Watch: Louisville OC Lance Taylor Talks Start of Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has seen a fair amount of coaching turnover during the current offseason, having to bring in four new position assistants.

Arguably the most noteworthy addition was that of offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Lance Taylor. Coming over from Notre Dame, Taylor brings to Louisville a wealth of experience from both the college ranks and the NFL, having coached every offensive position at some point in his career.

Last Monday, the Cardinals kicked off spring practice, giving Taylor the opportunity to see the players on the field for the first time.

"Great first week (of practice. I thought there was great back and forth between offense and defense," Taylor said. "Spent a lot of time watching these guys on film study. I'm feeling like I knew some of these guys, but it's always great to get my hands on and work with them on the field."

Following Monday's practice, Taylor took time to meet with the media. He discussed the start of spring practice, the relationships he has built with both the players and the coaching staff, broke down every position on the offensive side of the ball, and more.

Offensive Coordinator Lance Taylor

