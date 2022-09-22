Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. USF
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) is set to face USF (1-2, 0-0 American) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulls:
- Rankings:
|USF
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
90th
5th
SP+
100th
49th
FPI
103rd
53rd
Sagarin
116th
51st
- Offensive Statistics:
|USF
|Louisville
Total Offense
89th (373.0)
69th (418.7)
Scoring Offense
79th (30.3)
113th (19.3)
Passing Yards
112th (169.0)
97th (213.7)
Yards Per Completion
91st (11.02)
62nd (12.33)
Rushing Yards
42nd (204.0)
36th (205.0)
First Downs Gained
100th (55)
89th (59)
3rd Down Con. %
86th (37.1%)
91st (35.9%)
4th Down Con. %
25th (71.4%)
108th (28.6%)
Red Zone Con. %
73rd (83.3%)
110th (72.7%)
Turnovers Lost
71st (5)
104th (7)
Interceptions Thrown
103rd (4)
85th (3)
Fumbles Lost
25th (1)
108th (4)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
8th (3.00)
68th (5.33)
Sacks Allowed
6th (0.33)
97th (2.67)
Avg. Time of Possession
110th (27:33)
75th (29:38)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|USF
|Louisville
Total Defense
115th (440.0)
101st (414.3)
Scoring Defense
107th (33.7)
76th (26.7)
Passing Yards Allowed
59th (207.7)
66th (212.7)
Rushing Yards Allowed
123rd (232.3)
117th (201.7)
First Downs Allowed
96th (68)
79th (62)
3rd Down Defensive %
119th (50.0%)
83rd (39.0%)
4th Down Defensive %
64th (50.0%)
1st (0.00%)
Red Zone Defensive %
39th (75.0%)
15th (66.7%)
Turnovers Gained
27th (6)
95th (3)
Interceptions Caught
19th (4)
42nd (3)
Fumbles Recovered
52nd (2)
N/A
Sacks Per Game
86th (1.67)
12th (3.33)
TFL Per Game
29th (7.3)
22nd (7.7)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|USF
|Louisville
Net Punting
96th (36.75)
35th (42.08)
Avg. Kickoff Return
23rd (25.94)
70th (19.88)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
(54th (19.00)
16th (15.00)
Avg. Punt Return
37th (11.33)
104th (4.29)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
77th (7.00)
82nd (8.14)
Field Goal Attempts
2-4
3-4
PAT
11-11
7-7
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 88.4 percent chance to win against the Bulls. Louisville has an FPI rating of 4.2 (49th overall), whereas USF has an FPI rating of -9.2 (103rd overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 82.82 percent chance to take down the Bulls. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.0 (53rd overall), whereas USF has an SP+ rating of -9.6 (100th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Post-Week 2: 5.70
- Post-Week 3: 5.08
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 42, USF 17
(Photo of Louie: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville/Louisville Report)
