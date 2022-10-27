Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:
- Rankings:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
10th/10th
NR/NR
SOS
75th
63rd
SP+
27th
55th
FPI
19th
38th
Sagarin
15th
37th
- Offensive Statistics:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Total Offense
37th (438.7)
55th (419.3)
Scoring Offense
10th (41.4)
77th (27.1)
Passing Yards
19th (295.7)
84th (224.3)
Yards Per Completion
25th (13.80)
39th (12.98)
Rushing Yards
75th (143.0)
32nd (195.0)
First Downs Gained
41st (172)
79th (148)
3rd Down Con. %
33rd (45.8%)
76th (38.5%)
4th Down Con. %
61st (53.8%)
115th (33.3%)
Red Zone Con. %
8th (94.9%)
59th (84.6%)
Turnovers Lost
6th (5)
84th (12)
Interceptions Thrown
12th (3)
66th (6)
Fumbles Lost
9th (2)
86th (6)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
61st (5.29)
41st (4.71)
Sacks Allowed
84th (2.29)
58th (1.86)
Avg. Time of Possession
102nd (28:16)
48th (30:44)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Defensive Statistics:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Total Defense
69th (375.6)
49th (356.3)
Scoring Defense
53rd (24.0)
26th (20.6)
Passing Yards Allowed
84th (238.7)
51st (217.6)
Rushing Yards Allowed
57th (136.9)
60th (138.7)
First Downs Allowed
26th (126)
27th (127)
3rd Down Defensive %
65th (37.9%)
37th (33.7%)
4th Down Defensive %
100th (62.5%)
1st (18.2%)
Red Zone Defensive %
61st (82.6%)
6th (68.0%)
Turnovers Gained
50th (12)
9th (16)
Interceptions Caught
82nd (5)
10th (10)
Fumbles Recovered
17th (7)
29th (6)
Sacks Per Game
42nd (2.43)
5th (3.57)
TFL Per Game
17th (7.0)
10th (7.4)
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- Special Teams Statistics:
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
Net Punting
94th (37.46)
20th (40.97)
Avg. Kickoff Return
19th (23.71)
76th (19.64)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
40th (18.32)
24th (17.30)
Avg. Punt Return
67th (7.33)
126th (2.43)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
96th (9.75)
38th (5.40)
Field Goal Attemps
10-11
10-11
PAT
36-36
22-23
Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 51.2 percent chance to win against the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an FPI rating of 7.6 (38th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an FPI rating of 10.0 (19th overall).
- SP+ Prediction:
Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 40.47 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.1 (55th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an SP+ rating of 11.7 (27th overall).
Weekly Expected Wins Mark:
- Preseason: 6.57
- Post-Week 1: 4.74
- Post-Week 2: 5.70
- Post-Week 3: 5.08
- Post-Week 4: 5.71
- Post-Week 5: 4.65
- Post-Week 6: 5.03
- Post-Week 7: 5.77
- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Louisville 24.
(Photo of Sam Hartman: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)
