Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) is set to face Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:
- Rankings:
|Florida State
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
RV/RV
NR/NR
SOS
110th
20th
SP+
35th
55th
FPI
36th
51st
Sagarin
39th
46th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Total Offense
17th (515.0)
85th (377.5)
Scoring Offense
55th (35.5)
122nd (13.5)
Passing Yards
67th (246.0)
99th (196.0)
Yards Per Completion
19th (14.47)
58th (12.65)
Rushing Yards
6th (269.0)
53rd (181.5)
First Downs Gained
24th (55)
110th (34)
3rd Down Con. %
9th (59.3%)
79th (36.0%)
4th Down Con. %
88th (33.3%)
107th (20.0%)
Red Zone Con. %
84th (81.8%)
123rd (60.0%)
Turnovers Lost
55th (3)
76th (4)
Interceptions Thrown
29th (1)
74th (2)
Fumbles Lost
69th (2)
70th (2)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
1st (1.50)
81st (6.00)
Sacks Allowed
12th (0.50)
103rd (3.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
14th (34:39)
66th (29:51)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Total Defense
19th (256.0)
88th (394.0)
Scoring Defense
33rd (15.0)
66th (22.5)
Passing Yards Allowed
16th (140.0)
40th (186.0)
Rushing Yards Allowed
53rd (116.0)
53rd (181.5)
First Downs Allowed
53rd (36)
72nd (41)
3rd Down Defensive %
35th (28.6%)
72nd (37.0%)
4th Down Defensive %
115th (100.0%)
1st (0.0%)
Red Zone Defensive %
40th (75.0%)
40th (75.0%)
Turnovers Gained
88th (2)
109th (1)
Interceptions Caught
N/A
73rd (1)
Fumbles Recovered
32nd (2)
N/A)
Sacks Per Game
33rd (2.50)
18th (3.00)
TFL Per Game
57th (6.0)
45th (6.5)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Net Punting
1st (48.67)
57th (40.29)
Avg. Kickoff Return
85th (17.75)
52nd (21.00)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
21st (14.17)
15th (12.00)
Avg. Punt Return
96th (2.33)
87th (4.00)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
8th (-1.00)
99th (9.60)
Field Goal Attempts
3-4
2-3
PAT
8-8
3-3
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 45.1 percent chance to win against the Seminoles. Louisville has an FPI rating of 4.5 (51st overall), whereas Florida State has an FPI rating of 8.3 (36th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 42.07 percent chance to take down the Seminoles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.9 (55th overall), whereas Florida State has an SP+ rating of 11.8 (35th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Post-Week 2: 5.70
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Florida State 27.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)
