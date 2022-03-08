Skip to main content

Watch: Louisville OC Lance Taylor Talks Start of Spring Practice

The Cardinals started spring ball last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has seen a fair amount of coaching turnover during the current offseason, having to bring in four new position assistants.

Arguably the most noteworthy addition was that of offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Lance Taylor. Coming over from Notre Dame, Taylor brings to Louisville a wealth of experience from both the college ranks and the NFL, having coached every offensive position at some point in his career.

Last Monday, the Cardinals kicked off spring practice, giving Taylor the opportunity to see the players on the field for the first time.

"Great first week (of practice. I thought there was great back and forth between offense and defense," Taylor said. "Spent a lot of time watching these guys on film study. I'm feeling like I knew some of these guys, but it's always great to get my hands on and work with them on the field."

Following Monday's practice, Taylor took time to meet with the media. He discussed the start of spring practice, the relationships he has built with both the players and the coaching staff, broke down every position on the offensive side of the ball, and more.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Below is the video from his press conference:

Offensive Coordinator Lance Taylor

(Photo of Lance Taylor: Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_17445110_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Louisville OC Lance Taylor Talks Start of Spring Practice

By Matthew McGavic31 seconds ago
bdpDk3Rg
Other Sports

7th Inning Stretch: Uptick in Competition (Week 4)

By Matthew McGavic3 hours ago
474B775F-68BF-46A6-A1CC-EF75CFB1B29C
Football

Jacksonville State Transfer S Nicario Harper Commits to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic14 hours ago
USATSI_17585507_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Holding Out Hope for 'Magical' ACC Tournament Run

By Matthew McGavic15 hours ago
USATSI_17723174_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Mike Pegues, Jarrod West Preview Georgia Tech

By Matthew McGavic20 hours ago
USATSI_16734618_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville WR Braden Smith Arrested, Charged With Assault

By Matthew McGavic22 hours ago
C0AA8637-19A6-49F8-A794-0FB173EF2C9A
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

By Matthew McGavic23 hours ago
1E7C9EB9-1F3C-4B3A-BA94-AAB24CB22A24
Football

Report: Louisville to Hire Josh Stepp as Tight Ends Coach

By Matthew McGavicMar 7, 2022