Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

- Rankings:

Kentucky Louisville AP/USA TODAY/CFP NR/NR/NR RV/RV/25th SOS 16th 37th SP+ 36th 31st FPI 43rd 20th Sagarin 37th 24th

- Offensive Statistics:

Kentucky Louisville Total Offense 107th (335.5) 48th (413.8) Scoring Offense 107th (21.7) 67th (28.5) Passing Yards 82nd (218.6) 86th (217.7) Yards Per Completion 47th (12.59) 43rd (12.74) Rushing Yards 107th (116.8) 30th (196.1) First Downs Gained 99th (202) 76th (221) 3rd Down Con. % 85th (37.6%) 87th (37.1%) 4th Down Con. % 23rd (61.9%) 121st (34.6%) Red Zone Con. % 116th (76.2%) 52nd (86.0%) Turnovers Lost 72nd (17) 72nd (17) Interceptions Thrown 94th (11) 56th (8) Fumbles Lost 38th (6) 94th (9) Tackles For Loss Allowed 109th (6.82) 59th (2.00) Sacks Allowed 125th (3.64) 69th (5.64) Avg. Time of Possession 11th (33:04) 61st (30:06)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Kentucky Louisville Total Defense 19th (321.2) 37th (347.2) Scoring Defense 19th (19.6) 19th (19.6) Passing Yards Allowed 12th (176.0) 41st (208.2) Rushing Yards Allowed 63rd (145.2) 54th (139.0) First Downs Allowed 11th (168) 51st (211) 3rd Down Defensive % 45th (35.8%) 42nd (35.1%) 4th Down Defensive % 20th (40.0%) 1st (15.8%) Red Zone Defensive % 66th (83.3%) 7th (70.3%) Turnovers Gained 84th (14) 2nd (28) Interceptions Caught 72nd (8) 6th (15) Fumbles Recovered 75th (6) 3rd (13) Sacks Per Game 119th (1.36) 1st (3.73) TFL Per Game 126th (4.1) 12th (7.4)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Kentucky Louisville Net Punting 89th (37.32) 30th (40.28) Avg. Kickoff Return 67th (19.92) 7th (25.21) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 113th (23.86) 34th (17.95) Avg. Punt Return 111th (4.71) 117th (4.21) Avg. Punt Return Def. 110th (11.14) 45th (5.90) Field Goal Attempts 12-20 19-21 PAT 23-25 34-35

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 56.1 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.6 (20th overall), whereas Kentucky has an FPI rating of 6.1 (43rd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 48.12 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.3 (31st overall), whereas Kentucky has an SP+ rating of 9.6 (36th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

Post-Week 1: 4.74

Post-Week 2: 5.70

Post-Week 3: 5.08

Post-Week 4: 5.71

Post-Week 5: 4.65

Post-Week 6: 5.03

Post-Week 7: 5.17

Post-Week 8: 5.77

Post-Week 9: 6.64

Post-Week 10: 7.28

Post-Week 11: 7.00

Post-Week 12: 7.48

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 21, Kentucky 17.

