Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Florida State (0-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:
- Rankings:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
NR
RV
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
NR
NR
SOS
4th
64th
SP+
69th
57th
FPI
82nd
64th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Total Offense
88th (364.7)
48th (432.3)
Passing Yards
107th (179.0)
45th (264.3)
Yards Per Completion
93rd (11.19)
55th (12.59)
Rushing Yards
44th (185.7)
63rd (168.0)
First Downs Gained
91st (57)
60th (64)
3rd Down Con. %
96th (36.1%)
93rd (36.4%)
4th Down Con. %
112th (20.0%)
55th (60.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
126th (60.0%)
36th (91.7%)
Turnovers Lost
129th (10)
61st (4)
Interceptions Thrown
129th (7)
46th (2)
Fumbles Lost
100th (3)
62nd (2)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
109th (7.67)
37th (4.67)
Sacks Allowed
108th (3.00)
25th (1.33)
Avg. Time of Possession
124th (25:45)
17th (33:18)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Total Defense
100th (421.7)
93rd (406.7)
Passing Yards Allowed
116th (289.0)
94th (244.7)
Rushing Yards Allowed
66th (132.7)
86th (162.0)
3rd Down Defensive %
91st (42.3%)
9th (25.8%)
4th Down Defensive %
83rd (60.0%)
117th (100%)
First Downs Allowed
92nd (65)
95th (67)
Red Zone Defensive %
49th (77.8%)
97th (91.7%)
Turnovers Gained
66th (4)
66th (4)
Interceptions Caught
63rd (2)
39th (3)
Fumbles Recovered
38th (2)
73rd (1)
Sacks Per Game
10th (4.00)
84th (1.67)
TFL Per Game
19th (8.00)
89th (5.0)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Net Punting
41st (41.29)
73rd (39.29)
Avg. Kickoff Return
45th (22.25)
54th (21.33)
Avg. Kickoff Ret. Defense
109th (25.00)
13th (11.00)
Avg. Punt Return
67th (7.25)
15th (16.67)
Avg. Punt Ret. Defense
83rd (8.00)
46th (3.25)
Field Goal Attempts
2-3
2-2
PAT
7-7
12-13
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 53.4 percent chance to win against the Seminoles. Louisville has an FPI of 1.4 (64th overall), whereas FSU has a rating of -2.5 (82nd overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 50.00 percent chance to take down the Seminoles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.1 (57th overall), whereas FSU has a rating of 2.6 (69th overall. Following the win over UCF, Louisville is favored in five of their nine remaining games on the schedule (Virginia, Boston College, Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.97
- Post-Week 1: 4.63
- Post-Week 2: 5.71
- Post-Week 3: 6.49
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 42, Florida State 24.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)
