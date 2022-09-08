Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. UCF
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-1, 0-1 ACC) is set to face UCF (1-0, 0-0 American) on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Bounce House in Orlando, Fla. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:
- Rankings:
|UCF
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
RV/RV
NR/NR
SOS
103rd
42nd
SP+
27th
60th
FPI
30th
59th
Sagarin
42nd
63rd
- Offensive Statistics:
|UCF
|Louisville
Total Offense
5th (605.0)
100th (334.0)
Scoring Offense
12th (56.0)
124th (7.0)
Passing Yards
31st (308.0)
89th (197.0)
Yards Per Completion
18th (15.40)
80th (11.59)
Rushing Yards
7th (297.0)
78th (137.0)
First Downs Gained
27th (29)
114th (15)
3rd Down Con. %
16th (60.0%)
55th (45.5%)
4th Down Con. %
1st (100.0%)
76th (0.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
103rd (71.4%)
127th (0.0%)
Turnovers Lost
29th (1)
104th (3)
Interceptions Thrown
1st (0)
107th (2)
Fumbles Lost
63rd (1)
63rd (1)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
80th (6.00)
94th (7.00)
Sacks Allowed
72nd (2.00)
97th (3.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
80th (28:51)
92nd (27:29)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|UCF
|Louisville
Total Defense
1st (91.0)
105th (449.0)
Scoring Defense
22nd (10.0)
89th (31.0)
Passing Yards Allowed
4th (56.0)
83rd (242.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
10th (35.0)
108th (207.0)
3rd Down Defensive %
5th (12.5%)
115th (54.5%)
4th Down Defensive %
72nd (50.0%)
1st (0.0%)
First Downs Allowed
8th (9)
81st (23)
Red Zone Defensive %
22nd (50.0%)
79th (100.0%)
Turnovers Gained
66th (1)
N/A
Interceptions Caught
33rd (1)
N/A
Fumbles Recovered
N/A
N/A
Sacks Per Game
45th (2.00)
45th (2.00)
TFL Per Game
18th (9.0)
38th (7.0)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|UCF
|Louisville
Net Punting
122nd (22.33)
75th (38.67)
Avg. Kickoff Return
27th (24.00)
39th (22.20)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
1st (0.00)
1st (0.00)
Avg. Punt Return
16th (14.33)
122nd (-1.00)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
95th (6.00)
113th (10.50)
Field Goal Attempts
0-1
0-0
PAT
8-8
1-1
Read More
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 21.4 percent chance to win against the Knights. Louisville has an FPI of 1.9 (59th overall), whereas UCF has a rating of 9.0 (30th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 26.07 percent chance to take down the Knights. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.7 (60th overall), whereas UCF has a rating of 13.1 (27th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Personal Prediction: UCF 42, Louisville 31.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
