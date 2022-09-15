Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles for their Friday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-1 ACC) is set to face Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida StateLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

RV/RV

NR/NR

SOS

110th

20th

SP+

35th

55th

FPI

36th

51st

Sagarin

39th

46th

- Offensive Statistics:

Florida StateLouisville

Total Offense

17th (515.0)

85th (377.5)

Scoring Offense

55th (35.5)

122nd (13.5)

Passing Yards

67th (246.0)

99th (196.0)

Yards Per Completion

19th (14.47)

58th (12.65)

Rushing Yards

6th (269.0)

53rd (181.5)

First Downs Gained

24th (55)

110th (34)

3rd Down Con. %

9th (59.3%)

79th (36.0%)

4th Down Con. %

88th (33.3%)

107th (20.0%)

Red Zone Con. %

84th (81.8%)

123rd (60.0%)

Turnovers Lost

55th (3)

76th (4)

Interceptions Thrown

29th (1)

74th (2)

Fumbles Lost

69th (2)

70th (2)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

1st (1.50)

81st (6.00)

Sacks Allowed

12th (0.50)

103rd (3.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

14th (34:39)

66th (29:51)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Florida StateLouisville

Total Defense

19th (256.0)

88th (394.0)

Scoring Defense

33rd (15.0)

66th (22.5)

Passing Yards Allowed

16th (140.0)

40th (186.0)

Rushing Yards Allowed

53rd (116.0)

53rd (181.5)

First Downs Allowed

53rd (36)

72nd (41)

3rd Down Defensive %

35th (28.6%)

72nd (37.0%)

4th Down Defensive %

115th (100.0%)

1st (0.0%)

Red Zone Defensive %

40th (75.0%)

40th (75.0%)

Turnovers Gained

88th (2)

109th (1)

Interceptions Caught

N/A

73rd (1)

Fumbles Recovered

32nd (2)

N/A)

Sacks Per Game

33rd (2.50)

18th (3.00)

TFL Per Game

57th (6.0)

45th (6.5)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Florida StateLouisville

Net Punting

1st (48.67)

57th (40.29)

Avg. Kickoff Return

85th (17.75)

52nd (21.00)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

21st (14.17)

15th (12.00)

Avg. Punt Return

96th (2.33)

87th (4.00)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

8th (-1.00)

99th (9.60)

Field Goal Attempts

3-4

2-3

PAT

8-8

3-3

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 45.1 percent chance to win against the Seminoles. Louisville has an FPI rating of 4.5 (51st overall), whereas Florida State has an FPI rating of 8.3 (36th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 9.09.50 AM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 42.07 percent chance to take down the Seminoles. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.9 (55th overall), whereas Florida State has an SP+ rating of 11.8 (35th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Week 1: 4.74
  • Post-Week 2: 5.70

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 28, Florida State 27.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Melina Myers - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_16827342_168388606_lowres
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16827587_168388606_lowres
Football

Abundance of Florida State Playmakers Awaiting Louisville in Home Opener

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19011464_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Working to Improve Passing Game, Find Perfect Run/Pass Balance for QB Malik Cunningham

By Matthew McGavic
6854B1AF-685B-4549-94CA-5FF31F8986B8
Football

Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Looking Forward to Matchup Against Former Team

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19014523_168388606_lowres
Football

Listen: Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee, RB Jawhar Jordan Recap UCF, Preview FSU

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19012063_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Aiming to Play 'Cleaner' Football Ahead of FSU Matchup

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17018631_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Louisville Coordinators Recap UCF, Preview FSU

By Matthew McGavic
f0868224-1d41-47e8-9d50-29c55e2297ee-dunkbird2
Basketball

Louisville Men's Basketball's Full 2022-23 Schedule Announced

By Matthew McGavic