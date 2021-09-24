Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Florida State (0-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida State Louisville Associated Press Top 25 NR RV USA TODAY Coaches Poll NR NR SOS 4th 64th SP+ 69th 57th FPI 82nd 64th

- Offensive Statistics:

Florida State Louisville Total Offense 88th (364.7) 48th (432.3) Passing Yards 107th (179.0) 45th (264.3) Yards Per Completion 93rd (11.19) 55th (12.59) Rushing Yards 44th (185.7) 63rd (168.0) First Downs Gained 91st (57) 60th (64) 3rd Down Con. % 96th (36.1%) 93rd (36.4%) 4th Down Con. % 112th (20.0%) 55th (60.0%) Red Zone Con. % 126th (60.0%) 36th (91.7%) Turnovers Lost 129th (10) 61st (4) Interceptions Thrown 129th (7) 46th (2) Fumbles Lost 100th (3) 62nd (2) Tackles For Loss Allowed 109th (7.67) 37th (4.67) Sacks Allowed 108th (3.00) 25th (1.33) Avg. Time of Possession 124th (25:45) 17th (33:18)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Florida State Louisville Total Defense 100th (421.7) 93rd (406.7) Passing Yards Allowed 116th (289.0) 94th (244.7) Rushing Yards Allowed 66th (132.7) 86th (162.0) 3rd Down Defensive % 91st (42.3%) 9th (25.8%) 4th Down Defensive % 83rd (60.0%) 117th (100%) First Downs Allowed 92nd (65) 95th (67) Red Zone Defensive % 49th (77.8%) 97th (91.7%) Turnovers Gained 66th (4) 66th (4) Interceptions Caught 63rd (2) 39th (3) Fumbles Recovered 38th (2) 73rd (1) Sacks Per Game 10th (4.00) 84th (1.67) TFL Per Game 19th (8.00) 89th (5.0)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Florida State Louisville Net Punting 41st (41.29) 73rd (39.29) Avg. Kickoff Return 45th (22.25) 54th (21.33) Avg. Kickoff Ret. Defense 109th (25.00) 13th (11.00) Avg. Punt Return 67th (7.25) 15th (16.67) Avg. Punt Ret. Defense 83rd (8.00) 46th (3.25) Field Goal Attempts 2-3 2-2 PAT 7-7 12-13

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 53.4 percent chance to win against the Seminoles. Louisville has an FPI of 1.4 (64th overall), whereas FSU has a rating of -2.5 (82nd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 50.00 percent chance to take down the Seminoles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.1 (57th overall), whereas FSU has a rating of 2.6 (69th overall. Following the win over UCF, Louisville is favored in five of their nine remaining games on the schedule (Virginia, Boston College, Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.97

Post-Week 1: 4.63

Post-Week 2: 5.71

Post-Week 3: 6.49

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 42, Florida State 24.

