Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cal

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Golden Bears for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) sacks Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC) is set to face Cal (5-4, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Golden Bears:

Rankings

Cal

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

14th/15th

CFP

NR

15th

SOS

100th

56th

SOR

76th

13th

SP+

83rd

23rd

FPI

83rd

26th

Sagarin

76th

22nd

Kelley Ford

79th

27th

CFB Graphs

94th

19th

Offensive Statistics

Cal

Louisville

Total Offense

107th (332.4)

58th (407.8)

Yards Per Play

112th (5.01)

37th (6.14)

Scoring Offense

88th (24.6)

37th (33.8)

Passing Yards

37th (253.9)

44th (252.0)

Yards Per Completion

75th (11.48)

99th (10.84)

Rushing Yards

133rd (78.6)

68th (155.8)

Yards Per Rush Attempt

133rd (2.63)

25th (5.07)

First Downs Gained

85th (169)

88th (165)

3rd Down Con. %

88th (37.5)

63rd (40.6)

4th Down Con. %

67th (55.6)

85th (50.0)

Red Zone Con. %

45th (87.9)

51st (87.5)

Turnovers Lost

83rd (12)

95th (13)

Interceptions Thrown

119th (10)

80th (7)

Fumbles Lost

12th (2)

98th (6)

Tackles For Loss Allowed

83rd (5.56)

65th (5.13)

Sacks Allowed

110th (2.56)

76th (2.00)

Avg. Time of Possession

85th (29:13)

51st (30:35)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Defensive Statistics

Cal

Louisville

Total Defense

57th (355.3)

11th (280.5)

Yards Allowed Per Play

71st (5.46)

11th (4.45)

Scoring Defense

74th (25.1)

34th (20.8)

Passing Yards Allowed

39th (198.8)

16th (167.9)

Rushing Yards Allowed

85th (156.6)

27th (112.6)

First Downs Allowed

85th (175)

9th (122)

3rd Down Def. %

79th (39.3)

20th (32.4)

4th Down Def. %

84th (58.3)

13th (35.3)

Red Zone Def. %

46th (82.1)

55th (83.3)

Turnovers Gained

51st (11)

15th (16)

Interceptions Caught

64th (6)

7th (12)

Fumbles Recovered

39th (5)

65th (4)

TFL Per Game

97th (4.9)

79th (5.3)

Sacks Per Game

99th (1.67)

66th (2.00)

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Special Teams Statistics

Cal

Louisville

Net Punting

90th (38.71)

127th (34.97)

Avg. Kickoff Return

54th (21.64)

11th (26.90)

Avg. Kickoff Return Def.

69th (19.93)

45th (18.62)

Avg. Punt Return

52nd (9.67)

3rd (21.55)

Avg. Punt Return Def.

67th (7.13)

5th (1.00)

Field Goal Attempts

8-10

13-16

PAT

27-27

29-30

Key: National Rank out of 136 FBS Teams (Value)

Predictions:

- FPI Prediction: Per ESPN's Football Power Index, the Cardinals have a 91.6 percent chance to win against the Golden Bears. Louisville has an FPI rating of 10.7 (26th overall), whereas Cal has an FPI rating of -4.7 (83rd overall)

- SP+ Prediction: Per Bill Connelly's SP+ model, the Cardinals have an 88.15 percent chance to take down the Golden Bears. Louisville has an SP+ rating of 14.1 (23rd overall), whereas Cal has an SP+ rating of -3.5 (83rd overall).

- Sagarin Prediction: Per Jeff Sagarin's ratings, the Cardinals have an 87 percent chance to defeat the Golden Bears. Louisville has a Sagarin rating of 82.54 (22nd overall), whereas Cal has a Sagarin rating of 67.18 (79th overall)

- Kelley Ford Prediction: Per the Kelley Ford ratings, the Cardinals have a 92 percent chance to defeat the Golden Bears. Louisville has a KFord rating of 12.1 (27th overall), whereas Cal has a KFord rating of -4.1 (79th overall)

- College Football Graphs Prediction: Per College Football Graph's EPA Margin metric, the Cardinals have a 74.9 percent chance to take down the Golden Bears. Louisville has an EPA Margin of 0.226 (19th overall), Cal has an EPA Margin rating of -0.107 (94th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 35, Cal 17.

