October 1, 2021
Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (4-0, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. EST at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake ForestLouisville

Associated Press Top 25

24th

RV

USA TODAY Coaches Poll

25th

RV

SOS

124th

81st

SP+

32nd

58th

FPI

54th

69th

- Offensive Statistics:

Wake ForestLouisville

Total Offense

45th (430.5)

51st (423.0)

Scoring Offense

20th (38.8)

53rd (31.8)

Passing Yards

58th (242.2)

46th (264.2)

Yards Per Completion

55th (12.92)

76th (12.01)

Rushing Yards

43rd (188.2)

71st (158.8)

First Downs Gained

28th (94)

59th (85)

3rd Down Con. %

47th (44.3%)

68th (39.7%)

4th Down Con. %

66th (50.0%)

64th (54.5%)

Red Zone Con. %

46th (89.5%)

25th (92.9%)

Turnovers Lost

36th (4)

36th (4)

Interceptions Thrown

29th (2)

29th (2)

Fumbles Lost

41st (2)

41st (2)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

34th (4.75)

34th (4.75)

Sacks Allowed

19th (1.25)

19th (1.25)

Avg. Time of Possession

75th (29:25)

17th (33:09)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Wake ForestLouisville

Total Defense

67th (357.8)

97th (418.2)

Scoring Defense

8th (14.2)

80th (26.0)

Passing Yards Allowed

84th (238.8)

91st (245.5)

Rushing Yards Allowed

46th (119.0)

93rd (172.8)

3rd Down Defensive %

78th (39.3)

9th (27.7%)

4th Down Defensive %

7th (12.5%)

59th (50.0%)

First Downs Allowed

85th (83)

100th (90)

Red Zone Defensive %

5th (54.5%)

107th (92.3%)

Turnovers Gained

5th (11)

74th (5)

Interceptions Caught

5th (7)

34th (4)

Fumbles Recovered

18th (4)

88th (1)

Sacks Per Game

10th (3.75)

41st (2.75)

TFL Per Game

7th (8.5)

54th (6.5)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Wake ForestLouisville

Net Punting

71st (39.46)

54th (40.76)

Avg. Kickoff Return

7th (36.25)

44th (22.62)

Avg. Kickoff Ret. Defense

56th (19.29)

100th (23.71)

Avg. Punt Return

25th (14.64)

21st (15.00)

Avg. Punt Ret. Defense

64th (6.50)

28th (2.60)

Field Goal Attempts

7-7

3-3

PAT

18-18

16-17

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 27.9 percent chance to win against the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an FPI of 2.6 (58th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a rating of 7.4 (32nd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2021-09-30 at 7.46.27 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 34.03 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 2.1 (69th overall), whereas Wake Forest has a rating of 6.6 (54th overall). Following the win over FSU, Louisville is favored in two of their eight remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.97
  • Post-Week 1: 4.63
  • Post-Week 2: 5.71
  • Post-Week 3: 6.49
  • Post-Week 4: 6.14

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Wake Forest 34.

(Photo of Hassan Hall: Jeremy Brevard - USA TODAY Sports)

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

