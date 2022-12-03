Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-7, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Miami (7-1, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:
- Rankings:
|Miami
|Louisville
AP/USA Today
RV/RV
NR/NR
NET
47th
130th
RPI
51st
314th
SOS
146th
117th
BPI
37th
281st
KenPom
44th
187th
Torvik
47th
229th
Sagarin
40th
218th
- Team Leaders:
|Miami
|Louisville
Points
Norchad Omier (13.9)
El Ellis (16.9)
Rebounds
Norchad Omier (10.4)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)
Assists
Isaiah Wong (3.5)
El Ellis (3.4)
Steals
Isaiah Wong (2.1)
Two Tied (0.9)
Blocks
Two Tied (0.9)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.7)
- Scoring:
|Miami
|Louisville
Points Per Game
73.8
58.0
Field Goal %
47.4%
38.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.8/58.5
19.7/51.0
Three Point %
33.1%
29.1%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.0/21.1
5.3/18.1
Free Throw %
73.2%
72.1%
- Rebounding:
|Miami
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
32.8
32.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.3
7.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
21.5
24.4
Rebound Margin
0.1
-1.0
- Defense:
Read More
|Miami
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
64.1
73.0
Opp. FG%
43.1%
48.1%
Opp. 3PT%
32.3%
34.7%
Steals Per Game
8.6
5.0
Blocks Per Game
3.4
2.6
- Ball Handling:
|Miami
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.9
7.4
Turnovers Per Game
11.8
16.9
Turnover Margin
4.3
-4.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
0.4
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 18.5 percent chance to win against Miami. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 281st, whereas the Hurricanes have a BPI ranking of 37th.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 18 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 73-63 in favor of Maryland. By current metrics, Maryland is the second-highest ranked team that Louisville will have faced all season.
- Personal Prediction: Miami 78, Louisville 60.
(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter