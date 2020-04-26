Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 ATH Tar'varish Dawson

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top six for Class of 2021 athlete Tar'varish Dawson, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

A native of Lehigh Acres in South Florida, unsurprisingly the Sunshine State has the biggest presence among his top schools. Making the cut alongside the Cards are Miami, UCF, Auburn, South Carolina and Minnesota.

Listed as five-foot-eleven and 170-pounds, he is primarily a cornerback and slot receiver. Dawson is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, the No. 21 ranked athlete in the Class of 2021 and the No. 39 ranked prospect in the football-rich state of Florida.

Dawson is an athlete in every sense of the word, as Lehigh Senior utilized his talents on almost every facet of the gridiron. As a receiver, he lined up out wide and burn defenders with pure speed, and he can also move into the slot and find holes in the zone across the middle. As a defensive back, he can press receivers and stay with his man throughout the route as well can jump routes in zone coverage. He also took reps as a wildcat quarterback as punt/kick returner.

As you can expect being from South Florida, Miami is recruiting Dawson hard and is projected to be a Canes commit by Rivals. But with how unpredictable recruiting is, keep an eye out down the line.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville Football Signee Dexter Rentz Jr. Killed

Louisville football Class of 2020 signee Dexter Rentz Jr. has been killed.

Matthew McGavic

by

DanielVanSteenwyk

Louisville OT Tyler Haycraft signs UDFA deal with New York Giants

Former Cardinals offensive tackle Tyler Haycraft has signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville WR Seth Dawkins signs UDFA deal with Seattle Seahawks

Former Cardinals wide receiver Seth Dawkins has signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Matthew McGavic

2020 NFL Draft: Louisville Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all the former Louisville Football players who sign as undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 OL Zen Michalski commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of Floyds Knob is the fourth Louisville Football commitment for the Class fo 2021

Matthew McGavic

2020 NFL Draft: Five Potential Day 3 Louisville Draftees

These five former Louisville football players could hear their name called on day three of the 2020 NFL Draft

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 OL/DL Cameron Ball

The three-star prospect out of Atlanta includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

The extensive history between Louisville Football & the New York Jets

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton becomes another chapter in the relationship between Louisville Football & the New York Jets

Matthew McGavic

Virginia ties helped forge bond between Jets GM Joe Douglas & Mekhi Becton

New York Jets GM and former Louisville Cardinals OT Mekhi Becton both grew up in suburbs of Richmond, Virginia

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 safety Bralyn Oliver commits to Louisville

The three star prospect out of the Carolinas is the third Louisville Football commitment of the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic