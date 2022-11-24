Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

- Rankings:

KentuckyLouisville

AP/USA TODAY/CFP

NR/NR/NR

RV/RV/25th

SOS

16th

37th

SP+

36th

31st

FPI

43rd

20th

Sagarin

37th

24th

- Offensive Statistics:

KentuckyLouisville

Total Offense

107th (335.5)

48th (413.8)

Scoring Offense

107th (21.7)

67th (28.5)

Passing Yards

82nd (218.6)

86th (217.7)

Yards Per Completion

47th (12.59)

43rd (12.74)

Rushing Yards

107th (116.8)

30th (196.1)

First Downs Gained

99th (202)

76th (221)

3rd Down Con. %

85th (37.6%)

87th (37.1%)

4th Down Con. %

23rd (61.9%)

121st (34.6%)

Red Zone Con. %

116th (76.2%)

52nd (86.0%)

Turnovers Lost

72nd (17)

72nd (17)

Interceptions Thrown

94th (11)

56th (8)

Fumbles Lost

38th (6)

94th (9)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

109th (6.82)

59th (2.00)

Sacks Allowed

125th (3.64)

69th (5.64)

Avg. Time of Possession

11th (33:04)

61st (30:06)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

KentuckyLouisville

Total Defense

19th (321.2)

37th (347.2)

Scoring Defense

19th (19.6)

19th (19.6)

Passing Yards Allowed

12th (176.0)

41st (208.2)

Rushing Yards Allowed

63rd (145.2)

54th (139.0)

First Downs Allowed

11th (168)

51st (211)

3rd Down Defensive %

45th (35.8%)

42nd (35.1%)

4th Down Defensive %

20th (40.0%)

1st (15.8%)

Red Zone Defensive %

66th (83.3%)

7th (70.3%)

Turnovers Gained

84th (14)

2nd (28)

Interceptions Caught

72nd (8)

6th (15)

Fumbles Recovered

75th (6)

3rd (13)

Sacks Per Game

119th (1.36)

1st (3.73)

TFL Per Game

126th (4.1)

12th (7.4)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

KentuckyLouisville

Net Punting

89th (37.32)

30th (40.28)

Avg. Kickoff Return

67th (19.92)

7th (25.21)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

113th (23.86)

34th (17.95)

Avg. Punt Return

111th (4.71)

117th (4.21)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

110th (11.14)

45th (5.90)

Field Goal Attempts

12-20

19-21

PAT

23-25

34-35

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 56.1 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.6 (20th overall), whereas Kentucky has an FPI rating of 6.1 (43rd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-11-24 at 9.11.46 AM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 48.12 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.3 (31st overall), whereas Kentucky has an SP+ rating of 9.6 (36th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Week 1: 4.74
  • Post-Week 2: 5.70
  • Post-Week 3: 5.08
  • Post-Week 4: 5.71
  • Post-Week 5: 4.65
  • Post-Week 6: 5.03
  • Post-Week 7: 5.17
  • Post-Week 8: 5.77
  • Post-Week 9: 6.64
  • Post-Week 10: 7.28
  • Post-Week 11: 7.00
  • Post-Week 12: 7.48

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 21, Kentucky 17.

(Photo of Maurice Burkley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

