Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (4-0, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:
- Rankings:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
24th
RV
USA TODAY Coaches Poll
25th
RV
SOS
124th
81st
SP+
32nd
58th
FPI
54th
69th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Total Offense
45th (430.5)
51st (423.0)
Scoring Offense
20th (38.8)
53rd (31.8)
Passing Yards
58th (242.2)
46th (264.2)
Yards Per Completion
55th (12.92)
76th (12.01)
Rushing Yards
43rd (188.2)
71st (158.8)
First Downs Gained
28th (94)
59th (85)
3rd Down Con. %
47th (44.3%)
68th (39.7%)
4th Down Con. %
66th (50.0%)
64th (54.5%)
Red Zone Con. %
46th (89.5%)
25th (92.9%)
Turnovers Lost
36th (4)
36th (4)
Interceptions Thrown
29th (2)
29th (2)
Fumbles Lost
41st (2)
41st (2)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
34th (4.75)
34th (4.75)
Sacks Allowed
19th (1.25)
19th (1.25)
Avg. Time of Possession
75th (29:25)
17th (33:09)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Total Defense
67th (357.8)
97th (418.2)
Scoring Defense
8th (14.2)
80th (26.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
84th (238.8)
91st (245.5)
Rushing Yards Allowed
46th (119.0)
93rd (172.8)
3rd Down Defensive %
78th (39.3)
9th (27.7%)
4th Down Defensive %
7th (12.5%)
59th (50.0%)
First Downs Allowed
85th (83)
100th (90)
Red Zone Defensive %
5th (54.5%)
107th (92.3%)
Turnovers Gained
5th (11)
74th (5)
Interceptions Caught
5th (7)
34th (4)
Fumbles Recovered
18th (4)
88th (1)
Sacks Per Game
10th (3.75)
41st (2.75)
TFL Per Game
7th (8.5)
54th (6.5)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Net Punting
71st (39.46)
54th (40.76)
Avg. Kickoff Return
7th (36.25)
44th (22.62)
Avg. Kickoff Ret. Defense
56th (19.29)
100th (23.71)
Avg. Punt Return
25th (14.64)
21st (15.00)
Avg. Punt Ret. Defense
64th (6.50)
28th (2.60)
Field Goal Attempts
7-7
3-3
PAT
18-18
16-17
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 27.9 percent chance to win against the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an FPI of 2.6 (58th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a rating of 7.4 (32nd overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 34.03 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 2.1 (69th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a rating of 6.6 (54th overall). Following the win over FSU, Louisville is favored in two of their eight remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.97
- Post-Week 1: 4.63
- Post-Week 2: 5.71
- Post-Week 3: 6.49
- Post-Week 4: 6.14
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Wake Forest 34.
(Photo of Hassan Hall: Jeremy Brevard - USA TODAY Sports)
