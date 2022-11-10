Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to face Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
- Rankings:
|Clemson
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
12th/12th
RV/RV
SOS
36th
65th
SP+
18th
32nd
FPI
8th
23rd
Sagarin
15th
22nd
- Offensive Statistics:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Total Offense
63rd (405.9)
45th (423.0)
Scoring Offense
31st (34.6)
56th (30.2)
Passing Yards
73rd (231.1)
86th (221.3)
Yards Per Completion
101st (11.12)
40th (13.02)
Rushing Yards
49th (174.8)
25th (201.7)
First Downs Gained
55th (200)
67th (190)
3rd Down Con. %
18th (47.4%)
75th (38.8%)
4th Down Con. %
6th (75.0%)
123rd (31.8%)
Red Zone Con. %
5th (95.2%)
77th (82.9%)
Turnovers Lost
34th (11)
71st (14)
Interceptions Thrown
40th (6)
40th (6)
Fumbles Lost
41st (5)
97th (8)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
41st (4.89)
65th (5.44)
Sacks Allowed
63rd (2.00)
54th (1.89)
Avg. Time of Possession
40th (30:57)
58th (30:13)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Total Defense
28th (334.2)
31st (343.2)
Scoring Defense
33rd (21.6)
20th (19.4)
Passing Yards Allowed
66th (226.9)
37th (209.4)
Rushing Yards Allowed
14th (107.3)
47th (133.8)
First Downs Allowed
51st (176)
33rd (165)
3rd Down Defensive %
57th (37.2%)
37th (34.7%)
4th Down Defensive %
13th (31.2%)
2nd (18.8%)
Red Zone Defensive %
78th (85.2%)
5th (66.7%)
Turnovers Gained
80th (12)
1st (24)
Interceptions Caught
62nd (7)
3rd (14)
Fumbles Recovered
63rd (5)
10th (10)
Sacks Per Game
32nd (2.56)
1st (3.78)
TFL Per Game
8th (7.8)
11th (7.4)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Clemson
|Louisville
Net Punting
113th (36.41)
34th (40.23)
Avg. Kickoff Return
14th (23.00)
74th (19.75)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
21st (17.12)
18th (16.88)
Avg. Punt Return
100th (5.40)
127th (3.26)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
101st (9.94)
39th (5.71)
Field Goal Attempts
15-17
14-16
PAT
33-33
32-33
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 23.8 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.2 (23rd overall), whereas Clemson has an FPI rating of 17.0 (8th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 32.32 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.4 (32nd overall), whereas Clemson has an SP+ rating of 14.7 (18th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Post-Week 2: 5.70
- Post-Week 3: 5.08
- Post-Week 4: 5.71
- Post-Week 5: 4.65
- Post-Week 6: 5.03
- Post-Week 7: 5.17
- Post-Week 8: 5.77
- Post-Week 9: 6.64
- Post-Week 10: 7.28
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 27, Clemson 24.
(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
