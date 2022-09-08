Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. UCF

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights for their Friday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-1, 0-1 ACC) is set to face UCF (1-0, 0-0 American) on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Bounce House in Orlando, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:

- Rankings:

UCFLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

RV/RV

NR/NR

SOS

103rd

42nd

SP+

27th

60th

FPI

30th

59th

Sagarin

42nd

63rd

- Offensive Statistics:

UCFLouisville

Total Offense

5th (605.0)

100th (334.0)

Scoring Offense

12th (56.0)

124th (7.0)

Passing Yards

31st (308.0)

89th (197.0)

Yards Per Completion

18th (15.40)

80th (11.59)

Rushing Yards

7th (297.0)

78th (137.0)

First Downs Gained

27th (29)

114th (15)

3rd Down Con. %

16th (60.0%)

55th (45.5%)

4th Down Con. %

1st (100.0%)

76th (0.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

103rd (71.4%)

127th (0.0%)

Turnovers Lost

29th (1)

104th (3)

Interceptions Thrown

1st (0)

107th (2)

Fumbles Lost

63rd (1)

63rd (1)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

80th (6.00)

94th (7.00)

Sacks Allowed

72nd (2.00)

97th (3.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

80th (28:51)

92nd (27:29)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

UCFLouisville

Total Defense

1st (91.0)

105th (449.0)

Scoring Defense

22nd (10.0)

89th (31.0)

Passing Yards Allowed

4th (56.0)

83rd (242.0)

Rushing Yards Allowed

10th (35.0)

108th (207.0)

3rd Down Defensive %

5th (12.5%)

115th (54.5%)

4th Down Defensive %

72nd (50.0%)

1st (0.0%)

First Downs Allowed

8th (9)

81st (23)

Red Zone Defensive %

22nd (50.0%)

79th (100.0%)

Turnovers Gained

66th (1)

N/A

Interceptions Caught

33rd (1)

N/A

Fumbles Recovered

N/A

N/A

Sacks Per Game

45th (2.00)

45th (2.00)

TFL Per Game

18th (9.0)

38th (7.0)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

UCFLouisville

Net Punting

122nd (22.33)

75th (38.67)

Avg. Kickoff Return

27th (24.00)

39th (22.20)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

1st (0.00)

1st (0.00)

Avg. Punt Return

16th (14.33)

122nd (-1.00)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

95th (6.00)

113th (10.50)

Field Goal Attempts

0-1

0-0

PAT

8-8

1-1

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 21.4 percent chance to win against the Knights. Louisville has an FPI of 1.9 (59th overall), whereas UCF has a rating of 9.0 (30th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-09-07 at 4.32.57 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 26.07 percent chance to take down the Knights. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.7 (60th overall), whereas UCF has a rating of 13.1 (27th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Week 1: 4.74

- Personal Prediction: UCF 42, Louisville 31.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

