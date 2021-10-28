Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. NC State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-3, 2-2 ACC) is set to face NC State (5-2, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wolfpack:

- Rankings:

NC State Louisville Associated Press Top 25 RV NR USA Today Coaches Poll 25th NR SOS 76th 24th SP+ 28th 35th FPI 18th 46th

- Offensive Statistics:

NC State Louisville Total Offense 49th (424.4) 29th (450.0) Scoring Offense 40th (32.0) 43rd (31.7) Passing Yards 35th (267.4) 52nd (249.0) Yards Per Completion 105th (11.08) 41st (13.11) Rushing Yards 76th (157.0) 31st (201.0) First Downs Gained 54th (156) 69th (152) 3rd Down Con. % 50th (42.5%) 93rd (36.7%) 4th Down Con. % 70th (50.0%) 43rd (61.5%) Red Zone Con. % 36th (89.7%) 17th (92.6%) Turnovers Lost 12th (6) 80th (11) Interceptions Thrown 13th (3) 29th (4) Fumbles Lost 25th (3) 117th (7) Tackles For Loss Allowed 31st (3.86) 24th (3.57) Sacks Allowed 36th (1.57) 14th (1.14) Avg. Time of Possession 23rd (31:45) 20th (31:49)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

NC State Louisville Total Defense 18th (312.6) 102nd (432.1) Scoring Defense 10th (16.7) 76th (27.0) Passing Yards Allowed 56th (219.4) 117th (276.3) Rushing Yards Allowed 11th (93.1) 65th (146.9) 3rd Down Defensive % 3rd (26.7%) 37th (35.0%) 4th Down Defensive % 31st (40.0%) 98th (64.3%) First Downs Allowed 9th (110) 91 (159) Red Zone Defensive % 27th (76.5%) 114th (92.6%) Turnovers Gained 48th (11) 48th (11) Interceptions Caught 21st (8) 14th (9) Fumbles Recovered 81st (3) 104th (2) Sacks Per Game 78th (2.00) 16th (3.00) TFL Per Game 40th (5.7) 24th (6.3)

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

NC State Louisville Net Punting 43rd (41.26) 51st (40.69) Avg. Kickoff Return 84th (19.43) 48th (21.94) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 126th (28.14) 50th (19.59) Avg. Punt Return 50th (9.50) 15th (14.25) Avg. Punt Ret. Defense 54th (6.15) 51st (5.88) Field Goals Attempts 9-13 9-13 PAT 27-27 27-18

Key: National Rank out of 130 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 22.7 percent chance to win against the Wolfpack. Louisville has an FPI of 4.6 (46th overall), whereas NC State has a rating of 11.7 (18th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 39.34 percent chance to take down the Wolfpack. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.8 (35th overall), whereas NC State has a rating of 11.9 (28th overall). Following the win over Boston College, Louisville is favored in three of their six remaining games on the schedule (Syracuse, Duke, Kentucky).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.97

Post-Week 1: 4.63

Post-Week 2: 5.71

Post-Week 3: 6.49

Post-Week 4: 6.14

Post-Week 5: 6.19

Post-Week 6: 5.47

Post-Week 7: 5.74

Post-Week 8: 6.56

- Personal Prediction: NC State 38, Louisville 35.

(Photo of Hassan Hall: Rob Kinnan - USA TODAY Sports)

