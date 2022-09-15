Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) is set to face Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida State Louisville AP/USA TODAY RV/RV NR/NR SOS 110th 20th SP+ 35th 55th FPI 36th 51st Sagarin 39th 46th

- Offensive Statistics:

Florida State Louisville Total Offense 17th (515.0) 85th (377.5) Scoring Offense 55th (35.5) 122nd (13.5) Passing Yards 67th (246.0) 99th (196.0) Yards Per Completion 19th (14.47) 58th (12.65) Rushing Yards 6th (269.0) 53rd (181.5) First Downs Gained 24th (55) 110th (34) 3rd Down Con. % 9th (59.3%) 79th (36.0%) 4th Down Con. % 88th (33.3%) 107th (20.0%) Red Zone Con. % 84th (81.8%) 123rd (60.0%) Turnovers Lost 55th (3) 76th (4) Interceptions Thrown 29th (1) 74th (2) Fumbles Lost 69th (2) 70th (2) Tackles For Loss Allowed 1st (1.50) 81st (6.00) Sacks Allowed 12th (0.50) 103rd (3.00) Avg. Time of Possession 14th (34:39) 66th (29:51)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Florida State Louisville Total Defense 19th (256.0) 88th (394.0) Scoring Defense 33rd (15.0) 66th (22.5) Passing Yards Allowed 16th (140.0) 40th (186.0) Rushing Yards Allowed 53rd (116.0) 53rd (181.5) First Downs Allowed 53rd (36) 72nd (41) 3rd Down Defensive % 35th (28.6%) 72nd (37.0%) 4th Down Defensive % 115th (100.0%) 1st (0.0%) Red Zone Defensive % 40th (75.0%) 40th (75.0%) Turnovers Gained 88th (2) 109th (1) Interceptions Caught N/A 73rd (1) Fumbles Recovered 32nd (2) N/A) Sacks Per Game 33rd (2.50) 18th (3.00) TFL Per Game 57th (6.0) 45th (6.5)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Florida State Louisville Net Punting 1st (48.67) 57th (40.29) Avg. Kickoff Return 85th (17.75) 52nd (21.00) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 21st (14.17) 15th (12.00) Avg. Punt Return 96th (2.33) 87th (4.00) Avg. Punt Return Def. 8th (-1.00) 99th (9.60) Field Goal Attempts 3-4 2-3 PAT 8-8 3-3

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 45.1 percent chance to win against the Seminoles. Louisville has an FPI rating of 4.5 (51st overall), whereas Florida State has an FPI rating of 8.3 (36th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 42.07 percent chance to take down the Seminoles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.9 (55th overall), whereas Florida State has an SP+ rating of 11.8 (35th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

Post-Week 1: 4.74

Post-Week 2: 5.70

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Florida State 27.

