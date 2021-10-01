Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (4-0, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake Forest Louisville Associated Press Top 25 24th RV USA TODAY Coaches Poll 25th RV SOS 124th 81st SP+ 32nd 58th FPI 54th 69th

- Offensive Statistics:

Wake Forest Louisville Total Offense 45th (430.5) 51st (423.0) Scoring Offense 20th (38.8) 53rd (31.8) Passing Yards 58th (242.2) 46th (264.2) Yards Per Completion 55th (12.92) 76th (12.01) Rushing Yards 43rd (188.2) 71st (158.8) First Downs Gained 28th (94) 59th (85) 3rd Down Con. % 47th (44.3%) 68th (39.7%) 4th Down Con. % 66th (50.0%) 64th (54.5%) Red Zone Con. % 46th (89.5%) 25th (92.9%) Turnovers Lost 36th (4) 36th (4) Interceptions Thrown 29th (2) 29th (2) Fumbles Lost 41st (2) 41st (2) Tackles For Loss Allowed 34th (4.75) 34th (4.75) Sacks Allowed 19th (1.25) 19th (1.25) Avg. Time of Possession 75th (29:25) 17th (33:09)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Wake Forest Louisville Total Defense 67th (357.8) 97th (418.2) Scoring Defense 8th (14.2) 80th (26.0) Passing Yards Allowed 84th (238.8) 91st (245.5) Rushing Yards Allowed 46th (119.0) 93rd (172.8) 3rd Down Defensive % 78th (39.3) 9th (27.7%) 4th Down Defensive % 7th (12.5%) 59th (50.0%) First Downs Allowed 85th (83) 100th (90) Red Zone Defensive % 5th (54.5%) 107th (92.3%) Turnovers Gained 5th (11) 74th (5) Interceptions Caught 5th (7) 34th (4) Fumbles Recovered 18th (4) 88th (1) Sacks Per Game 10th (3.75) 41st (2.75) TFL Per Game 7th (8.5) 54th (6.5)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Wake Forest Louisville Net Punting 71st (39.46) 54th (40.76) Avg. Kickoff Return 7th (36.25) 44th (22.62) Avg. Kickoff Ret. Defense 56th (19.29) 100th (23.71) Avg. Punt Return 25th (14.64) 21st (15.00) Avg. Punt Ret. Defense 64th (6.50) 28th (2.60) Field Goal Attempts 7-7 3-3 PAT 18-18 16-17

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 27.9 percent chance to win against the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an FPI of 2.6 (58th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a rating of 7.4 (32nd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 34.03 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 2.1 (69th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a rating of 6.6 (54th overall). Following the win over FSU, Louisville is favored in two of their eight remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.97

Post-Week 1: 4.63

Post-Week 2: 5.71

Post-Week 3: 6.49

Post-Week 4: 6.14

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Wake Forest 34.

(Photo of Hassan Hall: Jeremy Brevard - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter