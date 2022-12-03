Skip to main content

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes for their Sunday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-7, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Miami (7-1, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

- Rankings:

MiamiLouisville

AP/USA Today

RV/RV

NR/NR

NET

47th

130th

RPI

51st

314th

SOS

146th

117th

BPI

37th

281st

KenPom

44th

187th

Torvik

47th

229th

Sagarin

40th

218th

- Team Leaders:

MiamiLouisville

Points

Norchad Omier (13.9)

El Ellis (16.9)

Rebounds

Norchad Omier (10.4)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6.0)

Assists

Isaiah Wong (3.5)

El Ellis (3.4)

Steals

Isaiah Wong (2.1)

Two Tied (0.9)

Blocks

Two Tied (0.9)

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (0.7)

- Scoring:

MiamiLouisville

Points Per Game

73.8

58.0

Field Goal %

47.4%

38.7%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.8/58.5

19.7/51.0

Three Point %

33.1%

29.1%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.0/21.1

5.3/18.1

Free Throw %

73.2%

72.1%

- Rebounding:

MiamiLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

32.8

32.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.3

7.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

21.5

24.4

Rebound Margin

0.1

-1.0

- Defense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MiamiLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

64.1

73.0

Opp. FG%

43.1%

48.1%

Opp. 3PT%

32.3%

34.7%

Steals Per Game

8.6

5.0

Blocks Per Game

3.4

2.6

- Ball Handling:

MiamiLouisville

Assists Per Game

13.9

7.4

Turnovers Per Game

11.8

16.9

Turnover Margin

4.3

-4.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.2

0.4

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 18.5 percent chance to win against Miami. The Cardinals have a BPI ranking of 281st, whereas the Hurricanes have a BPI ranking of 37th.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 18 percent chance to take down the Terrapins, with a projected final score of 73-63 in favor of Maryland. By current metrics, Maryland is the second-highest ranked team that Louisville will have faced all season.

- Personal Prediction: Miami 78, Louisville 60.

(Photo of El Ellis: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19529118_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Louisville HC Kenny Payne Recaps Maryland, Previews Miami

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17700330_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19107757_168388606_lowres
Football

Report: Louisville to Face Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl

By Matthew McGavic
C10E82E6-9150-444D-937A-8884831A248F
Football

'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19011472_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville RB Tiyon Evans Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew McGavic
AD344417-8563-4F1A-8249-709B504165B0
Football

Louisville OL Max Cabana to Enter Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19468257_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville LB K.J. Cloyd Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
Photo Apr 23, 2 53 28 AM
Other Sports

Louisville Baseball’s 2023 Schedule Revealed

By University of Louisville PR