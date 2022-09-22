Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. USF

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulls for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) is set to face USF (1-2, 0-0 American) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulls:

- Rankings:

USFLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

90th

5th

SP+

100th

49th

FPI

103rd

53rd

Sagarin

116th

51st

- Offensive Statistics:

USFLouisville

Total Offense

89th (373.0)

69th (418.7)

Scoring Offense

79th (30.3)

113th (19.3)

Passing Yards

112th (169.0)

97th (213.7)

Yards Per Completion

91st (11.02)

62nd (12.33)

Rushing Yards

42nd (204.0)

36th (205.0)

First Downs Gained

100th (55)

89th (59)

3rd Down Con. %

86th (37.1%)

91st (35.9%)

4th Down Con. %

25th (71.4%)

108th (28.6%)

Red Zone Con. %

73rd (83.3%)

110th (72.7%)

Turnovers Lost

71st (5)

104th (7)

Interceptions Thrown

103rd (4)

85th (3)

Fumbles Lost

25th (1)

108th (4)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

8th (3.00)

68th (5.33)

Sacks Allowed

6th (0.33)

97th (2.67)

Avg. Time of Possession

110th (27:33)

75th (29:38)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

USFLouisville

Total Defense

115th (440.0)

101st (414.3)

Scoring Defense

107th (33.7)

76th (26.7)

Passing Yards Allowed

59th (207.7)

66th (212.7)

Rushing Yards Allowed

123rd (232.3)

117th (201.7)

First Downs Allowed

96th (68)

79th (62)

3rd Down Defensive %

119th (50.0%)

83rd (39.0%)

4th Down Defensive %

64th (50.0%)

1st (0.00%)

Red Zone Defensive %

39th (75.0%)

15th (66.7%)

Turnovers Gained

27th (6)

95th (3)

Interceptions Caught

19th (4)

42nd (3)

Fumbles Recovered

52nd (2)

N/A

Sacks Per Game

86th (1.67)

12th (3.33)

TFL Per Game

29th (7.3)

22nd (7.7)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

USFLouisville

Net Punting

96th (36.75)

35th (42.08)

Avg. Kickoff Return

23rd (25.94)

70th (19.88)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

(54th (19.00)

16th (15.00)

Avg. Punt Return

37th (11.33)

104th (4.29)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

77th (7.00)

82nd (8.14)

Field Goal Attempts

2-4

3-4

PAT

11-11

7-7

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 88.4 percent chance to win against the Bulls. Louisville has an FPI rating of 4.2 (49th overall), whereas USF has an FPI rating of -9.2 (103rd overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 1.02.57 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 82.82 percent chance to take down the Bulls. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 4.0 (53rd overall), whereas USF has an SP+ rating of -9.6 (100th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Week 1: 4.74
  • Post-Week 2: 5.70
  • Post-Week 3: 5.08

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 42, USF 17

(Photo of Louie: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville/Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19069856_168388606_lowres
Football

ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 4

By Matthew McGavic
resize
Other Sports

Eight Former Cards Headline Louisville's 2022 Hall of Fame Class

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_19059101_168388606_lowres
Football

Self-Inflicted Wounds Continuing to Plague Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19059095_168388606_lowres
Football

How Wiggins' Injury Impacts Already Struggling Louisville Passing Attack

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16773003_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Louisville Coordinators Recap FSU, Preview USF

By Matthew McGavic
EERqdhTVUAA8nK8
Football

Louisville WR Dee Wiggins Out for Remainder of Season

By Matthew McGavic
1382817220019-Louisville-South-Florida-Football-GBF5GN47E1
Football

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. USF

By Matthew McGavic
11185434
Basketball

Louisville Makes Top Five for '23 SG George Washington III

By Matthew McGavic