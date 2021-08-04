‘22 DL Tawfiq Thomas Lists Louisville in Top Schools

The defensive tackle from Florida includes the Cardinals in his list of top six schools.

(Photo of Tawfiq Thomas via All Terrapins)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It may have been over a month since the Louisville football program landed a commitment from the Class of 2022, but they are still making strides out on the recruiting trail.

Tawfiq Thomas, a defensive tackle out of Tampa (Fla.) Gaither, announced his top six schools Tuesday night, with the Cardinals making the cut. Florida State, Michigan, Iowa State, Arkansas, South Florida and Kansas rounds out the list.

The Sunshine State native is a mammoth prospect, listed at 6-foot-5 and a whopping 345-pounds. According to the 247Sports Composite, Thomas is the No. 139 ranked defensive lineman in the class, the No. 139 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 1028 prospect in the nation.

During his junior campaign for Gaither, he was a force on the line who clogged up the middle. He tallied 53 total tackles (38 solo), three sacks and five quarterback hurries, and surprisingly, two interceptions. He helped lead the Cowboys to an 11-1 record, and an appearance in the Florida Class 6A quarterfinals

Louisville currently sports a six-man '22 recruiting class, but just one is on the defensive side of the ball: defensive end/outside linebacker Popeye Williams. Quarterback Khalib Johnson, wide receivers Zavion Thomas and Chance Morrow, and offensive linemen Max Cabana and Izaiah Reed round out the current crop of Cardinal commits.

You can view Tawfiq Thomas' junior year highlights here.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter