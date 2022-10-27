Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake Forest Louisville AP/USA TODAY 10th/10th NR/NR SOS 75th 63rd SP+ 27th 55th FPI 19th 38th Sagarin 15th 37th

- Offensive Statistics:

Wake Forest Louisville Total Offense 37th (438.7) 55th (419.3) Scoring Offense 10th (41.4) 77th (27.1) Passing Yards 19th (295.7) 84th (224.3) Yards Per Completion 25th (13.80) 39th (12.98) Rushing Yards 75th (143.0) 32nd (195.0) First Downs Gained 41st (172) 79th (148) 3rd Down Con. % 33rd (45.8%) 76th (38.5%) 4th Down Con. % 61st (53.8%) 115th (33.3%) Red Zone Con. % 8th (94.9%) 59th (84.6%) Turnovers Lost 6th (5) 84th (12) Interceptions Thrown 12th (3) 66th (6) Fumbles Lost 9th (2) 86th (6) Tackles For Loss Allowed 61st (5.29) 41st (4.71) Sacks Allowed 84th (2.29) 58th (1.86) Avg. Time of Possession 102nd (28:16) 48th (30:44)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Wake Forest Louisville Total Defense 69th (375.6) 49th (356.3) Scoring Defense 53rd (24.0) 26th (20.6) Passing Yards Allowed 84th (238.7) 51st (217.6) Rushing Yards Allowed 57th (136.9) 60th (138.7) First Downs Allowed 26th (126) 27th (127) 3rd Down Defensive % 65th (37.9%) 37th (33.7%) 4th Down Defensive % 100th (62.5%) 1st (18.2%) Red Zone Defensive % 61st (82.6%) 6th (68.0%) Turnovers Gained 50th (12) 9th (16) Interceptions Caught 82nd (5) 10th (10) Fumbles Recovered 17th (7) 29th (6) Sacks Per Game 42nd (2.43) 5th (3.57) TFL Per Game 17th (7.0) 10th (7.4)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Wake Forest Louisville Net Punting 94th (37.46) 20th (40.97) Avg. Kickoff Return 19th (23.71) 76th (19.64) Avg. Kickoff Return Def. 40th (18.32) 24th (17.30) Avg. Punt Return 67th (7.33) 126th (2.43) Avg. Punt Return Def. 96th (9.75) 38th (5.40) Field Goal Attemps 10-11 10-11 PAT 36-36 22-23

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 51.2 percent chance to win against the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an FPI rating of 7.6 (38th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an FPI rating of 10.0 (19th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 40.47 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.1 (55th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an SP+ rating of 11.7 (27th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

Preseason: 6.57

Post-Week 1: 4.74

Post-Week 2: 5.70

Post-Week 3: 5.08

Post-Week 4: 5.71

Post-Week 5: 4.65

Post-Week 6: 5.03

Post-Week 7: 5.77

- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Louisville 24.

