offensive Statistics:

UCF Louisville Total Offense 2nd (622.0) 65th (398.0) Passing Yards 10th (349.5) 59th (241.5) Yards Per Completion 41st (13.19) 64th (12.38) Rushing Yards 11th (272.5) 74th (156.5) First Downs Gained 4th (66) 80th (40) 3rd Down Con. % 11th (57.1%) 94th (34.5%) 4th Down Con. % 32nd (80.0%) 49th (71.4%) Red Zone Con. % 84th (81.8%) 55th (87.5%) Turnovers Lost 33rd (2) 73rd (3) Interceptions Thrown 69th (2) 34th (1) Fumbles Lost T-1st (0) 94th (2) Tackles For Loss Allowed 23rd (4.00) 49th (5.00) Sacks Allowed 64th (2.00) 40th (1.50) Avg. Time of Possession 27th (32:56) 19th (33:43)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

UCF Louisville Total Defense 28th (281.0) 93rd (402.0) Passing Yards Allowed 100th (259.0) 101st (265.0) Rushing Yards Allowed 2nd (22.0) 70th (137.0) 3rd Down Defensive % 74th (37.9%) 23rd (28.6%) 4th Down Defensive % 86th (66.7%) 110th (100%) First Downs Allowed 54th (36) 96th (45) Red Zone Defensive % 89th (100%) 76th (87.5%) Turnovers Gained 55th (3) 55th (3) Interceptions Caught 41st (2) 41st (2) Fumbles Recovered 42nd (1) 42nd (1) Sacks Per Game N/A 86th (1.50) TFL Per Game 65th (6.0) 99th (4.5)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

UCF Louisville Net Punting 73rd (38.57) 63rd (39.67) Avg. Kickoff Return 52nd (21.50) 47th (22.00) Avg. Kickoff Ret. Defense 27th (14.83) 98th (23.50) Avg. Punt Return 55th (7.71) 17th (16.67) Avg. Punt Ret. Defense 13th (0.00) 57th (2.67) Blocked Kicks N/A N/A Blocked Kicks Allowed 1st (0) 1st (0) Blocked Punts N/A N/A Blocked Punts Allowed 1st (0) 1st (0) Field Goal Attempts 0-0 2-2 PAT 13-13 6-7

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 39.5 percent chance to win against the Knights. Louisville has an FPI of -0.4 (71st overall), whereas UCF has a rating of 6.3 (35th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 35.77 percent chance to take down the Knights. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.3 (58th overall), whereas UCF has a rating of 13.0 (25th overall. Following the win over Ole Miss, Louisville is favored in four three remaining games on the schedule (Boston College, Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).

- Personal Prediction: UCF 35, Louisville 20.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)

