Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-7, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Miami (7-1, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

- Rankings:

Miami Louisville AP/USA Today RV/RV NR/NR NET 47th 130th RPI 51st 314th SOS 146th 117th BPI 37th 281st KenPom 44th 187th Torvik 47th 229th Sagarin 40th 218th

- Team Leaders:

Miami Louisville Points Norchad Omier (13.9) El Ellis (16.9) Rebounds Norchad Omier (10.4) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0) Assists Isaiah Wong (3.5) El Ellis (3.4) Steals Isaiah Wong (2.1) Two Tied (0.9) Blocks Two Tied (0.9) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.7)

- Scoring:

Miami Louisville Points Per Game 73.8 58.0 Field Goal % 47.4% 38.7% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.8/58.5 19.7/51.0 Three Point % 33.1% 29.1% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.0/21.1 5.3/18.1 Free Throw % 73.2% 72.1%

- Rebounding:

Miami Louisville Rebounds Per Game 32.8 32.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.3 7.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 21.5 24.4 Rebound Margin 0.1 -1.0

- Defense:

Miami Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 64.1 73.0 Opp. FG% 43.1% 48.1% Opp. 3PT% 32.3% 34.7% Steals Per Game 8.6 5.0 Blocks Per Game 3.4 2.6

- Ball Handling:

Miami Louisville Assists Per Game 13.9 7.4 Turnovers Per Game 11.8 16.9 Turnover Margin 4.3 -4.8 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 0.4

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 18.5 percent chance to win against Miami. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 281st, whereas the Hurricanes have a BPI ranking of 37th.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 18 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 73-63 in favor of Maryland. By current metrics, Maryland is the second-highest ranked team that Louisville will have faced all season.

- Personal Prediction: Miami 78, Louisville 60.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

