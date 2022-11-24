Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-4, 4-4 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:
- Rankings:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY/CFP
NR/NR/NR
RV/RV/25th
SOS
16th
37th
SP+
36th
31st
FPI
43rd
20th
Sagarin
37th
24th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Total Offense
107th (335.5)
48th (413.8)
Scoring Offense
107th (21.7)
67th (28.5)
Passing Yards
82nd (218.6)
86th (217.7)
Yards Per Completion
47th (12.59)
43rd (12.74)
Rushing Yards
107th (116.8)
30th (196.1)
First Downs Gained
99th (202)
76th (221)
3rd Down Con. %
85th (37.6%)
87th (37.1%)
4th Down Con. %
23rd (61.9%)
121st (34.6%)
Red Zone Con. %
116th (76.2%)
52nd (86.0%)
Turnovers Lost
72nd (17)
72nd (17)
Interceptions Thrown
94th (11)
56th (8)
Fumbles Lost
38th (6)
94th (9)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
109th (6.82)
59th (2.00)
Sacks Allowed
125th (3.64)
69th (5.64)
Avg. Time of Possession
11th (33:04)
61st (30:06)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Total Defense
19th (321.2)
37th (347.2)
Scoring Defense
19th (19.6)
19th (19.6)
Passing Yards Allowed
12th (176.0)
41st (208.2)
Rushing Yards Allowed
63rd (145.2)
54th (139.0)
First Downs Allowed
11th (168)
51st (211)
3rd Down Defensive %
45th (35.8%)
42nd (35.1%)
4th Down Defensive %
20th (40.0%)
1st (15.8%)
Red Zone Defensive %
66th (83.3%)
7th (70.3%)
Turnovers Gained
84th (14)
2nd (28)
Interceptions Caught
72nd (8)
6th (15)
Fumbles Recovered
75th (6)
3rd (13)
Sacks Per Game
119th (1.36)
1st (3.73)
TFL Per Game
126th (4.1)
12th (7.4)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Kentucky
|Louisville
Net Punting
89th (37.32)
30th (40.28)
Avg. Kickoff Return
67th (19.92)
7th (25.21)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
113th (23.86)
34th (17.95)
Avg. Punt Return
111th (4.71)
117th (4.21)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
110th (11.14)
45th (5.90)
Field Goal Attempts
12-20
19-21
PAT
23-25
34-35
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 56.1 percent chance to win against the Wildcats. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.6 (20th overall), whereas Kentucky has an FPI rating of 6.1 (43rd overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 48.12 percent chance to take down the Wildcats. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 11.3 (31st overall), whereas Kentucky has an SP+ rating of 9.6 (36th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Post-Week 2: 5.70
- Post-Week 3: 5.08
- Post-Week 4: 5.71
- Post-Week 5: 4.65
- Post-Week 6: 5.03
- Post-Week 7: 5.17
- Post-Week 8: 5.77
- Post-Week 9: 6.64
- Post-Week 10: 7.28
- Post-Week 11: 7.00
- Post-Week 12: 7.48
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 21, Kentucky 17.
(Photo of Maurice Burkley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
