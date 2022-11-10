Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to face Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

ClemsonLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

12th/12th

RV/RV

SOS

36th

65th

SP+

18th

32nd

FPI

8th

23rd

Sagarin

15th

22nd

- Offensive Statistics:

ClemsonLouisville

Total Offense

63rd (405.9)

45th (423.0)

Scoring Offense

31st (34.6)

56th (30.2)

Passing Yards

73rd (231.1)

86th (221.3)

Yards Per Completion

101st (11.12)

40th (13.02)

Rushing Yards

49th (174.8)

25th (201.7)

First Downs Gained

55th (200)

67th (190)

3rd Down Con. %

18th (47.4%)

75th (38.8%)

4th Down Con. %

6th (75.0%)

123rd (31.8%)

Red Zone Con. %

5th (95.2%)

77th (82.9%)

Turnovers Lost

34th (11)

71st (14)

Interceptions Thrown

40th (6)

40th (6)

Fumbles Lost

41st (5)

97th (8)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

41st (4.89)

65th (5.44)

Sacks Allowed

63rd (2.00)

54th (1.89)

Avg. Time of Possession

40th (30:57)

58th (30:13)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

ClemsonLouisville

Total Defense

28th (334.2)

31st (343.2)

Scoring Defense

33rd (21.6)

20th (19.4)

Passing Yards Allowed

66th (226.9)

37th (209.4)

Rushing Yards Allowed

14th (107.3)

47th (133.8)

First Downs Allowed

51st (176)

33rd (165)

3rd Down Defensive %

57th (37.2%)

37th (34.7%)

4th Down Defensive %

13th (31.2%)

2nd (18.8%)

Red Zone Defensive %

78th (85.2%)

5th (66.7%)

Turnovers Gained

80th (12)

1st (24)

Interceptions Caught

62nd (7)

3rd (14)

Fumbles Recovered

63rd (5)

10th (10)

Sacks Per Game

32nd (2.56)

1st (3.78)

TFL Per Game

8th (7.8)

11th (7.4)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

ClemsonLouisville

Net Punting

113th (36.41)

34th (40.23)

Avg. Kickoff Return

14th (23.00)

74th (19.75)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

21st (17.12)

18th (16.88)

Avg. Punt Return

100th (5.40)

127th (3.26)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

101st (9.94)

39th (5.71)

Field Goal Attempts

15-17

14-16

PAT

33-33

32-33

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 23.8 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.2 (23rd overall), whereas Clemson has an FPI rating of 17.0 (8th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 10.26.55 AM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 32.32 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.4 (32nd overall), whereas Clemson has an SP+ rating of 14.7 (18th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Week 1: 4.74
  • Post-Week 2: 5.70
  • Post-Week 3: 5.08
  • Post-Week 4: 5.71
  • Post-Week 5: 4.65
  • Post-Week 6: 5.03
  • Post-Week 7: 5.17
  • Post-Week 8: 5.77
  • Post-Week 9: 6.64
  • Post-Week 10: 7.28

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 27, Clemson 24.

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

