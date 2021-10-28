Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) is set to face NC State (5-2, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:
- Rankings:
|NC State
|Louisville
Associated Press Top 25
RV
NR
USA Today Coaches Poll
25th
NR
SOS
76th
24th
SP+
28th
35th
FPI
18th
46th
- Offensive Statistics:
|NC State
|Louisville
Total Offense
49th (424.4)
29th (450.0)
Scoring Offense
40th (32.0)
43rd (31.7)
Passing Yards
35th (267.4)
52nd (249.0)
Yards Per Completion
105th (11.08)
41st (13.11)
Rushing Yards
76th (157.0)
31st (201.0)
First Downs Gained
54th (156)
69th (152)
3rd Down Con. %
50th (42.5%)
93rd (36.7%)
4th Down Con. %
70th (50.0%)
43rd (61.5%)
Red Zone Con. %
36th (89.7%)
17th (92.6%)
Turnovers Lost
12th (6)
80th (11)
Interceptions Thrown
13th (3)
29th (4)
Fumbles Lost
25th (3)
117th (7)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
31st (3.86)
24th (3.57)
Sacks Allowed
36th (1.57)
14th (1.14)
Avg. Time of Possession
23rd (31:45)
20th (31:49)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|NC State
|Louisville
Total Defense
18th (312.6)
102nd (432.1)
Scoring Defense
10th (16.7)
76th (27.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
56th (219.4)
117th (276.3)
Rushing Yards Allowed
11th (93.1)
65th (146.9)
3rd Down Defensive %
3rd (26.7%)
37th (35.0%)
4th Down Defensive %
31st (40.0%)
98th (64.3%)
First Downs Allowed
9th (110)
91 (159)
Red Zone Defensive %
27th (76.5%)
114th (92.6%)
Turnovers Gained
48th (11)
48th (11)
Interceptions Caught
21st (8)
14th (9)
Fumbles Recovered
81st (3)
104th (2)
Sacks Per Game
78th (2.00)
16th (3.00)
TFL Per Game
40th (5.7)
24th (6.3)
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|NC State
|Louisville
Net Punting
43rd (41.26)
51st (40.69)
Avg. Kickoff Return
84th (19.43)
48th (21.94)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
126th (28.14)
50th (19.59)
Avg. Punt Return
50th (9.50)
15th (14.25)
Avg. Punt Ret. Defense
54th (6.15)
51st (5.88)
Field Goals Attempts
9-13
9-13
PAT
27-27
27-18
Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 22.7 percent chance to win against the Wolfpack. Louisville has an FPI of 4.6 (46th overall), whereas NC State has a rating of 11.7 (18th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 39.34 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.8 (35th overall), whereas NC State has a rating of 11.9 (28th overall). Following the win over Boston College, Louisville is favored in three of their six remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.97
- Post-Week 1: 4.63
- Post-Week 2: 5.71
- Post-Week 3: 6.49
- Post-Week 4: 6.14
- Post-Week 5: 6.19
- Post-Week 6: 5.47
- Post-Week 7: 5.74
- Post-Week 8: 6.56
- Personal Prediction: NC State 38, Louisville 35.
(Photo of Hassan Hall: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)
