    • October 28, 2021
    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) is set to face NC State (5-2, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

    - Rankings:

    NC StateLouisville

    Associated Press Top 25

    RV

    NR

    USA Today Coaches Poll

    25th

    NR

    SOS

    76th

    24th

    SP+

    28th

    35th

    FPI

    18th

    46th

    - Offensive Statistics:

    NC StateLouisville

    Total Offense

    49th (424.4)

    29th (450.0)

    Scoring Offense

    40th (32.0)

    43rd (31.7)

    Passing Yards

    35th (267.4)

    52nd (249.0)

    Yards Per Completion

    105th (11.08)

    41st (13.11)

    Rushing Yards

    76th (157.0)

    31st (201.0)

    First Downs Gained

    54th (156)

    69th (152)

    3rd Down Con. %

    50th (42.5%)

    93rd (36.7%)

    4th Down Con. %

    70th (50.0%)

    43rd (61.5%)

    Red Zone Con. %

    36th (89.7%)

    17th (92.6%)

    Turnovers Lost

    12th (6)

    80th (11)

    Interceptions Thrown

    13th (3)

    29th (4)

    Fumbles Lost

    25th (3)

    117th (7)

    Tackles For Loss Allowed

    31st (3.86)

    24th (3.57)

    Sacks Allowed

    36th (1.57)

    14th (1.14)

    Avg. Time of Possession

    23rd (31:45)

    20th (31:49)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Defensive Statistics:

    NC StateLouisville

    Total Defense

    18th (312.6)

    102nd (432.1)

    Scoring Defense

    10th (16.7)

    76th (27.0)

    Passing Yards Allowed

    56th (219.4)

    117th (276.3)

    Rushing Yards Allowed

    11th (93.1)

    65th (146.9)

    3rd Down Defensive %

    3rd (26.7%)

    37th (35.0%)

    4th Down Defensive %

    31st (40.0%)

    98th (64.3%)

    First Downs Allowed

    9th (110)

    91 (159)

    Red Zone Defensive %

    27th (76.5%)

    114th (92.6%)

    Turnovers Gained

    48th (11)

    48th (11)

    Interceptions Caught

    21st (8)

    14th (9)

    Fumbles Recovered

    81st (3)

    104th (2)

    Sacks Per Game

    78th (2.00)

    16th (3.00)

    TFL Per Game

    40th (5.7)

    24th (6.3)

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - Special Teams Statistics:

    NC StateLouisville

    Net Punting

    43rd (41.26)

    51st (40.69)

    Avg. Kickoff Return

    84th (19.43)

    48th (21.94)

    Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

    126th (28.14)

    50th (19.59)

    Avg. Punt Return

    50th (9.50)

    15th (14.25)

    Avg. Punt Ret. Defense

    54th (6.15)

    51st (5.88)

    Field Goals Attempts

    9-13

    9-13

    PAT

    27-27

    27-18

    Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

    - FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 22.7 percent chance to win against the Wolfpack. Louisville has an FPI of 4.6 (46th overall), whereas NC State has a rating of 11.7 (18th overall).

    - SP+ Prediction:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-26 at 5.06.03 PM

    Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 39.34 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.8 (35th overall), whereas NC State has a rating of 11.9 (28th overall). Following the win over Boston College, Louisville is favored in three of their six remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).

    Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

    • Preseason: 6.97
    • Post-Week 1: 4.63
    • Post-Week 2: 5.71
    • Post-Week 3: 6.49
    • Post-Week 4: 6.14
    • Post-Week 5: 6.19
    • Post-Week 6: 5.47
    • Post-Week 7: 5.74
    • Post-Week 8: 6.56

    - Personal Prediction: NC State 38, Louisville 35.

    (Photo of Hassan Hall: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

