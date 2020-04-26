Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 ATH Tar'varish Dawson

The University of Louisville football program has made the top six for Class of 2021 athlete Tar'varish Dawson, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

A native of Lehigh Acres in South Florida, unsurprisingly the Sunshine State has the biggest presence among his top schools. Making the cut alongside the Cards are Miami, UCF, Auburn, South Carolina and Minnesota.

Listed as five-foot-eleven and 170-pounds, he is primarily a cornerback and slot receiver. Dawson is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, the No. 21 ranked athlete in the Class of 2021 and the No. 39 ranked prospect in the football-rich state of Florida.

Dawson is an athlete in every sense of the word, as Lehigh Senior utilized his talents on almost every facet of the gridiron. As a receiver, he lined up out wide and burn defenders with pure speed, and he can also move into the slot and find holes in the zone across the middle. As a defensive back, he can press receivers and stay with his man throughout the route as well can jump routes in zone coverage. He also took reps as a wildcat quarterback as punt/kick returner.

As you can expect being from South Florida, Miami is recruiting Dawson hard and is projected to be a Canes commit by Rivals. But with how unpredictable recruiting is, keep an eye out down the line.

