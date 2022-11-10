Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to face Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

- Rankings:

Clemson Louisville AP/USA TODAY 12th/12th RV/RV SOS 36th 65th SP+ 18th 32nd FPI 8th 23rd Sagarin 15th 22nd

- Offensive Statistics:

Clemson Louisville Total Offense 63rd (405.9) 45th (423.0) Scoring Offense 31st (34.6) 56th (30.2) Passing Yards 73rd (231.1) 86th (221.3) Yards Per Completion 101st (11.12) 40th (13.02) Rushing Yards 49th (174.8) 25th (201.7) First Downs Gained 55th (200) 67th (190) 3rd Down Con. % 18th (47.4%) 75th (38.8%) 4th Down Con. % 6th (75.0%) 123rd (31.8%) Red Zone Con. % 5th (95.2%) 77th (82.9%) Turnovers Lost 34th (11) 71st (14) Interceptions Thrown 40th (6) 40th (6) Fumbles Lost 41st (5) 97th (8) Tackles For Loss Allowed 41st (4.89) 65th (5.44) Sacks Allowed 63rd (2.00) 54th (1.89) Avg. Time of Possession 40th (30:57) 58th (30:13)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Clemson Louisville Total Defense 28th (334.2) 31st (343.2) Scoring Defense 33rd (21.6) 20th (19.4) Passing Yards Allowed 66th (226.9) 37th (209.4) Rushing Yards Allowed 14th (107.3) 47th (133.8) First Downs Allowed 51st (176) 33rd (165) 3rd Down Defensive % 57th (37.2%) 37th (34.7%) 4th Down Defensive % 13th (31.2%) 2nd (18.8%) Red Zone Defensive % 78th (85.2%) 5th (66.7%) Turnovers Gained 80th (12) 1st (24) Interceptions Caught 62nd (7) 3rd (14) Fumbles Recovered 63rd (5) 10th (10) Sacks Per Game 32nd (2.56) 1st (3.78) TFL Per Game 8th (7.8) 11th (7.4)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Clemson Louisville Net Punting 113th (36.41) 34th (40.23) Avg. Kickoff Return 14th (23.00) 74th (19.75) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 21st (17.12) 18th (16.88) Avg. Punt Return 100th (5.40) 127th (3.26) Avg. Punt Return Def. 101st (9.94) 39th (5.71) Field Goal Attempts 15-17 14-16 PAT 33-33 32-33

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 23.8 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.2 (23rd overall), whereas Clemson has an FPI rating of 17.0 (8th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 32.32 percent chance to take down the Tigers. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 9.4 (32nd overall), whereas Clemson has an SP+ rating of 14.7 (18th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

Post-Week 1: 4.74

Post-Week 2: 5.70

Post-Week 3: 5.08

Post-Week 4: 5.71

Post-Week 5: 4.65

Post-Week 6: 5.03

Post-Week 7: 5.17

Post-Week 8: 5.77

Post-Week 9: 6.64

Post-Week 10: 7.28

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 27, Clemson 24.

(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

