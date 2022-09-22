Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. USF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) is set to face USF (1-2, 0-0 American) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulls:

- Rankings:

USF Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR SOS 90th 5th SP+ 100th 49th FPI 103rd 53rd Sagarin 116th 51st

- Offensive Statistics:

USF Louisville Total Offense 89th (373.0) 69th (418.7) Scoring Offense 79th (30.3) 113th (19.3) Passing Yards 112th (169.0) 97th (213.7) Yards Per Completion 91st (11.02) 62nd (12.33) Rushing Yards 42nd (204.0) 36th (205.0) First Downs Gained 100th (55) 89th (59) 3rd Down Con. % 86th (37.1%) 91st (35.9%) 4th Down Con. % 25th (71.4%) 108th (28.6%) Red Zone Con. % 73rd (83.3%) 110th (72.7%) Turnovers Lost 71st (5) 104th (7) Interceptions Thrown 103rd (4) 85th (3) Fumbles Lost 25th (1) 108th (4) Tackles For Loss Allowed 8th (3.00) 68th (5.33) Sacks Allowed 6th (0.33) 97th (2.67) Avg. Time of Possession 110th (27:33) 75th (29:38)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

USF Louisville Total Defense 115th (440.0) 101st (414.3) Scoring Defense 107th (33.7) 76th (26.7) Passing Yards Allowed 59th (207.7) 66th (212.7) Rushing Yards Allowed 123rd (232.3) 117th (201.7) First Downs Allowed 96th (68) 79th (62) 3rd Down Defensive % 119th (50.0%) 83rd (39.0%) 4th Down Defensive % 64th (50.0%) 1st (0.00%) Red Zone Defensive % 39th (75.0%) 15th (66.7%) Turnovers Gained 27th (6) 95th (3) Interceptions Caught 19th (4) 42nd (3) Fumbles Recovered 52nd (2) N/A Sacks Per Game 86th (1.67) 12th (3.33) TFL Per Game 29th (7.3) 22nd (7.7)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

USF Louisville Net Punting 96th (36.75) 35th (42.08) Avg. Kickoff Return 23rd (25.94) 70th (19.88) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. (54th (19.00) 16th (15.00) Avg. Punt Return 37th (11.33) 104th (4.29) Avg. Punt Return Def. 77th (7.00) 82nd (8.14) Field Goal Attempts 2-4 3-4 PAT 11-11 7-7

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 88.4 percent chance to win against the Bulls. Louisville has an FPI rating of 4.2 (49th overall), whereas USF has an FPI rating of -9.2 (103rd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 82.82 percent chance to take down the Bulls. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.0 (53rd overall), whereas USF has an SP+ rating of -9.6 (100th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

Post-Week 1: 4.74

Post-Week 2: 5.70

Post-Week 3: 5.08

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 42, USF 17

