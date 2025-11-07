Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC) is set to face Cal (5-4, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Golden Bears:
Rankings
Cal
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
14th/15th
CFP
NR
15th
SOS
100th
56th
SOR
76th
13th
SP+
83rd
23rd
FPI
83rd
26th
Sagarin
76th
22nd
Kelley Ford
79th
27th
CFB Graphs
94th
19th
Offensive Statistics
Cal
Louisville
Total Offense
107th (332.4)
58th (407.8)
Yards Per Play
112th (5.01)
37th (6.14)
Scoring Offense
88th (24.6)
37th (33.8)
Passing Yards
37th (253.9)
44th (252.0)
Yards Per Completion
75th (11.48)
99th (10.84)
Rushing Yards
133rd (78.6)
68th (155.8)
Yards Per Rush Attempt
133rd (2.63)
25th (5.07)
First Downs Gained
85th (169)
88th (165)
3rd Down Con. %
88th (37.5)
63rd (40.6)
4th Down Con. %
67th (55.6)
85th (50.0)
Red Zone Con. %
45th (87.9)
51st (87.5)
Turnovers Lost
83rd (12)
95th (13)
Interceptions Thrown
119th (10)
80th (7)
Fumbles Lost
12th (2)
98th (6)
Tackles For Loss Allowed
83rd (5.56)
65th (5.13)
Sacks Allowed
110th (2.56)
76th (2.00)
Avg. Time of Possession
85th (29:13)
51st (30:35)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Defensive Statistics
Cal
Louisville
Total Defense
57th (355.3)
11th (280.5)
Yards Allowed Per Play
71st (5.46)
11th (4.45)
Scoring Defense
74th (25.1)
34th (20.8)
Passing Yards Allowed
39th (198.8)
16th (167.9)
Rushing Yards Allowed
85th (156.6)
27th (112.6)
First Downs Allowed
85th (175)
9th (122)
3rd Down Def. %
79th (39.3)
20th (32.4)
4th Down Def. %
84th (58.3)
13th (35.3)
Red Zone Def. %
46th (82.1)
55th (83.3)
Turnovers Gained
51st (11)
15th (16)
Interceptions Caught
64th (6)
7th (12)
Fumbles Recovered
39th (5)
65th (4)
TFL Per Game
97th (4.9)
79th (5.3)
Sacks Per Game
99th (1.67)
66th (2.00)
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Special Teams Statistics
Cal
Louisville
Net Punting
90th (38.71)
127th (34.97)
Avg. Kickoff Return
54th (21.64)
11th (26.90)
Avg. Kickoff Return Def.
69th (19.93)
45th (18.62)
Avg. Punt Return
52nd (9.67)
3rd (21.55)
Avg. Punt Return Def.
67th (7.13)
5th (1.00)
Field Goal Attempts
8-10
13-16
PAT
27-27
29-30
Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)
Predictions:
- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 91.6 percent chance to win against the Golden Bears. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.7 (26th overall), whereas Cal has an FPI rating of -4.7 (83rd overall)
- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 88.15 percent chance to take down the Golden Bears. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 14.1 (23rd overall), whereas Cal has an SP+ rating of -3.5 (83rd overall).
- Sagarin Prediction: Per Jeff Sagarin's ratings, the Cardinals have an 87 percent chance to defeat the Golden Bears. Louisville has a Sagarin rating of 82.54 (22nd overall), whereas Cal has a Sagarin rating of 67.18 (79th overall)
- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 92 percent chance to defeat the Golden Bears. Louisville has a KFord rating of 12.1 (27th overall), whereas Cal has a KFord rating of -4.1 (79th overall)
- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 74.9 percent chance to take down the Golden Bears. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.226 (19th overall), Cal has an EPA Margin rating of -0.107 (94th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Cal 17.
