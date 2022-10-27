Skip to main content

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

- Rankings:

Wake ForestLouisville

AP/USA TODAY

10th/10th

NR/NR

SOS

75th

63rd

SP+

27th

55th

FPI

19th

38th

Sagarin

15th

37th

- Offensive Statistics:

Wake ForestLouisville

Total Offense

37th (438.7)

55th (419.3)

Scoring Offense

10th (41.4)

77th (27.1)

Passing Yards

19th (295.7)

84th (224.3)

Yards Per Completion

25th (13.80)

39th (12.98)

Rushing Yards

75th (143.0)

32nd (195.0)

First Downs Gained

41st (172)

79th (148)

3rd Down Con. %

33rd (45.8%)

76th (38.5%)

4th Down Con. %

61st (53.8%)

115th (33.3%)

Red Zone Con. %

8th (94.9%)

59th (84.6%)

Turnovers Lost

6th (5)

84th (12)

Interceptions Thrown

12th (3)

66th (6)

Fumbles Lost

9th (2)

86th (6)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

61st (5.29)

41st (4.71)

Sacks Allowed

84th (2.29)

58th (1.86)

Avg. Time of Possession

102nd (28:16)

48th (30:44)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Defensive Statistics:

Wake ForestLouisville

Total Defense

69th (375.6)

49th (356.3)

Scoring Defense

53rd (24.0)

26th (20.6)

Passing Yards Allowed

84th (238.7)

51st (217.6)

Rushing Yards Allowed

57th (136.9)

60th (138.7)

First Downs Allowed

26th (126)

27th (127)

3rd Down Defensive %

65th (37.9%)

37th (33.7%)

4th Down Defensive %

100th (62.5%)

1st (18.2%)

Red Zone Defensive %

61st (82.6%)

6th (68.0%)

Turnovers Gained

50th (12)

9th (16)

Interceptions Caught

82nd (5)

10th (10)

Fumbles Recovered

17th (7)

29th (6)

Sacks Per Game

42nd (2.43)

5th (3.57)

TFL Per Game

17th (7.0)

10th (7.4)

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- Special Teams Statistics:

Wake ForestLouisville

Net Punting

94th (37.46)

20th (40.97)

Avg. Kickoff Return

19th (23.71)

76th (19.64)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

40th (18.32)

24th (17.30)

Avg. Punt Return

67th (7.33)

126th (2.43)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

96th (9.75)

38th (5.40)

Field Goal Attemps

10-11

10-11

PAT

36-36

22-23

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS Teams (Value)

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 51.2 percent chance to win against the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an FPI rating of 7.6 (38th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an FPI rating of 10.0 (19th overall).

- SP+ Prediction:

Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 4.04.46 PM

Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have a 40.47 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 5.1 (55th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an SP+ rating of 11.7 (27th overall).

Weekly Expected Wins Mark:

  • Preseason: 6.57
  • Post-Week 1: 4.74
  • Post-Week 2: 5.70
  • Post-Week 3: 5.08
  • Post-Week 4: 5.71
  • Post-Week 5: 4.65
  • Post-Week 6: 5.03
  • Post-Week 7: 5.77

- Personal Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Louisville 24.

(Photo of Sam Hartman: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_19279719_168388606_lowres
Football

ACC Football Power Rankings: 2022 Week 9

By Matthew McGavic
FHL_ORSXIAgeAVN
Basketball

Report: Louisville Showing Interest in Manhattan Transfer G/F Jose Perez

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19284432_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville's Defense Starting to Limit Explosive Big Plays

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19283273_168388606_lowres
Football

Pitt Win Breaks Negative Trends, Provides Shot of Confidence for Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
-VwRnnCY
Football

Watch: Scott Satterfield, Louisville Coordinators Recap Pitt, Preview Wake Forest

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19284433_168388606_lowres
Football

Scott Satterfield Provides Injury Update Ahead of Louisville-Wake Forest Matchup

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16876186_168388606_lowres
Football

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_16876185_168388606_lowres
Football

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

By Matthew McGavic